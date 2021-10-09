OMAHA -- Occasionally, the Panthers made a good--even an exceptional--play, offensively or defensively, against Omaha Westside.
But ‘occasional’ plays weren’t sufficient in slowing down Class A’s No. 3-ranked, undefeated (7-0) Warriors who defeated Norfolk 41-0 Friday night.
“Overall, we knew they are really good, and they didn’t disappoint,” Panthers coach Chris Koozer said.
Westside marched 65 yards to take an immediate 7-0 lead on its first possession, picking up a fourth-and-five along the way, and ending with sophomore quarterback Anthony Rezac’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Grant Guyett--the first of three touchdown receptions for the senior wide receiver.
The Warriors second possession ended on downs at the Norfolk 35, but Isaac Richard’s interception of a Kaden Ternus aerial set up a short field opportunity of 45 yards, and Westside capitalized in five plays, adding to its lead on Dominic Rezac’s four-yard run--a 13-0 advantage after the Panthers blocked Tristan Alvano’s PAT attempt.
Westside added two more first-half scores--a 60-yard drive resulting in another Dominic Rezac four-yard run to go ahead 20-0 and, following a second interception by the Warriors, a four-play 59-yard possession--the last 18 yards a second pass connection between Anthony Rezac and Guyett--that increased Westside’s advantage to 27-0 at the half.
“We were close on defense a few times and didn’t make the tackle, and that cost us. We showed signs of being young and need to be able to make those plays,” Koozer said. “Offensively, we have to string drives together, run the right routes and not throw interceptions.”
The Warriors substituted early in the second half, but scored on their first two possessions with back-up quarterback Kolby Brown completing touchdown passes of 15 yards to Guyett and 27 yards to Avery Dondlinger.
Westside’s offensive production included 129 yards on the ground on 24 rushes and 144 passing yards--93 from Anthony Rezac’s 9 of 11 success and 51 from Brown’s four completions in four tries. Each quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the game.
“We have to be disciplined, and that fit (defensively) is the fit every time,” Koozer said. “The margin of error is so small against a really good team, and they won Class A for a reason last year, so that margin of error gets exploited.”
Defensively, safety Cale Wacker recorded nine tackles, with teammate Isaac Saldana totaling seven.
“Those two are seniors playing in the back end for us, and they haven’t disappointed us (with their play),” Koozer said. “I’m pretty proud of both those guys.”
Meanwhile, Norfolk’s best possession of the game was also in the second half, a 15-play drive that began at the Panthers’ 20 and ended on downs at the Westside 16.
Payson Owen carried the ball twice for 11 yards, and Ternus completed passes of 14 yards to Jackson Bos, 13 yards to Taelin Baumann, and 5 to Rowdy Bauer. An Owen ‘forward flip pass’ to Owen gained 15 yards and two Ternus runs gained seven yards before a fourth down run failed to pick up the necessary first down yardage.
The Panthers found moving the ball on the ground in the game to be difficult against the Westside defense, picking up 27 yards in the first half on 15 rushing attempts and adding 45 in the second half on sixteen more running plays.
Ternus completed 8 of 13 pass attempts, accumulating just two yards in the air in the first half, but tacking on 47 more yards in the second. Connor Hoffman completed his only pass attempt, an eight-yarder.
The mismatch with the Warriors extends Norfolk’s losing string against teams with winning records as the Panthers slip to 3-4 on the season.
“I emphasize effort--that’s the one thing our players can control always,” Koozer said. “I think our effort was pretty good all night; sometimes it’s just a lack of execution, so we have to make sure we go back and put that together at practice but, other than that, the effort part was there.”
Norfolk (3-4) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Omaha Westside (7-0) 13 14 14 0 -- 41
Scoring summary
First quarter
W: Grant Guyett 16 pass from Anthony Rezac (Tristan Alvano kick), 9:34.
W: Dominic Rezac 4 run (kick failed), 3:46.
Second quarter
W: Dominic Rezac 4 run (Alvano kick)), 4:09.
W: Guyett 18 pass from Anthony Rezac (Alvano kick), 1:51.
Third quarter
W: Guyett 15 pass from Kolby Brown (Alvano kick), 8:29.
W: Avery Dondlinger 27 pass from Brown (Alvano kick), 4:10.