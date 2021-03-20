NORFOLK — After a 0-0 stalemate over regulation and two extra periods between the Norfolk and Hastings girls’ soccer teams, the two teams had to partake in a shootout to break the tie.
The Panthers scored two goals in the shootout by senior Julie Durio and junior Erin Schwanebeck, respectively. The Tigers matched Durio’s goal but were unable to the same with Schwanebeck’s goal, resulting in a 2-1 Norfolk decision.
Coach Kyle Mather of Norfolk said, “A shootout is kind of a 50/50 deal, so you hope your girls are going to put it in and that your keeper is going to make a couple of stops. Hailey (Kleinschmit) did that in goal, and we were able to punch a couple in. It wasn’t pretty, but nobody is complaining right now.”
A large reason there was no scoring throughout regulation and both overtimes was the strong wind. With gusts nearing 40 miles per hour, the ball traveled out of play consistently throughout the game. Mather said his team better get used to the Nebraska elements for the rest of the season.
“It’s the way it is with spring in Nebraska. You know you’re going to have to deal with the wind. When you’re going against the win, you know you’re going to have to defend smart, keep the ball on the ground and work it up the field. When you have the wind, you want to take advantage of it, pull the ball in the air and try to take advantage of the goalkeeper.”
Coming off a 0-1 loss against Lincoln North Star, the Panthers were motivated. Despite the Tigers’ having a few players with great footwork, a combination of the wind and the Panthers’ defense stifled the Tigers’ offense.
Mather said, “Our back four is really solid. The Schwanebeck girls (Erin and Amber) and Anna Brown and Mallory Easland, they played excellent. Our goalkeeper was excellent as well. They did what they needed to do to keep the ball out of the goal.”
The Panthers’ had multiple open looks to score during regulation and overtime. One of those looks was when Durio had one defender and the Tigers’ goalkeeper between her and the goal on a breakaway. Durio missed the net, but Mather said he was pleased overall with how she played.
“Julie did a nice job up top. She put some pressure on their defense and made it difficult for them. We just have to figure out that finishing touch. We haven’t got there yet. If we can figure that out, I think we’ll be a tough team.”
This is the first time in two years that the Panther girls are getting game action after last year’s season was cancelled by COVID-19. Mather said his team is not at the level where they can limit their own turnovers yet and needs to figure out how to get the ball behind the defense. However, he did notice “huge improvements” between game one and game two.
The Panthers’ next game is on Tuesday at home against Lincoln Southeast.
HASTINGS 0 0 0 0 - 1
NORFOLK 0 0 0 0 - 2
Shootout goals: (NHS) Julie Durio; (HHS) Kaela Thompson; (NHS) Erin Schwanebeck.