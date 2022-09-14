Norfolk High continued to show progress during its home invitational on Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club.
The Panthers finished 11th with a 394, a score that coach Lance Kosch said is an encouraging sign.
“Shooting a 394 is good because it was definitely a goal to shoot under 400,” he said. “I was really proud of the girls for how we played after the start we got off to. A few of the girls really started off with some poor mistakes, and we basically just improved throughout the day.”
Norfolk’s four scorers were within five shots of each other — Maddi Fineran (96), Becca Asbury (97), Mailin Bertus (100) and Phoebe Miller (101).
“We’re becoming more consistent,” Kosch said. “We’re learning how to finish rounds, which I’m proud of the way they are letting go of those mistakes they’re making early on and recovering pretty well.”
With the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nature of the high school golf season, district competition is now less than three weeks away. Kosch hopes the Panthers can keep improving until that point.
“We would love to see four scores in the low 90s, and we’ve had a couple each tournament around the 95 mark,” he said. “But we need to get a little bit lower around the 90 mark and then we’ll have a real good shot come district time.”
Nicole Kolbas now has time to fully focus on golf again, and she showed that could mean trouble for the rest of Class A.
The Lincoln Pius X senior returned to Norfolk Country Club, where she has won the last two state championships, and came away with another victory.
Kolbas bested Grand Island’s Hailey Kenkel on the first playoff hole after both came in at even par 72.
Kolbas said it was an educational outing.
“I learned a lot,” she said. “I am back in the swing of things and not traveling so much because I was going on college visits left and right. Being back in town and being able to actually practice a day before a tournament is nice.
“Today was a learning curve since I am hitting the ball farther this year, so I play the course differently. Learning to score off of that was really encouraging, so I took some notes. Now I’ve got to figure out how to play it even better.”
Kolbas said she took her five official college visits and a few unofficial — enough that the best estimate she could come up with for a total was “a lot. I was gone for about a month.”
But that process is over after she committed to Indiana on Sunday, so she can turn her full attention to her senior season.
A 34 on the back nine with birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 18 allowed Kolbas to tie Kenkel, who was sparked by an eagle on No. 5.
The 290-yard 10th hole was used for the playoff, and Kolbas drove to just off the green, chipped on and two-putted for the win.
“No. 10 being a shorter hole can be good and bad,” Kolbas said. “You’ve got to play it smart. I was hitting my driver well all day, which is good out here. I had the confidence to just bust it, and the wind has picked up a lot.
“I had a little adrenaline going which is probably what made me go pin high, but I knew that was the smartest play.”
Kenkel — who won her first tournament earlier this season at the Grand Island Invitational — showed some nerves with her second shot coming up short of the bunker on the front right side of the green.
“I’m somebody that I think likes pressure, and it motivates you to get better because that’s the way to have to get better faster,” Kolbas said. “I love playing against different girls and different competition.
“I knew that I had the right mentality going into it, and Hailey Kenkel had a great round. I was happy to be able to play with her and have that opportunity to win.”
The course is where Kolbas will return next month to attempt to join four-time champion Angie Wilson (1985-88) of Lincoln Southeast as the only girls with at least three Class A state titles.
Kolbas said playing well at the state tournament site is nice, but it wasn’t something that would have bothered her if she had a tougher day.
“You can always have different outlooks on it, and it’s a way to be positive,” she said. “If you have a rough day, you can always be glad you got that out of the way and move on to the next one.
“The same vice versa. If you have a good day, you have the capability of shooting low out here, so work on what I need to work on and keep trying to go lower.”
Millard North won the team title with a 319 by placing four golfers in the top nine. Lincoln East was second with a 330.
Norfolk Invitational
Team scoring: Millard North 319, Lincoln East 330, Lincoln Southwest 335, Omaha Marian 338, Lincoln Pius X 364, Elkhorn South 367, Papillion-La Vista South 376, Kearney 382, Omaha Westside 386, Columbus 388, Norfolk 394, Fremont 396, Millard West 397, Grand Island 401, Papillion-La Vista 418.
Individual medalists: 1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 72 (won in playoff); 2, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 72; 3, Izabella Pesicka, MN, 75; 4, Elly Honnens, LE, 77; 5, Erica Lee, MN, 79; 6, Sarah Lasso, COL, 80; 7, Cali Wisdom, MN, 82; 8, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 83; 9, Ashley Scott, MN, 83; 10, Juliet Schoemaker, LE, 83; 11, Alysen Sander, LSW, 83; 12, Briella Abboud, OM, 84; 13, Madison Murnan, OM, 84; 14, Eden Larson, LSW, 84; 15, Avery Van Horn, LE, 84.
Norfolk results: Maddi Fineran 96, Becca Asbury 97, Mailin Bertus 100, Phoebe Miller 101, Kyla Robinson 108.