The Norfolk High girls soccer team hoped to improve to 4-4 on the season with a win over Lincoln High on Tuesday afternoon.
But instead Norfolk slipped to 3-5 after a penalty kick by the Links broke a scoreless contest seven minutes into the second half and, eventually, became the margin of victory as Lincoln High edged the Panthers 1-0.
“I don’t remember them having another great shot on goal, except for the penalty kick,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “But we make a mistake and don’t follow the save–and that cost us the game.”
That goal, by the Links’ forward Allison Kwiatkowski, came on her reaction to the deflection by the Panthers’ goal keeper Tasha Eisenhauer of Annika Hanson’s penalty kick from directly in front of the Norfolk goal.
After Eisenhauer’s block of Hanson’s driving shot, the ball bounded to the left where Kwiatkowski–undefended–immediately sent the ball into the net.
“(Kwiatkoski) had no pressure at all, so that’s a major mental lapse on our part,” Mather said. “That was an amazing save by Tasha to stop a penalty kick, and she needed some help from her teammates, and she didn’t get it.”
However, the Panthers had several chances of their own to score during the match–including a chance for a goal on a loose ball from just a few yards out that, instead, glanced off the left corner post; a free kick from within 15 yards of the goal; and a Norfolk corner kick that the Lincoln High goal keeper bobbled while in the midst of several Panthers before securing the ball.
“We had more than enough chances–more quality chances than they did–in this game to get a goal, and we didn’t get it done,” Mather said. “It just kind of comes with the mentality and mind-set that you want to score a goal.”
Norfolk recorded nine shot attempts, more quality shots at the goal (5-2) than the Links, but came away empty.
“We missed some chances wide, their keeper had some good saves, our positioning on corner kicks–we need to finish those chances better,” Mather said. “We’re getting good crosses, so someone has to want a goal and has to want it more than the other team and punch it in. Someone’s got to make a play.”
The Panthers have scored nine total goals this season, and Mather feels that the team is capable of doing better.
“Missed opportunities, that’s exactly what we talked about after the game,” Mather said. “In soccer you don’t get a ton of chances, so when you get them you’ve got to finish them.”
Lincoln High, which entered the game with an identical record of 3-4, was an opponent that presented an opportunity for a Norfolk win, Mather said, and he was hoping that the Panthers could use a win to gather momentum heading into a stretch of difficult upcoming matches.
“It’s very frustrating with the slate of games, some very tough teams, coming up,” Mather said. “This is one that would have been a huge morale boost, but hopefully we can learn something from this, improve and get better–just keep trying to improve incrementally.”
Lincoln High (4-4) 0 1 – 1
Norfolk (3-5) 0 0 – 0
Goals: (LHS) Allison Kwiatkowski.