The Norfolk girls cross country team accomplished something on Friday no other Panther girls squad ever has. They won their own Invitational.
Norfolk placed three girls in the top eight, and four in the top 14, to earn the championship trophy at the 42nd annual Lyle Moeller Norfolk Invitational on a cool blustery afternoon at Skyview Park.
"I'm not sure coming into this season, these girls thought they were capable of winning meets," Norfolk girls coach Angie Means said. "But every week we've continued to talk about, they are every bit as capable, their training is spot on, they work as hard as any girls around and it really comes down to whether they believe they can do it."
Not even the Norfolk girls teams that won Class A state championships in 2008 and 2009 won their own invite.
The coach of those teams, long-time Norfolk mentor Lyle Moeller, for whom the invitational is named, spoke to the Panther girls moments after they'd learned they'd won the team title. "I've seen all 42 of these meets and that's the best pack running I've ever seen in the third week of season," he said.
Means said the team has been working on pack running every day in practice. "The girls are racing smart. The first 1,000 meters, the pack was fast. Our girls weren't in the front pack at all.
"But, after that first 1,000 they just started moving up and moving up, and that was really what won the race for us," she said. "I'm so proud of the way they finished in these last 150 meters, because they weren't going to let anybody just have those places in front of them."
Two sophomores and two freshman finished in the top 14 for the Panthers. Sophomore Esther Protzman was third, while sophomore Rachel Mortimer was seventh, freshman Molly Meier, eighth and freshman, Sierra Rader, 14th.
"It felt really good, really fast," Protzman said. "I tried to stay with a pack of girls and to pass them and look for the next group and try to stay with them," she said.
Means praised Protzman for her ability on the hills. "That girl, for as tiny as she is, nobody can mess with her in terms of strength as a runner. She is smart and she's a leader, too.
"The other girls look to her, to where she is, and to where they should be and it just fits so well together, all of those girls."
Protzman's third-place time of 20 minutes, 35 seconds was more than a minute off the pace of Omaha Skutt Catholic senior Jaedan Bunda, who blistered the course in a time of 19:22.
"My coach just advised that I run my own race and try not to pay too much attention to sticking with certain people," Bunda said. "I just went out in a pace that I was comfortable with."
Bunda admitted the hills that make the Skyview course so difficult, were also challenging psychologically. "I tried not to get the hills in my head, but they sort of did because it's definitely hillier than any coursees I've raced before this season," she said.
But, Bunda had no trouble with the hills or any other parts of the course. She separated herself from the pack early and cruised to a minute and six second win over runner-up Thea Chance of Yankton.
IN THE BOYS race, two-time defending Class A state champion, Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star won his third consecutive Norfolk Invitational title with a time of 16:06, which was 25 seconds faster than his teammate and runner-up, Grant Wasserman.
The champ said he felt great. "The past three years I've ran here, it's been hot, windy and plain old painful," he said, but today was better. Good weather and my training has been really good. I have not felt this fit all my four years in high school. It made it a whole lot easier, especially attacking the hills."
And like Bunda in the girls race, Chot separated himself from the pack early on and never looked back.
"At the 1K mark, I looked at the clock and noticed that the pace was slowing down, so I went for it, sped up," he said. "I felt really strong. I felt like I had a lot more left, too."
Chot and his North Star teammates had to settle for second in the team race, falling to Omaha Skutt Catholic, 37-39.
Five-foot-two-inch freshman Isaac Ochoa led Norfolk to third place in the team standings by finishing fourth individually.
"It was tough but I enjoyed it," Ochoa siad. "I followed some of the kids that are older than me. It was a good learning experience."
Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley said Ochoa's is a great story about caring teammates. "There are a couple of guys, I will not mention their names," he said, "but they made the effort to go get him this summer when he didn't have a ride for morning training.
"They adopted him and he's helped our team move from being a good team to dawning on being a great team. Hats off to some of the upper classman for making the effort to make him a part during the summer, so that he could train with them, and you can see where he's at at this point."
Three other Norfolk runners finished in the top 15: Cole Uzzell, ninth; Tristen Kittelson, 11th and Daniel Yowell, 15th.
Bradley said the Panthers are ahead of where he thought it would be at this point. "Our kids have improved immensely. They just keep working hard and it's the process. We've just got to keep getting better. There's a lot of really good talent and teams right now in Class A. But, we just have to do what we can do and we can control how we train."
"Our motto for this year is 'Win the day.' Great competition brought out the best in us. Third place, we'll take that because we got better today."
42nd annual Lyle Moeller Norfolk Invitational
Girls team scores: 1. Norfolk 44; 2. Yankton 53; 3. Omaha Skutt Catholic 61; 4. Lincoln North Star 71; 5. Columbus 111; No team score: Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Girls Top 15 and othe Norfolk finishers: 1. Jaedan Bunda, OSC, 19:22; 2. Thea Chance, YAN, 20:28; 3. Esther Protzman, NOR, 22:35; 4. Jaeden Webb, LNS, 20:41; 5. Sheridyn Winter, SFR, 20:59; 6. Shae Ramsey, YAN, 20:59; 7. Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 21:02; 8. Molly Meier, NOR, 21:06; 9. Anika Richards, OSC, 21:09; 10. Raina Weigelt, SFR, 21:18; 11. Maggie Luebbe, COL, 21:24; 12. Natalee Keodouangdby, LNS, 21:26; 13. Claire Tereshinski, YAN, 21:30; 14. Sierra Rader, NOR, 21:31; 15. Brianne Travis, LNS, 21:31; 18. Paige Godfrey, NOR, 21:50; 26. Nishyia Ponniah, NOR, 22:31; 29. Pareena Ponniah, NOR, 23:03.
Boys team scores: 1. Omaha Skutt Catholic 37; 2. Lincoln North Star 39; 3. Norfolk 57; 4. Columbus 118; 5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 127; 6. Yankton 144.
Boys Top 15 and other Norfolk finishers: 1. Liem Chot, LNS, 16:06; 2. Grant Wasserman, LNS, 16:31; 3. Ryan Zavadil, OSC, 16:35; 4. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 16:36; 5. Isaac Richards, OSC, 16:46; 6. Ethan Zaborowski, LNS, 16:58; 7. Alex Rice, OSC, 17:02; 8. Noah Lawrence, COL, 17:03; 9. Cole Uzzell, NOR, 17:12; 10. McCoy Haussler, OSC, 17:12; 11. Tristen Kittelson, NOR, 17:18; 12. Andrew Davidson, OSC, 17:20; 13. Carson Reese, SFR, 17:21; 14. Matthew Montes, LNS, 17:27; 15. Daniel Yowell, NOR, 17:27; 18. Carson Means, NOR, 17:40; 28. Trevor Eisenbraun, NOR, 18:33; 29. Isaac Guenther, NOR, 18:41; 37. Heath Dahlke, NOR, 19:57.