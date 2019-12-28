Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&