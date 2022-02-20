OMAHA — Norfolk High made quite the first impression at the inaugural Nebraska School Activities Association girls state wrestling tournament.
All four Panther qualifiers left CHI Health Center with medals on Saturday, and that enabled the team to claim the runner-up trophy as well.
Norfolk finished with 66.5 points. South Sioux City earned the first title with 95 points while West Point-Beemer was third (61) and Pierce fourth (56).
“This is pretty special,” said Jeremy Eusterwiemann, who coaches the Panthers along with his wife, Sarah. “Right from the beginning, the girls said they wanted to make history, and as the season started progressing, we started to have some pretty lofty goals.
“We knew we were in a really tough district, but we thought anyone who got through that district could medal, and that’s what happened. To get second is special. I’m super passionate about wrestling. These girls are as well. I think it’s going to bring some excitement to Norfolk where we’re going to see this program blow up.”
Norfolk also had two individuals finish second.
Senior Rylee Hoppe (26-3) took silver at 132 pounds after falling to South Sioux City’s Selena Zamora 8-1 while freshman Lesly Rodriguez (24-3) was pinned by Amherst’s undefeated Reagen Gallaway in 50 seconds
“Lesly has a lot to build on as a freshman,” Eusterwiemann said. “Reagen Gallaway is just in a different ballpark. That girl is as good of a person off the mat as she is on the mat, so we’re a fan of hers. But sometimes it’s fun to see where you are at and what you have to build on.
“I’m super proud of what Rylee Hoppe has done for our girls program. We would have loved to have seen her get a gold, but it just didn’t work that way today. She laid the foundation, and we’re just going to keep running with it.”
Victoria Maxey finished third at 126, and Tiearra Pollard added a sixth-place finish for the Panthers at 120.
Eusterwiemann said the excitement for next year has already begun and along with it the quest for a state title.
Rodriguez displayed that. As soon as she exited the arena after her loss, she turned to the Eusterwiemanns and asked them, “So when are these summer camps?”
“We’ve had girls already talk about camps, even some new girls,” Jeremy Eusterwiemann said. “We’re already excited to get next year rolling.”
THE NORFOLK BOYS finished the Class A state tournament on a winning note, but it was still a disappointing three days for the Panthers.
Norfolk entered the postseason ranked fourth in its class but had to settle for seventh in Omaha. The Panthers were finished on Saturday before the parade of champions began after having all three semifinalists lose on Friday evening.
But all four medalists did win their last match on Saturday.
Jesse Lewis claimed third place with a 3-1 sudden victory win over Omaha Creighton Prep’s Presden Sanchez at 113 pounds.
Lewis, who finished the season 32-3, defeated Grand Island’s Javier Pedro by major decision 11-1 in the consolation semifinals.
The Panthers’ other three medalists all finished fifth.
Calvin Empkey (24-12) pinned Lincoln Southwest’s Kash Bates for the second time in the tournament, this time in 4 minutes, 7 seconds in the 126-pound fifth-place match. Empkey was pinned by Papillion-La Vista’s Cal Price in 1:44 in the consolation semifinals.
Dylan Busch (32-13) took fifth at 145 with a 5-2 victory over Omaha Westside’s Noah Aken after being major decisioned by North Platte’s Ryan Fox 15-3.
At 152, Jacob Licking (39-5) major decisioned Gretna’s Josh Arend 16-4 to rebound after being pinning in 3:44 by Lincoln Pius’ Luke Andres.
Coach Justin Grey said there will be some soul searching for the program after seemingly taking a step back from last year’s fourth-place finish at the state tournament.
“This is going to drive me to be a better coach and, trust me, our guys are going to bounce back,” he said. “I’m not happy with how we finished by any means. We’re going to become a better team because I’m going to push them harder than I ever have before.
“I’m not satisfied. We came down here with a great team, and I don’t think finishing like that sits well with any of our guys. But now it’s in our hands of what we do about it. They better go to camps and stuff this summer because that’s where you make up that difference.”
CLASS B
Five area wrestlers earned medals in the Class B state tournament.
Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad was fourth at 160. Finishing sixth for the Bluejays were Jayden Coulter at 145 and Matt Christensen at 170.
Boone Central’s Carson Wood was fourth at 120 pounds while Ashton Schafer came in sixth at 160.