The Norfolk girls cross country team emphasized running as a pack before the season started, and they did exactly that on Friday.
The Panther girls had six runners finish in the top 20 on their way to a dominant first-place finish at the 43rd annual Lyle Moeller Norfolk Invitational at Skyview Park.
The Norfolk boys finished third as a team and were led by a first-place finish from sophomore Isaac Ochoa.
It was an ideal afternoon for running, with temperatures in the lower 70s accompanied by a slight breeze.
In the girls race, the top six Panthers runners finished within 43 seconds of each other. Norfolk beat runner-up Omaha Central 35-83 to win its home meet for the second year in a row.
About 1,000 meters into the race, the Panthers had runners in eighth, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th. By the end of the race, three of those athletes had moved into the top seven.
A strong Panther push through the latter part of the race is a credit to the combination of a “team first” mentality and a smart start to the race, said girls coach Angie Means.
“They ran really well today. They did exactly what we tried to prepare to do, and that’s run as a pack together,” Means said. “From our first runner to our fourth runner, we had 14 seconds between them. They’ve been working not only as running as a pack, but also not getting too comfortable, and I thought we improved in that aspect today.”
The Panthers’ top finisher was junior Rachel Mortimer, who finished fourth overall in 21 minutes, 5.06 seconds. Within a half-second of Mortimer was Norfolk’s Paige Godfrey, who finished fifth in 21 minutes, 5.47 seconds.
Sophomore Molly Meier placed seventh (21:11.10), freshman Abbigail Foster was 11th (21:19.21) and sophomore Sierra Rader finished in 20th (21:47.64). Nishyia Ponniah placed 24th (22:06.20) for the Panthers.
“I was in a lot of pain at some points, but being there in a pack with my team really helps,” Mortimer said. “And the weather was perfect today, too, so that really helped.”
Means said her team has a “love-hate” relationship with the race course at Skyview Park, which is regarded by many coaches and runners as one of the most difficult cross country courses in Northeast Nebraska. But ultimately, Means said, the opportunity to regularly practice running hills at Skyview paid dividends.
“People are a little bit scared of this course, and it probably is the hardest course we run,” Means said. “But we do our hill workouts here, and they are workouts the girls really take pride in. They attack it, and they know that this is home.”
The Panthers defeated a field of Class A and B schools from Nebraska, plus Harrisburg High School (South Dakota), who finished third.
The Panthers fell just short of qualifying for the state cross country meet in 2020, finishing fourth in its district. But the hope to make that leap and qualify for the state meet as a team this year is alive and well for Norfolk.
“Pack running going forward is going to be really important,” Meier said. “Every time we’ve run as a pack we’ve done really well, and it pushes us all to keep getting better. Pushing each other will be a big part of reaching our goal.”
Thea Chance of Yankton won the girls race in 20 minutes, 27.79 seconds and was followed by Skutt’s Anika Richards (20:40.57) and North Star’s Brianne Travis (20:47.75).
IN THE BOYS RACE, Ochoa found himself side-by-side with Lincoln North Star’s Grant Wasserman for most of the race, with Harrisburg’s Soren Weeg close behind.
But, as he did at last year’s state meet in Kearney, Ochoa found an extra gear in the final stretch and outkicked Wasserman and Weeg to win the individual crown. Ochoa finished in 16 minutes, 15.78 seconds, while Weeg was second (16:21.07) and Wasserman was third (16:22.69).
Ochoa credited his late surge to cheers from his family and a loud Panther crowd.
“I know my whole family’s here watching, and I really just wanted to impress my mom,” he said. “You always want to do what you can to finish strong, but there’s a different meaning to it on your home course.”
Among the toughest stretches of the course is a series of hills near the southwest end of Skyview Lake, one of which is called “separation hill.” Ochoa said that separation hill got the best of him Friday, so he let Wasserman set the pace at that point and told himself to keep close by.
“It’s really fun racing against him,” Ochoa said of Wasserman. “He’s a great racing partner, and we push each other and pull our best out of each other.”
Ochoa was followed by teammates Daniel Yowell, who finished sixth in 16 minutes, 50.28 seconds; Cole Uzzell (17th, 17:28.36); Tristen Kittelson (19th, 17:38.39); Isaac Guenther (32nd, 18:28.50); Wyatt Mead (37th, 18:42.58); and Devan Schmit (47th, 19:15.69).
The Panthers finished third as a team with 70 points behind team champion Lincoln North Star (45) and Omaha Skutt (50).
“We improved from last week, and that’s what our goal is — to improve each week,” boys coach Aaron Bradley said. “I’m extremely proud of them. They ran hard and they competed, and I really believe they got better.”
Norfolk, the No. 8 team in Class A, finished eighth as a team at the state meet last year. Bradley, who has his most experienced team in his 10 years as head coach, believes his team is capable of reaching state again, but improvement is needed.
“We’re trying to get our split between our second and fifth runners down to 30 seconds, so this is going to be a process the next couple weeks, and that’s going to be really important for us.”
The Norfolk cross country teams will compete next at the Columbus Invite on Friday, Oct. 1.
Girls team scores:
1. Norfolk, 35; 2. Omaha Central, 83; 3. Harrisburg (South Dakota), 84; 4. Columbus, 98; 5. Lincoln North Star, 112; 6. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 113; 7. Omaha Burke, 174.
Girls top 15
1. Thea Chance, YAN, 20:27.79; 2. Anika Richards, SKU, 20:40.57; 3. Brianne Travis, LNS, 20:47.75; 4. Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 21:05.06; 5. Paige Godfrey, NOR, 21:05.47; 6. Natallie McNamara, BVW, 21:07.52; 7. Molly Meier, NOR, 21:11.10; 8. Kailey Winter, HAR, 21:13.44; 9. Emma Savey, HAR, 21:14.16; 10. Madeline Hartley, OMC, 21:14.56 ; 11. Abbigail Foster, NOR, 21:19.21; 12. Ella Easton, OMC, 21:20.24; 13. Raina Weigelt, SFRO, 21:30.30; 14. Liberty Larsen, COL, 21:34.87; 15. Hailey Kropatsch, COL, 21:35.03.
Boys team scores:
1. Lincoln North Star, 45; 2. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 50; 3. Norfolk, 70; 4. Harrisburg (South Dakota), 83; 5. Columbus, 130; 6. Omaha Burke, 132; 7. Omaha Central, 199.
Boys top 15
1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 16:15.78; 2. Soren Weeg, HAR, 16:21.07; 3. Grant Wasserman, LNS, 16:22.69; 4. Jimmy Nguyen, LNS, 16:39.77; 5. McCoy Haussler, SKU, 16:46.72; 6.Daniel Yowell, NOR, 16:50.28; 7. Matthew Dunaski, LNS, 16:52.04; 8. Zach Fedde, YAN, 16:54.83; 9. Thomas Vasquez, OBU, 16:56.22; 10. Thomas Richter-Egger, SKU, 16:58.20; 11. Jack Wade, SKU, 16:59.83; 12. Matthew Montes, LNS, 17:03.05; 13. Alex Rice, SKU, 17:09.18; 14. Noah Lawrence, COL, 17:09.49; 15. Alex Kennedy, SKU, 17:17.71.