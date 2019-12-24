TEXAS — Each year, college basketball players from across the country transfer schools in hopes to compete and play at a high level.
Norfolk native Jaycee Bradley, a transfer from the University of South Dakota, is finding her own role now for the TCU Horned Frogs.
"It's definitely a process getting used to play in a new system, in a game like situation. With each game, my teammates have been building my confidence, and I've been getting confidence in myself," said Bradley, who is Norfolk High’s all-time leading scorer and led Norfolk to the Class A state championship game as a senior.
After sitting out a season because of NCAA transfer rules, Bradley has found her way into the TCU starting lineup and is contributing in multiple ways.
"It was tough, but at the end of the day, I am very grateful for that extra year to adapt to a new coaching staff, new city and new team," Bradley said. "I got to focus on myself a lot. That year of development was really good."
This season the 5-foot-10 guard is the third-leading scorer on the team with 10.2 points per game while she has 11 assists and 15 total rebounds.
Bradley leads the team in free-throw shooting, making 71.4% of her shots from the line. She also has a 38.8% field goal percentage and is shooting 35.1% from behind the 3-point line.
Her work ethic throughout the last year is proof as to how she is doing on the court this season. "With hard work comes the results," Bradley said. "I'm always willing to do the little extra things."
This year the Horned Frogs have started out 9-1, losing their only contest to No. 11 Texas A&M by two points.
During the eight-game win streak, TCU beat some tough teams, including SMU, Boise State and Auburn, just to name a few.
"Right now we're gelling really well. We are really committed, and we have great leadership from our upperclassmen," TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. "Our defense is really strong and reliable. We want to continue to lean on it throughout the season."
On Dec. 7 at home when TCU hosted Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Bradley dominated in the game, scoring a season high of 24 points, plus she added three rebounds and one assist.
Bradley finished the game shooting 7 of 16 from the field, 5 of 14 from behind the arc and she sank 5 of 8 free throws.
"We created opportunities for her to stretch the floor, and her teammates found her in great positions," Pebley said. "She worked really hard with the speed of her shot. She was able to get that shot off pretty quick and she was pretty accurate with it."
The performance against Auburn helped Bradley get closer to the 1,000-point career club, as she broke the 1,000-point milestone on Dec. 15 when she scored 11 points against Ohio. She scored 915 of those points while at South Dakota as the Coyotes posted an 84-22 record with two Summit League regular-season titles, three WNIT appearances and a WNIT Championship in 2016.
She ranks fourth on the South Dakota all-time list for 3-pointers, with 194.
"I put it all into perspective after the game, and it made me realize how big of a milestone it was in my career," Bradley said. "But at the same time, there is a lot more season left and a lot more to accomplish."
Coincidentally, Bradley scored 21 points in USD’s WNIT quarterfinal game against TCU in 2018.
TCU is coming down the final stretch of its nonconference schedule as the Horned Frogs finish with Middle Tennessee on Sunday before starting Big 12 Conference competition at Texas on Jan. 3.
"Our program really focuses on being at our best today and focusing on where our feet are, not looking too far ahead," Pebley said. "If we stay locked in on being great in our moment, then all of those other things that we want to see have happen for our team in January, February and March, I believe can and will happen."