A determined defense and crisp offensive execution helped Norfolk High girls move into the main bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament.
After walloping winless (0-7) No. 11-seed Lincoln Southeast 63-36 in a ‘play-in’ game Friday afternoon, the fifth-seeded Panthers improve to 4-2 on the season and were to match up with No. 3-seed Lincoln Pius X in a game to be played at Lincoln Southwest High School on Saturday.
Norfolk’s defense played well, despite the Knights’ change of offensive strategy for the game from the use of a double-high post alignment to a five-out approach with no player spending significant time inside as a postplayer.
“They changed it up; they had done a completely different thing offensively prior to Christmas, and then going five-out, I thought there were some fundamental things we were weak on in the first half,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said. “We didn’t jam cuts, we didn’t jump the pass, but I thought it got better the second half. That was good to see.”
Norfolk pressed early, forcing several Southeast turnovers without taking advantage until the Panthers broke away from a 4-all tie with a 10-0 run--sparked by back-to-back 3s by Anden Baumann and Chelsea Strom, followed by a drive to the basket by Karly Kalin and an offensive rebound-putback by junior Makenna Skiff to lead 14-4.
The Knights’ leading scorer, Kennedy Kirkendall, hit her first of four 3s and turned a steal into an assist on Brittany Wulf’s fastbreak layup, before Skiff’s bucket from the left block ended the first quarter with Norfolk leading 18-11.
In the second and third periods the Panthers dissected both the Knights’ 3-2 zone and man-to-man defenses, outscoring Southeast a combined 29-10 to secure the game’s outcome--all while getting scoring and defensive help from plenty of players, including non-starters Skiff and sophomore Erin Schwanebeck. In all, nine of the 10 players in uniform scored for Norfolk and all contributed defensively.
“On offense our guards did a good job of attacking and then looking to dump the ball into the post, which was good,” Oswald said. “I thought overall our execution was good--our spacing, our ball reversal, we got post touches, good dribble attacks. If we can do that, I think we can be a pretty good offensive team.”
Norfolk led 31-19 at the half and, after limiting the Knights’ offense to a single field goal in the third period, took advantage of two Jalen Hoffman 3-pointers early in the third period to balloon the lead to 47-21 after three quarters en route to the 63-36 win.
Baumann and Schwanebeck led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers with 13 apiece, while Strom added nine points, Skiff eight, and Hoffman six. Norfolk made 24 of its 49 field goal attempts, including 6-of-17 3-point tries, and also made 9-of-15 free throws.
“Makenna (Skiff) had a really good game off the bench, and the better she plays the better we are, with her size (6-1) and length that’s really helpful,” Oswald said. “I thought Erin (Schwanebeck) had a really solid game at both ends of the floor and knocked down a couple of shots, which really helps with confidence.”
Southeast, which was led by Kirkendall’s 16 points, made just 13-of-31 shots from the field, but did convert on 6-of-11 3-point attempts. The Knights were successful on 5-of-6 free throw chances.
Oswald said that Lincoln Pius, which is undefeated at 5-0, will present a difficult task for the Panthers defensively.
“I thought our weak-side defense got better and our post-defense got better--it just wasn’t consistent,” Oswald said. “We’re going to need it tomorrow, because Pius has a really good post-player, and we’re going to have to defend the post better than we did today--so it was good to have a chance to work on that.”
Lincoln Southeast 11 8 2 15 -- 36
Norfolk 18 13 16 16 -- 63
Lincoln Southeast (0-5): Kennedy Kirkendall 6-12 0-0 16, Lexi Benda 1-3 1-2 4, Tayah Ryan 1-3 0-0 2, Isis Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hailey Mohler 2-3 0-0 4, Tiffany Wulf 1-3 4-4 6, Brittany Wulf 2-6 0-0 4. Totals: 13-31 5-6 36.
Norfolk (4-2): Neally Brummond 0-1 3-4 3, Taylor Privett 0-2 0-0 0, Anden Baumann 5-9 0-0 13, Erin Schwanebeck 6-9 1-2 13, Karly Kalin 2-3 0-2 4, Chelsea Strom 4-6 0-0 9, Jalen Hoffman 2-5 0-0 6, Hailey Kleinschmit 0-4 3-4 3, Makenna Skiff 4-7 0-1 8, Agdaly Sanchez 1-3 2-2 4. Totals: 24-49 9-15 63.