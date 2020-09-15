In a match that was never in doubt and full of momentum swings, the Lincoln North Star Navigators were able to hold off the Norfolk Panthers as they then went on to win 25-20, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-23.
The Panthers came into the match losing five straight matches including losing four matches in the Bellevue East Invite to Bellevue East, Fremont and Columbus Scotus twice this past weekend. On Tuesday night they were looking to turn things around and gain some confidence.
“We’re really lacking in confidence right now — the girls don’t quite believe in themselves,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “We have to find a way to instill that confidence back in them. If they don’t believe in themselves then we won’t see it translate on the floor.”
Neither team could get very much separation between each other throughout the match as the Navigators held a steady lead throughout each set.
Early on the first two sets, there were 12 ties and as the Navigators were putting a few strong runs together, they would lose the momentum with different service or hitting errors.
“I’m upset with the errors we made because they were careless errors and this team when they get into a funk, haven’t figured out how to get out of it,” Lincoln North Star coach Kristi Nelson-Hitz said. “Norfolk did a great job and we knew they would.”
Lincoln North Star ended the night with five service errors and 15 hitting errors. They held a lead deep into the third set but they found themselves in another one of their funks.
Norfolk was down 20-16 but they were able to close out the set on a 9-2 run. Norfolk’s Erin Schwanebeck had three kills and a block throughout the run while Karly Kalin was able to close out the set with an ace that hit the back line.
“It was like riding a roller-coaster,” Wright-Oswald said. “There were moments where we really shined and you could tell the energy was there. We were in it and we were right there.”
In the fourth set, once again the Navigators held a lead majority of the set until the set was knotted up at 23.
Lincoln North Star was able to get an ace from Delaney Wagner and a Norfolk hitting error to squeak away with a 3-1 victory.
The Navigators were able to attack from various angles throughout the match.
Macy Roth led Lincoln North Star with 12 kills and three blocks while Saylor Schaefer, Kinsley Ragland, Frankie Curren and Kadence Lieser combined for 23 kills, four aces and four blocks.
“We’re trying to mix it up,” Nelson-Hitz said.
On the other side, Norfolk’s Tessa Gall led the Panthers with 16 kills while Schwanebeck had 14 and Ali Sovereign finished with seven. Carlie Streich had 37 assists and Kalin also had 14 digs.
It was senior night for the Panthers as they had the chance honor six seniors and their parents.
“We’re so grateful they moved senior night up so we could have this opportunity for the girls,” Wright-Oswald said. “All of them are extremely important to us, we just wish it would have ended in a different way.”
Lincoln North Star will see the court again Friday in the Lincoln Public Schools Classic while Norfolk will have a break before the travel to play Lincoln Northeast next Tuesday.
“We’re going to spend some time watching film so we can show the girls our ups and downs. The film helps a lot because we can tell them, but it’s not until they see it where they know where they can start making a difference,” Wright-Oswald said. “Lincoln Northeast is a tough team — there’s no easy teams in Class A, so we’re going to be battling with everyone we play.”
Lincoln North Star 3, Norfolk 1
Lincoln North Star (5-4) 25 25 22 25
Norfolk (3-8) 20 22 25 23
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (Kills-aces-blocks) – Saylor Schaefer (9-4-1), Greta Zastrow (0-3-0), Abby Lottman (1-1-0), Frankie Curren (4-0-1), Kinsley Ragland (6-0-2), Kadence Lieser (4-0-0), Delaney Warner (0-2-0), Ava Densberger (3-0-0), Macy Roth (12-3-1).
NORFOLK (Kills-aces-blocks) – Carlie Streich (1-0-1), Tessa Gall (16-0-2), Ali Sovereign (7-1-3), Karly Kalin (4-0-0), Erin Schwanebeck (14-2-3), Carly Ries (3-0-0), Agdaly Sanchez (3-0-0).