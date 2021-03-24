BRISTOL, Tenn. — This weekend, drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will arrive to take on the challenge of the dirt-transformed Bristol Motor Speedway, an iconic northeast Tennessee bullring that's known worldwide as the "Home to Big Events."
This year, NASCAR invited some of the best short track racers in the business to race in what’s also known as the Last Great Colosseum during the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals, including Norfolk's Ben Sukup of Sukup Motorsports.
Drivers from around the country traveled to Bristol to drive the Bristol Dirt Nationals for a week from March 15-20.
"This was my biggest dirt track race series ever," Sukup said. "We had to get this car put together in a month. I just want to thank all of the people who helped me get out there."
Sukup and his crew showed up on March 13 to take the track for a few days of practice before he drove in his 604 Late Model race on Tuesday evening.
"We were ready to race," Ben Sukup said. "We changed everything multiple times to figure out how the car was going to get around this big track, as we always wanted to find a little extra speed."
Sukup's first race on the 533-mile oval track didn't start off the way he would have liked.
Out of the gates, another driver got up underneath Sukup and knocked him into a molehill.
"Most people would have pulled it in, but I rustled it out for seven laps and I'm glad I did because I ended up 10th in that heat," Sukup said.
He pulled it together, qualified for the Late Model Features and took 15th place later that night.
On Thursday, after having dealt with rain delays throughout the day, everything was pushed back to Friday and Saturday, while Sukup was in 39th in the ratings.
The entire week Bristol Motor Speedways dealt with rain that led to a slick track, which needed to be worked on multiple times a day.
A few wrecks happened throughout the week but none bigger than the one on Wednesday morning, when two drivers were sent to the hospital while multiple drivers were injured during a 20-car pile-up.
"The track was so fast, It is a very fun track, but there was a lot of equipment getting thrown around," Sukup said. "The rain offset the program."
During the summers, Sukup drives at his home track in Norfolk, Off Road Speedway, which is a totally different experience from what he was driving at in Bristol.
"You just have to ride out the track; it's a whole different animal," Sukup said. "This is definitely going to knock off the rust right away. When we show up in Norfolk, there's going to be plenty of dents and wrinkles already, but they better be ready for someone who won't be scared to knock it wide open."
On Saturday, Sukup took third early in the day in the fourth heat in the last chance qualifier (LCQ) and made the main event, the 602 Late Model Feature later that night.
Sukup finished his week with an 18th-place finish in the 602 Late Model Feature, out of 106 cars.
"The car is in one piece, and we got the winter rust knocked off in fashion. The car was definitely tested and ready to race," Sukup said. "I had a blast and hope they do it again next year."
By the end of the week, the 40-year-old Sukup knew one thing.
He would definitely go back.
"We had a blast. There was a lot of unknowns coming into this, but it's been a good time," Sukup said. "I'll come back. When you have 106 cars in your division, there's a lot of luck involved. But I'll be back with a brand new car and a brand new motor."
The Bristol Dirt Nationals provided a preview for the Pinty's Dirt Race on Saturday and the Food City Dirt Race to follow on Sunday.
"This was a special event to test the dirt for NASCAR’s big race on dirt next weekend. We were the guinea pigs," Sukup said. "This weekend will be the first time the top tier of NASCAR races on dirt in 50 years. If it goes over well, they will do it again next year. I haven't watched NASCAR in years, but I will probably tune in for this one."