After dropping back-to-back road contests, Monday's outing against Grand Island seemed to be an opportunity for the Norfolk High School girls soccer team to get back on track.
That's just what the Panthers did.
Norfolk posted a goal in each half, and the Panthers blanked Grand Island 2-0 at Memorial Field on Monday evening to improve to 6-4 on the season.
"I'm proud of the effort for coming off a holiday weekend," Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. "You never know how that's going to go, and they showed up and did what they needed to do. I'm proud of them."
It was Norfolk's first win since claiming its own invitational on April 1, and it was just the second time this season that the Panthers earned a victory without needing extra time or a shootout.
Another anecdote of Monday's win: half of the Panthers' wins this season have now come thanks to a shutout. Tasha Eisenhauer had five keeper saves, while Norfolk limited Grand Island to seven total shot attempts.
"I feel like this is a great opportunity for us to see teams that are able to get some wins," Grand Island coach Bryan Ramallo said. "For us, it's about getting 1% better each day, and as of today, I think we are doing that."
The Panthers finished with advantages in total shots at 12-7, shots on goal at 6-5, and corner kicks at 10-3. Four of Norfolk's shots came in the first 15 minutes, as the mild spring weather with temperatures in the mid-70s represented a change of pace.
"It was different for our girls to be out here on a warm day without the wind blowing 40 mph, and you honestly could see it out there a little bit," Mather said. "Our legs were getting heavy pretty early, and girls were getting tired a lot quicker because we are definitely not used to being out in this temperature right now."
Norfolk was more aggressive offensively at the outset with a couple of shots just off the left post or the crossbar within the match's first 10 minutes.
"We thought we would be able to create some chances down both the left and the right sides when we had a little bit of a speed advantage there, and we knew we'd have some space," Mather said. "We were trying to get either a cross in or play a ball up to a forward. ... At times, we did a really nice job at that, and at times, we got away from it."
In the 14th minute, senior Tessa Gall found the back of the net thanks to a pass from freshman Maddie Fineran. Gall made a nifty juke move to get past a Grand Island defender, and her shot sailed into the upper left part of the goal.
"That first goal was obviously one of our defensive mistakes. We couldn't clear the ball, and they executed on that," Ramallo said. "The second goal came when they took a long shot where we gave them quite a bit of space, and they took advantage of that."
From there, Norfolk had multiple chances in the first half to stretch the lead, but were unable to capitalize.
In the second half, the Panthers doubled their lead thanks to freshman Atley Baumann's shot from the 25-yard line that rainbowed into the goal, taking advantage of Grand Island's defense cheating up in front.
"She got her head up and noticed that the keeper was out, and I don't think the keeper was ready for it, so she snuck it in over the top," Mather said. "It was a beautiful shot. We really appreciate the insurance goal there, because a one-goal lead obviously can go away real quick."
Norfolk travels to Lincoln Pius X on Saturday, its final contest before the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament starting April 18.
Grand Island (1-6) 0 0 — 0
Norfolk (6-4) 1 1 — 2
Goals: (N) Tessa Gall, Atley Baumann. Assist: (N) Maddie Fineran, Zayla Andersen. Saves: (GI) Jolie Jensen 4; (N) Tasha Eisenhauer 5.