For the first time, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was joined by the Hadar and Pierce fire and rescue departments for ice and water rescue training on Thursday and Friday at Skyview Lake.
For Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh, the training is overdue, he said.
“We’ve had Willow Creek Recreation Area (a popular ice fishing location) in our backyard for 40 years give or take,” Dolesh said. Two people have drowned at Willow Creek, but it wasn’t until this spring that Pierce Fire and Rescue thought it was necessary to train and equip for ice and water rescues.
“What really probably sparked doing the move was the flooding from last year. (There) were conditions we’ve never seen before. We were caught off-guard,” Dolesh said. “We decided to go all in with water and ice rescue.”
Norfolk Fire and Rescue has the experience and equipment to point Pierce in the right direction.
Captain Landon Grothe of Norfolk Fire and Rescue said his department began training and buying equipment for water and ice rescues 15 years ago.
Dolesh said Pierce Fire and Rescue is lucky to have Norfolk’s experience to draw on.
Besides being an opportunity to prepare and familiarize themselves with the equipment, the training was a chance for first responders from different departments to get to know each other and learn each department’s strengths and weaknesses, Dolesh said.
“It’s good to get to know the other area departments,” Dolesh said. “The biggest thing is just putting names with faces, knowing each others’ capabilities.”
Dolesh said he went into the training hoping the members of his department would walk away with a general idea of how ice and water rescues worked. He said he was impressed with the results of the training.
“If we had an incident tomorrow, I feel like we could at least get started,” Dolesh said.
Grothe agreed that the training went well, he said. In addition to working with other departments, it was a chance for Norfolk to test out new equipment.
While Norfolk has done ice training before, this is the first time it has trained with other departments. Hadar Fire and Rescue attended the training on Thursday and Pierce attended on Friday. A third ice rescue training date is scheduled for Tuesday, Grothe said.