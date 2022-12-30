Norfolk finishes behind state champs at Winnebago

WINNEBAGO — With nine rated teams and more than 40 individually ranked wrestlers converging in the Winnebago High School gymnasium, the return to the mats from the holiday break was as tough as the girls competing will see before the state tournament in February.
The top four teams in Nebraska and three of the top 10 in South Dakota were part of a 260-girl conglomeration that battled it out at the Winnebago Invitational on Thursday afternoon, with a number of state-rated wrestlers and returning medalists and champions getting a good midseason test to prepare themselves for the second half of the campaign.
The third-ranked Norfolk High girls made a solid showing with five medalists and a runner-up finish behind defending state champion South Sioux City, which coach Jeremy Eusterwiemann hopes is a sign of things to come for the Panthers.
"We've been battling through some injuries and some sickness, but the team is really starting to rally," he said. "We're not healthy yet and not at the weights we want everybody to be at, and when we get there, this team should be a lot of fun."
Norfolk had one runner-up in third-ranked Tierra Pollard, who lost an 11-5 decision to No. 4 Ella Reeves of Battle Creek in the 110-pound championship.
"She didn't have her best match in the finals, but she continues to wrestle well for us and I think when push comes to shove, we'll get that win later in the year," Eusterwiemann said.
Norfolk's two wins in the medal round came from Jazmin Haller at 115 pounds and Ashanti Dillard at heavyweight. Haller was nearly pinned in the first period of her consolation finals match but rallied for an 11-7 win over Marissa Anderson of Columbus.
"She got caught on her back early and was able to fight back and get the win, and that was awesome to see," Eusterwiemann said.
Dillard won by injury default and had a great tournament, battling defending state champion Melissa DeLaTorre of South Sioux City early before being pinned in the semifinals.
"Ashanti is new to the sport and has already done some big things for us at heavyweight," Eusterwiemann said. "She hasn't seen a lot of mat time yet, but she's going toe-to-toe with some of the best in the state and it will be interesting to see what happens with her by the end of the season."
The Panthers edged Fremont by 13 points for runner-up honors, finishing 68 behind the defending state champion Cardinals, who finished with three individual champions among their eight medalists.
"We had some silly mistakes early because of the long break, but we were able to knock that rust off and get back in the swing of things," coach Evan Bohnet said.
The tournament featured several tough brackets, one of which (135) featured 14 rated wrestlers who made for an interesting discussion during the seeding meeting before the tournament.
"That's why we like coming here," Bohnet said. "There are some really good teams here from Nebraska and South Dakota and some tough kids from all over, so it was really good competition today."
Joining Reeves at the top of the medal stand for Battle Creek was top-ranked Afftynn Stusse, who posted a 7-2 decision over second-ranked Jocelyn Prado of Johnson County Central.
Kristen Schellenberg of Scribner-Snyder and Avari Wilkie of Winnebago were also champions. Schellenberg, ranked second at 135 pounds, pinned Mayte Alandra Flores Garcia of Wakefield to win the 140-pound bracket. Wilkie, ranked third at 145, beat Stephanie Olivarez of South Sioux City on a second-period pin to claim first-place honors.
Boone Central's Leynn Luna won the 115-pound final, beating Grace Darling of Wahoo on a second-period fall.
Two finals matches saw top-ranked wrestlers go head-to-head. Omaha Westside returning state champion Regan Rosseter moved up from 125 to 130 and lost a close 6-4 decision to Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme/Avon, who is ranked first at 130 in South Dakota.
Another matchup of No. 1 wrestlers came at 190, where top-ranked Makenna Schramm of Fairbury pinned the top 235-pound wrestler in the state, Claire Paasch of West Point-Beemer, late in the third period to claim the 190-pound championship.
Other top-ranked wrestlers who won titles included Zoey Barber of Westside at 135, Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City at 155 and Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo at 170.
Winnebago Invitational
Team standings
South Sioux City 185, Norfolk 117, Fremont 104, Omaha Westside 103.5, Harrisburg 94, Wahoo 92, Scribner-Snyder 80, Yutan 68, Boone Central 65, Stanton 60, Battle Creek 53.5, O'Neill 53.5, Conestoga 51, Bon Homme/Avon 50, West Point-Beemer 47, Winnebago 45, Viborg-Hurley 43, Fairbury 41, Johnson County Central 35, Blair 34, West Holt 31, Wayne 28, Platteview 26, Valentine 26, Columbus 24, Wakefield 22, Hemingford 15, Bennington 14, Wisner-Pilger 13, Summerland 12, Lyons-Decatur NE 11, Ainsworth 10, High Plains 7, Tri County NE 5, Homer 4, Quad County NE 3, Bancroft-Rosalie 0, Cedar Bluffs 0, North Bend Central 0.
Championship results
100: Gloria Flores, SSC, pinned Natalie Hull, S-S, 1:23. 105: Afftynn Stusse, BaCr, dec. Joelyn Prado, JCC, 7-2. 110: Ella Reeves, BaCr, dec. Tierra Pollard, Norfolk, 11-5. 115: Leynn Luna, BoCe, pinned Grace Darling, Wahoo, 3:27. 120: Regina Stoeser, Harrisburg, dec. Britney Rueb, BH/A, 3-0. 125: Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Jaycee Bruns, Wayne, 0:19. 130: Peyton Hellman, BH/A, dec. Regan Rosseter, Westside, 6-4.
135: Zoey Barber, Westside, pinned Madison Davis, WH, 3:34. 140: Kristen Schellenberg, S-S, pinned Mayte Alandra Flores Garcia, Wakefield, 1:58. 145: Avani Wilkie, Winnebago, pinned Stephanie Olivarez, SSC, 3:39. 155: Yohaly Quinones, SSC, pinned Piper Zatechka, Westside, 1:01. 170: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, pinned Gia Miller, V-H, 0:51. 190: Makenna Schramm, Fairbury, pinned Claire Paasch, WP-B, 5:09. 235: Melissa DeLaTorre, SSC, pinned Julissa Guerrero, Fremont, 2:51.
Consolation results
100: Kyra Gonzalez, Fremont, pinned Joslyn Yarbrough, Valentine, 4:23. 105: Madelyn Bohnet, SSC, pinned Sofia Blanco, Fremont, 3:53. 110: Cadence Wood, BoCe, dec. Alejandra Reyes, JCC, 2-0. 115: Jazmin Haller, Norfolk, dec. Marissa Anderson, Columbus, 11-7. 120: Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Kaylee Bedsole, Fremont, 1:49. 125: Micah McGillivray, Stanton, pinned Adilene Delgadillo, SSC, 4:41. 130: Jordyn Campbell, Yutan, pinned Kylie Sullivan, Fremont, 0:59.
135: Rebekah Butterfield, Stanton, def. Victoria Maxey, Norfolk, medical forfeit. 140: Megan Robinson, Wahoo, pinned Laila Cuevas, Norfolk, 2:11. 145: Maggie Fiene, Conestoga, pinned Ashley Stadt, S-S, 1:44. 155: Paola Vergara, O'Neill, maj. dec. Rhiannen Heimdal, Harrisburg, 9-0. 170: Macy Barber, Westside, pinned Isabell Gomez, Hemingford, 1:28. 190: Morgan Lantaff, Harrisburg, def. Jackie Zamorea, SSC, medical forfeit. 235: Ashanti Dillard, Norfolk, def. Caitlyn Sohm, SSC, medical forfeit.