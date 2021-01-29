Norfolk’s defense stole the show on Thursday night — literally.
The Panthers had seven steals in the first quarter alone as part of 13 first-half turnovers by Columbus, and the Norfolk girls eventually exploded for a 20-2 start that led to a 55-43 victory.
In the boys game, Columbus took advantage of an 11-2 start as the Discoverers never trailed in dispatching the Panthers 67-64.
Norfolk’s girls made quick work of moving past a four-game losing skid when it held the visitors scoreless for 9 minutes, 41 seconds of the first half — and the offense picked up the pace early in the second quarter.
“It was very important to get off to a good start, especially as we’ve had a couple of tough games in a row against some really good teams,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “Just for our confidence, to get going early was important. I thought our girls came out and played aggressive. I thought that was the big difference early in the game.”
Chelsea Strom scored from inside, and then Erin Schwanebeck followed with back-to-back buckets — including a nifty steal, drive and stop, then went up strong for two — before Strom hit a long two from the opposite corner for an 18-2 lead — all in the first 1:57 of the second quarter. Hailey Kleinschmit, who along with Strom each scored a game-high 12 points, followed over a minute later with a bucket for a 20-2 lead with 4:44 left in the first half.
That capped an 18-0 run in which the Panthers held the Discoverers scoreless for 9:41, and Columbus never got closer than 12 the rest of the first half.
“I thought we had to set the tone with our defensive intensity and our ball pressure,” Oswald said. “That’s something that, against a team like Columbus who’s guards are a little bit younger and a little bit less experienced, we thought that maybe we could make them struggle to get into what they wanted to get into (on offense).”
Although she didn’t have any points, Karly Kalin made her presence felt with six steals.
“Karly Kalin sets the tone with her defensive pressure, but I thought all of our girls did a good job of being up into them and making it tough,” Oswald said.
Columbus kept chipping away at the lead, and the Discoverers got to within single digits late in the third quarter when Addie Kudron, who led the visitors with 11 points, turned a steal into a layup with 1:44 left in the quarter.
Norfolk then surged ahead to stay.
Kleinschmit transitioned a steal into a layup, and then she tossed the ball underhand to Makenna Skiff for a basket from the block. Strom found Tessa Gall for a critical 3-pointer with five seconds left in the third quarter that put the Panthers ahead 43-28 going into the fourth quarter. Norfolk maintained control the rest of the way, leading by at least 11 in the final eight minutes.
“Especially with the way they played offensively in the second half, we were just able to answer back and keep that lead where it was rather than having to stretch it out in the second half,” Oswald said. “It’s big to get that lead going into halftime and feel like you’ve got some confidence.”
THE BOYS GAME was drama-filled from the outset, when Columbus got two free-throw attempts due to a technical assessed against Norfolk during warmups. That put the Panthers behind, and they never caught up to the Discoverers in the entire game.
“Our mindset, our focus, wasn’t there at the start,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said.
In a game in which both teams reached the double bonus midway through the fourth quarter, Norfolk nearly caught up in the final minute.
After the Panthers got to within 66-60 with 26.8 seconds left, Columbus attempted to inbound the ball by passing it laterally to a teammate out of bounds on the baseline, but the Discoverers were whistled for a five-second violation, giving possession back to Norfolk. Just more than three seconds later, Kallan Herman — who led all players with 28 points — was fouled by Garrett Esch. As he was walking to the bench, Esch was whistled for a technical, which gave Herman two more free-throw attempts. Herman hit 3 of 4 free throws, and then Norfolk had possession with 23.4 seconds left down 66-63. A missed 3-pointer resulted in Columbus getting the rebound and drawing a foul, but the Discoverers then missed both free throws with 8.7 seconds left. On the rebound, Colton Price was fouled, and he went to the line with 7.7 seconds to go. He made the first, and after a timeout, intentionally missed the second so that Norfolk might have a chance to tie or take the lead with the gap at 66-64. But the ball went out of bounds off a Norfolk player, and Ernest Hausmann was fouled with 2.8 seconds to play. Hausmann made the second of two free throws for Columbus, and Norfolk’s half-court attempt at the buzzer fell short.
“We did a good job of battling back and giving ourselves a chance to win there at the end,” Shelsta said.
Norfolk trailed 11-2 less than two minutes into the game, but the Panthers got to within 30-26 after a Herman 3 with 4:40 left in the first half. That was the closest Norfolk got until the final minute.
“It was not a good start for us, and we’ve got to challenge them to win possessions,” Shelsta said. “We didn’t do a great job in the first half, and they got their lead.”
Girls game
Columbus 2 9 17 15 — 43
Norfolk 10 17 16 12 — 55
COLUMBUS (3-11): Carly Gaedeke 3 2-3 8; Ellie Thompson 2 3-6 8; Addie Kudron 5 0-1 11; Elena Batenhorst 2 2-4 6; Logan Kapels 1 0-0 2; Tayler Braun 2 0-0 4; Jaleigh Adams-Tuls 1 0-0 2; Addi Duranski 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 9-16 43.
NORFOLK (6-9): Erin Schwanebeck 3 2-4 8; Chelsea Strom 5 2-2 12; Hailey Kleinschmit 5 2-2 12; Agdaly Sanchez 3 1-1 7; Nealy Brummond 2 0-2 5; Tessa Gall 1 0-0 3; Makenna Skiff 3 2-4 8. Totals: 22 9-15 55.
Boys game
Columbus 23 21 11 12 — 67
Norfolk 12 19 17 16 — 64
COLUMBUS (1-10): Tadan Bell 8 0-0 24; Ashton LaPointe 1 1-2 3; Ean Luebbe 6 4-6 17; Brody Mickey 2 0-0 4; Sam Kwapnioski 2 0-0 5; Garrett Esch 1 2-8 4; Ernest Hausmann 3 3-5 10. Totals: 23 10-21 67.
NORFOLK (4-11): Shon King 2 4-6 8; Isaac Heimes 0 1-2 1; Kallan Herman 9 6-8 28; Colton Price 1 1-3 4; Reed Stoltz 6 0-3 12; Colby James 4 0-0 11. Totals: 22 12-22 64.