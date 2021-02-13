Dr. Michelle Brtek Zwiener is proof that it’s possible to live a normal life with type 1 diabetes.
The Norfolk woman was just 15 months old when she was first checked for the autoimmune disease that today impacts nearly 1.6 million Americans.
Her mother took her to the doctor because she was eating butter, Zwiener said, although no connection was made between her eating butter and diabetes.
But Zwiener, the daughter of Lou and the late Phyllis Brtek, wasn’t officially diagnosed with diabetes until she was 15 years old.
“I remember odd things,” she said, “like being tired and my back itching.”
She also experienced the typical symptoms -- hunger, fatigue, frequent urination and thirst.
“When I was diagnosed, it had probably been brewing for a while,” she said. I was admitted to the hospital for seven days to get blood sugar regulated. I went home with urine tests, a meal plan and insulin.”
That was 40 years ago.
The exact cause of type 1 diabetes is unknown. What is known is that your immune system — which normally fights harmful bacteria or viruses — attacks and destroys your insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This leaves you with little or no insulin. Instead of being transported into your cells, sugar builds up in the bloodstream. Without insulin injections, the disease is deadly, Zwiener said.
Zwiener spent her high school years treating her condition by giving herself two insulin shots a day and using glucose monitoring systems that now seem archaiac.
“One had to be plugged in and couldn’t be moved,” she said.
She also learned what foods she should and shouldn’t eat.
In spite of the inconvenience, her disease wasn’t a big issue.
“My family made it normal ... a part of my life,” she said. “I was always prepared, and didn’t stop doing anything I would have done normally.”
By the time she graduated from high school in 1984, she was using an insulin pump to receive the required dose of insulin.
After high school, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse, earning her degree from Mount Marty College in Yankton. There, she consulted an endocrinologist, who specializes in the treatment of diseases of the thyroid, pancreas and adrenal glands.
She also served two internships dealing with diabetes, knowing that someday she would like to make that disease her specialty. In 2004, she earned her master’s degree in nursing as a family practice nurse practitioner from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and six years later, she earned her Ph.D. from the University of South Alabama.
She and her husband, Don, also had two healthy children, Sara and Brandon, a feat that required her to monitor her condition much more closely than normal.
Zwiener worked in diabetes education at Faith Regional Health Services from 1997 to 2009, and taught at UNMC College of Nursing, Northern Division in Norfolk from 2009 to 2013.
In 2009 , Zwiener opened the Diabetes and Wellness Clinic in Norfolk, which specializes in helping people with or without diabetes lead a healthy life.
“We take care of people who don’t feel good,” she said. “We want them to have knowledge to be successful.”
Treating diabetes today is much easier than it was 40 years ago, when Zwiener was first diagnosed.
Today, she wears a monitor that tracks her blood sugar level and supplies insulin when she needs it. The device partners with her phone so she she can track her condition.
The devices are especially helpful for parents of children who are diabetic because they, too, can monitor their child’s blood sugar from afar.
Now, insulin powder can be inhaled.
“Insulins are a lot better,” Zwiener said. “People used to have a lot of reactions to them.
Better insulin and new techonolgy are important because the number of people being diagnosed with diabetes -- both type 1 and 2 -- is on the rise, Zwiener said.
Zwiener is proof that, while dealing with a chronic disease isn’t easy, it is possible.
“It’s just life,” she said.