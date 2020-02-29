LINCOLN – It had been 28 years since the Norfolk High girls finished sixth place or higher at the swimming and diving championships in the Bob Devaney Sports Center pool.
But the Panther girls made it happen again Saturday, finishing in sixth place for the first time since 1992 as they shattered school records throughout the entire day.
“The girls did amazing — we’re the only program outside of Omaha and Lincoln to finish in the top 10,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said.
The day started and ended strong for the 200 medley relay team and the 400 freestyle relay team as they both broke school records, 1 minute, 48.27 seconds in the 200 medley relay and 3:38.76 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Norfolk’s Joslyn Jacobs was part of both relay teams, while she took home third place with a school-record-breaking time of 1:04.93 in the 100 breaststroke.
“I was working on getting off the block quickly and working my pullouts in the turns,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs also broke a school record in the 200 IM and finished in fifth place with a time of 2:10.73.
Alongside Jacobs was Annika Harthoorn, who helped add points to the team score with two fourth-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She also broke a school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of :57.24.
“Staying mentally tough was important,” Harthoorn said. “Doing my best was what mattered the most.”
Norfolk finished the meet with 133 points and in the top 10 for the fourth year in a row, as it edged out Pius X by one point while Omaha Marian won with 426 points.
NORFOLK’S BOYS continued their recent run of success by finishing in the top 10 for the sixth year in a row, just eclipsing the 10th-place spot with 89 points, which was six points ahead of Omaha Central.
The Panthers came into the day learning that their 200 medley relay team got disqualified on Friday in the preliminary event, so they had to really buckle down and focus in each race they were in so they could finish in the top 10.
“I’m really proud of how our boys persevered and fought back into the top 10,” Nelson said.
Mason Olmer had the best finish of the day for the Panthers, as he took home second place and set a new school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of :57.30.
“My last 50 helped me get the second place,” Olmer said.
Olmer also broke a new school record in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.99.
Senior Kellen Carney helped lead the boys as he took sixth place in the 50 freestyle and came right back with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, capping off a great high school career.
“It was fun overall,” Carney said. “It was a good way to finish my last individual event.”
The Panthers ended the day with an eighth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, sealing the deal for the top 10 finish.
Creighton Prep continued its dominance on the state’s swimming scene by winning for the 14th year in a row. The Junior Jays beat archrival Omaha Westside by 46 points.
Norfolk had a few swimmers participate in the consolations events on Saturday, including Benjamin Spray in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and the girls 200 freestyle relay team of Morgan Herley, Maggie Waddington, Arin Bach and Courtney Flohr.
Norfolk loses a handful of talented swimmers looks to improve even more next year.
“We have a good group coming back, and we are really excited for our program,” Nelson said.
Girls state swimming
Team standings: Omaha Marian 426, Lincoln Southwest 281, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South 257, Millard North 194.5, Papillion La Vista/Papillion La Vista South 139, Norfolk 133, Pius X 132, Westside 130, Lincoln East 111, Omaha Central 90.5, Millard West 90, Duchesne 81, Hastings 70.5, Fremont 48, Burke 39, Bellevue West 22.5, Lincoln Northeast 17, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 13, Kearney 9, Lincoln Southeast 6, Lincoln High 5, Columbus 4, Millard South 1.
Boys state swimming
Team standings: Creighton Prep 344, Westside 298, Lincoln Southwest 224, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South 181, Lincoln East 146.5, Pius X 126, Millard West 118, PLV-PLVS 117, Grand Island 101, Norfolk 89, Omaha Central 83, Lincoln Northeast 70, Millard North 66, Millard South 59.5, Hastings 55, Lincoln High 48.5, Kearney 47, Ralston-Gross 42, Gretna 31, Omaha South 23, Gretna 31, Omaha South 23, Skutt-Mount Michael 20, North Platte 16.5, Fremont 12, Burke 5.