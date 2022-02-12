BELLEVUE — A quiet, somber Norfolk High wrestling team stood around inside Bellevue East following the conclusion of Saturday’s Class A, District 2 meet.
That had nothing to do with the Panthers’ mild disappointment at finishing as runner-up behind Grand Island.
It had everything to do with heavyweight Brayden Heffner reentering the gym on crutches 30 minutes after the conclusion of his championship match.
The No. 3-rated 285-pounder in the class suffered an injury with three seconds left in the first round against No. 2 Tyson Danner of Omaha Northwest.
“He’s on crutches and hobbling, so that’s not how you want to see a senior go out in districts,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “But the kid’s been a warrior for us.”
After getting twisted up with Danner, Heffner could be heard shouting out in pain. He clutched a knee and eventually Danner was awarded the match by injury default.
Questions about Heffner’s availability for the state meet starting on Thursday at Omaha’s CHI Health Center loomed large for the Panthers.
That injury darkened what had been a successful day for No. 4-rated Norfolk, which trailed No. 2 Grand Island 203-188 in the team race.
But both teams advanced 12 wrestlers to the state tournament, and that’s a number that Grey was expecting for the Panthers.
“On paper, we should have qualified 12, but you always hope we get all 14 down there,” he said. “Twelve is a great number but the thing is at Norfolk we’re never satisfied. I think that’s why this program is on the rise. We set the bar high for these guys, and they keep working hard and keep reaching that bar.”
A pair of Panthers came away with district championships. No. 2-rated Jesse Lewis shut out Grand Island’s Javier Pedro 6-0 in the 113-pound championship match.
But Lewis, who won a state title at 106 last year, wasn’t satisfied with his performance.
“It went about how I expected,” he said. “I planned to come out on top, but I didn’t wrestle my best today. I think I could have done better, but I’ll be working this next week to see how well I can do at the state tournament.”
At 152, No. 2 Jacob Licking topped No. 4 Luke Andres of Lincoln Pius X to claim what was a meaningful district championship for him.
“The whole week — the whole year — I’ve been thinking about districts,” Licking said. “I got second the last two years, so to come out on top is really nice.
“It was weird emotions. I was really happy but I was more excited for everyone else who got good wins today.”
Placing second were Calvin Empkey (126), Gavin Van Driel (132), Dylan Busch (145), Hudson Waldow (160) and Heffner.
Other Panthers heading to state are Devan Schmit (third, 138), Jaeden Thompson (third, 170), Kayden Kettler (third, 182), Rylee Hammer (fourth, 195) and Jackson Bos (third, 220).
“I was very proud of the team today,” said Grey, who was voted the district coach of the year by his peers. “They wrestled hard. We didn’t get the district championship like we wanted, but the kids battled.
“We closed that gap on Grand Island pretty good, but we lost some matches early in the day that we should have had there. But that’s district wrestling and now it goes. Now we have to get back up and dust ourselves off, get back to work and get these guys fired up for Omaha.”
Team scoring: Grand Island 203, Norfolk High 188, North Platte 174.5, Lincoln Pius X 143.5, Bellevue East 76, Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha Northwest 47, Omaha Benson 2.
Championship matches: 106: Alex Gates (GI) major dec. George Ivanov (PIUS) 10-0; 113: Jesse Lewis (NOR) dec. Javier Pedro (GI) 6-0; 120: Joshua Shaner (LNE) dec. Jace Kennel (NP) 5-2; 126: Ein Obermiller (GI) dec. Calvin Empkey (NOR) 5-0; 132: Cristian Cortez (GI) dec. Gavin Van Driel (NOR) 10-3; 138: Garrett Grice (BE) pinned Dane Arrants (GI) 3:56; 145: Ryan Fox (NP) major dec. Dylan Busch (NOR) 13-2;
152: Jacob Licking (NOR) dec. Luke Andres (PIUS) 8-2; 160: Hudson Oliver (GI) pinned Hudson Waldow (NOR) 6:29; 170: Sam Andres (PIUS) pinned Justyce Hostetler (GI) 2:44; 182: Joe Andreasen (PIUS) dec. Luke Rathjen (NP) 2-1; 195: Xavier Albertson (NP) major dec. Ben Andreasen (PIUS) 13-0; 220: Vincent Genatone (NP) pinned Matt Bohy (PIUS) 3:25; 285: Tyson Danner (ONW) won by injury default over Brayden Heffner (NOR) 1:57.
Third-place matches: 138: Devan Schmit (NOR) 21-18 dec. Lathen Huntsman (NP) 7-6; 170: Jaeden Thompson (NOR) pinned Branson Greib (BE) 2:37; 182: Kayden Kettler (NOR) major dec. Brice Eloume (LNE) 14-1; 195: De Andre Brock (GI) pinned Rylee Hammer (NOR) 1:34; 220: Jackson Bos (NOR) pinned Chase Timm (BE) 2:17.