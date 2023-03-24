After neither team could muster a shot into the net in regulation, the Norfolk High School girls soccer team needed just 22 seconds of extra time to accomplish the feat.
Hailey Wacker turned a crossing pass from Tessa Gall into what turned into the lone score as the Panthers improved to 2-1 on the season with the 1-0 triumph over Lincoln High School played Friday evening at Memorial Field.
"It gave us a lot of momentum giving us that early goal. It just made us fight harder," Wacker said. "We went into overtime yesterday. We had to go into overtime and then a shootout. We didn't want to go into that shootout. We wanted to get it done, and we got it done. We did what we needed to do."
It was a gutsy win for Norfolk, considering the Panthers had just defeated Lincoln North Star 3-2 the evening prior in a marathon affair that was decided by a shootout. That meant the Panthers had played 200 minutes of soccer between contests on consecutive days.
"I think we have a lot of depth, so that really helps. I feel comfortable bringing several girls off the bench so we can give girls a break," Mather said. "But honestly, when you're playing back-to-back nights and overtime both nights, it just shows a ton of heart and a ton of mental toughness to battle through that because you can't condition for that type of situation. It's basically just battling through that, and they did that. I'm so rpoud of them for doing that."
To begin overtime, Norfolk controlled possession, leading to a throw-in along the left sideline. The senior Gall then sliced a cross over to the sophomore Wacker, who was in perfect position to fire a shot into the upper right corner of the goal, out of reach for Lincoln High keeper Morgan Wilkinson.
"That was a great way to start the overtime. I wasn't expecting it that quickly," Mather said. "Tessa got a ball off a throw-in and was able to put a really nice cross in and Hailey was right where she needed to be and just got a foot to it and put it right in the back of the net. It was a beautiful goal."
Wacker agreed.
"Honestly, I was in the right place at the right time," she said. "It was a beautiful cross. It went right to me, and it worked out."
From there, Norfolk's defense did, well, what it had all night long — keep Lincoln High off the scoreboard. The Links had an edge in total shots, 9-8, and an 8-5 advantage in corner-kick opportunities, but the Panthers notched one more shot on goal, 6-5.
"We're playing one freshman, two sophomores and a senior. I mean, that is a young group," Mather said about his defenders. "They've played every single minute, and I cannot say enough about how well they've played to start the season. They've just rose to the challenge."
Junior goal keeper Tasha Eisenhauer finished with five keeper saves for her first shutout of the season.
"I was really happy for her to get a shutout as well, because she obviously is a very solid goal keeper," Mather said. "We feel very comfortable with her back there behind those back four. With the way they're playing, and with her back there, we feel confident."
On the flip side, Lincoln High (0-2) exited the contest on the receiving end of back-to-back shutouts to begin its season.
"I felt like offensively, we dominated," Lincoln High coach Shelly Fargo said. "The ball was on their defensive third — our offensive third — a lot of the game. They had a nice defensive shell going where it was just challenging to try to pass around that many people."
Both teams had chances throughout regulation to strike first on the scoreboard, but none of those chances came to fruition. Gall had a breakaway less than 10 minutes into the match, but two minutes later, Lincoln High's corner kick sailed too high. Norfolk had a couple of chances in the final 10 minutes of the first half, but one went just a bit left and another went just right of the goal.
Jaisa Petty preserved the shutout five minutes into the second half by clearing the ball out following a Lincoln High corner kick, and Wacker had a breakaway opportunity moments later. From there, the contest settled into a defensive struggle without serious scoring threats until the final 10 minutes, when Norfolk barely missed on multiple opportunities to set up the extra time.
"From a defensive standpoint, our defense did great," Fargo said. "I think they did a fabulous job. Sometimes people get a cross and things go in. It just happens that way sometimes."
Norfolk (2-1) hosts Lincoln Southwest, ranked fourth in Class A, on Tuesday and Fremont on Thursday before the Panthers' home invite next Saturday.
"We've kind of struggled the last couple of years, so to get some early-season wins is just huge for our momentum," Mather said. "It helps us going forward, it helps keeps us energized, and we're looking forward to next week. Unfortunately, it doesn't get a whole lot easier."
LHS 0 0 0 — 0
NHS 0 0 1 — 1
Goal: (NHS) Hailey Wacker. Assist: (NHS) Tessa Gall. Saves: (NHS) Tasha Eisenhauer 5; (LHS) Morgan Wilkinson 5.