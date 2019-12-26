Norfolk doctor known for helping improve lives

Dr. Tristan Hartzell has cared for some of the region’s strongest people, including farmers, young athletes, construction workers and hobbyists who enjoy working with their hands on the weekend.
Unfortunately, he often meets them at their weakest — after a tragedy or accident.
The Norfolk hand specialist deals with people in what could be a life-changing event. With his own skillful hands and quality surgical team, he lessens the risk of permanent loss — or even death.
Whether it is a limb or a torn ligament from overuse, Hartzell said he enjoys knowing he can make a difference for someone.
“The ability to help somebody at their time of greatest need and make them better is irreplaceable,” Hartzell said. “Sometimes it might not be the biggest event in their life. It might just be a carpal tunnel, but they’re better at the end of the day. Sometimes it might be a major event like a hand amputation, and that will be the most important day of their life barring marriage or kids. And to make them better — maybe not all the way back to perfect — but to make them better, that is very valuable.”
Hartzell said he enjoys getting to know his patients, including watching their determination and resiliency. Unlike sometimes on social media, he gets to see people at their best.
“When push comes to shove and times are challenging, almost everybody has the ability to work together to achieve the best outcome,” Hartzell said. “I like the coming together with teams with nurses, other doctors and working with the patient to get them better than where we started.”
Over the years, many people have expressed extreme appreciation. Hartzell, who has been in Norfolk more than eight years, arrived in Nebraska through his spouse, who grew up on a cattle ranch.
Hartzell said his parents — and an older brother — are commercial fishermen. Although he has a sister 19 years older than him who was a nurse, he never was exposed much to her practice.
So how did he ever get interested in medicine?
“How it all really started was on the Oregon coast where I grew up, they had us do various job shadowing. At the local hospital, I spent some time at the lab and that piqued my interests. Everybody there felt they were doing a valuable service and they were very welcoming to me.”
That happened in elementary school. Although he always knew he wanted to enter medicine, he wasn’t sure which area.
Hartzell, who received his doctorate degree in 2004, said once a person gets to medical school, there are a lot of diverse choices.
“You can sit in a lab and have a lot of interaction with patients. You can be very technology-based and do a field like radiology. You can have a mix of clinic and operative. I kind of chose hand surgery because the anatomy is beautiful. Everything has a function, and everything is very important and the handling of it is critical. You can’t hide behind not doing it right. Either it works or it doesn’t work at the end of the day.”
There’s also a good mix of patients for him, from newborns who might be born with extra fingers or toes to people over 100 who fell on the ice and broke an elbow. Other patients have carpal tunnel syndrome or arthritis.
Nebraska has grown on him.
“I wouldn’t choose anywhere else now,” he said. “It is a wonderful place for my kids. It is convenient. No longer am I stuck in traffic.”
His wife, Maryanne, is a cardiologist at Faith Regional. When it comes to unwinding, Hartzell said he enjoys spending it with his children, oftentimes taking them out one-on-one.
He appreciates the new expansion at Faith Regional.
“Ultimately, I want our patients to feel that we are doing things for them in the most private manner, efficient manner and professional manner,” he said. “As I tour these facilities, I think we are accomplishing those goals.”
Access also is an important part of the new facilities. Usually when he meets patients, at least one of their arms is tied up, splintered or in a cast. Privacy also is a concern.
“This is what we do every day,” Hartzell said. “We do it well. That professionalism comes across. The office space looks like anything I would have worked in at Mass General in Boston or UCLA in Los Angeles. It doesn’t appear to be adapted or the best space we could provide. It appears to be designed to take care of patients.”
If there is a less than ideal outcome for a patient, Hartzell said he does try to go back and see if there were any things he could have done differently. A lot of doctors do that, he said.
“We feel we owe it to our overall patient population. Maybe it was unpreventable, but at least let me think about this hard. Sometimes we review it with peers as well to see if we could have done things any differently.”