Norfolk coach Darrel Bradley got a chance Wednesday evening to see what his team was made of and liked the results.
Behind the arm of Dylan Rodgers, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors defeated Hastings 6-1 in the nightcap Wednesday to salvage a doubleheader split in American Legion baseball action.
Hastings Five Points Bank won the first game 11-1. The split at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Park puts Norfolk at 7-2 on the year.
Bradley said he was especially pleased with the effort of his team after a disappointing start.
“The focus after the first game was learning how to lose,” Bradley said, “so we had to come back with the confidence and the focus that we usually have and make sure we didn’t fold. And that’s exactly what we did there.
“This team battles. This team competes,” Bradley said. “I’m really bummed out that we don’t have an area and a state tournament this year because I think this could be the team that would go to a state tournament and compete. They are just a good group of kids who work hard and love to compete. And it is a great unit. They have a lot of camaraderie.”
Rodgers, who pitched a complete game three-hitter, struck out three and walked three. He mostly kept the ball around the plate, allowing Hastings hitters to put it in play and rely on his defense.
It is believed to be the first time Norfolk has defeated Hastings in baseball in high school or Legion in at least a decade.
Hastings, which is now 10-3 after the split, won in the opener behind Luke Wawrzynkiewicz’s complete game.
“Just put Waz down for the first game,” said Hastings coach Kevin Asher. “He had good location and good command of three pitches. He doesn’t overpower anyone, but he does a good job of locating it. He got a lot of groundballs and everything they hit was right at us, so we did a good job of picking it up and playing good defense behind him.”
Through the first two innings of the first game, neither team had a base runner. Then with two outs in the top of the third, Norfolk pitcher Jaden Driscoll walked the ninth place batter and faced the top of the order.
“We made some adjustments after that first time through,” Asher said. “Our kids were here to compete to win and thankfully some of those hits fell in for us in that first game.”
Asher said in the second game, give the credit to Rodgers.
“He had good control and we just didn’t put enough balls in the gaps,” he said. “That’s baseball.”
Bradley said it was fun to finally play at home on Wednesday.
“To see people in the stands and have some community support, these guys are starting to move the needle. I’m proud to be a part of this and proud to be their coach.”
The tough stretch of games continues Thursday with a doubleheader at Gretna before Norfolk returns home for a doubleheader Friday, hosting Kearney at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
So will Norfolk have enough pitchers to play three doubleheaders back-to-back-to-back against good hitting teams?
“It’s going to be tight. Dylan helped us out tonight. We have a lot of guys who have not got a lot of innings for us this year, but they are going to now,” Bradley said.
Game one
Hastings 004 52 — 11 10 0
Norfolk 000 10 — 1 3 3
WP: Luke Wawrzynkiewicz LP: Jaden Driscoll 2B: (H) Mark Boeve.
Game two
Hastings 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Norfolk 030 003 x — 6 11 3
WP: Dylan Rodgers LP: Jacob Shaw. 2B: (N) Nolan Strand.
Quick hits
— Coach Darrel Bradley said this might be as deep of a starting rotation of pitchers that Norfolk has had in recent years with Rodgers, Driscoll, Carter Faltys and Jared Ertzner. “They all throw strikes, and they all throw really quick. We don’t have a lot of walks, which always helps. Coming into today, I think our ERA (earned run average) was about 1.20 through seven games, so we have been competing.”
— Hastings coach Kevin Asher is an O’Neill St. Mary’s graduate. He coached four years at Norfolk Catholic. His sons, Trey and Brooks, helped him coach against Norfolk. Trey will be playing college baseball for Missouri Western. Brooks played college baseball at Kansas and now will play as a fifth-year senior at Oakland University in Michigan.
— Norfolk’s only run in the first game occurred when Brett O’Brien scored on a Carter Faltys sacrifice fly. In the second game, Colton Price, Brody Luhr, Rodgers and Faltys each had two hits to lead Norfolk.
— One of the best defensive plays happened in the sixth inning of the second game. Colton Price fielded a hard-hit shot, stepped on second and then threw to first baseman Nolan Strand. It was one of two double plays Norfolk made, with the other in the first game.