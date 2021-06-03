India is suffering from a second wave of COVID-19 cases that is reportedly 10 times more severe than at the worst time last year.
The World Health Organization in May reported that India makes up 50% of global COVID-19 cases and 30% of deaths. The country has roughly 1.4 billion people, second only to China, and about four times as many as the United States.
The National Intelligence Council’s long-range “Global Trends” report warns that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic marks “the most significant, singular global disruption since World War II, with health, economic, political and security implications that will ripple for years to come.”
Dr. N.P. Patel and his wife, Sudha, are natives of India and naturally concerned about its residents. The Norfolk doctor usually travels there to visit family and visit the Dr. N.P. Patel Hospital and Poly-Technical College in Jotana, which is in the northwest part of the country.
Patel founded it more than 10 years ago in his hometown. It includes a clinic, 20-bed hospital and technical institute where other disciplines, such as engineering, welding and mechanics, are learned.
“This little hospital is flooded with COVID. They are providing care. It is not for profit,” Patel said.
Usually when the Patels visit India, they see how the hospital is doing and try to get supplies that are in need. They were unable to go last year because of the pandemic.
Patel, a Norfolk urologist, said he had contributed about $2 million since he founded the hospital in October 2011. At the technical institute, students learn trades.
Students who graduate from the institute make themselves employable to Ford and other companies that have opened manufacturing plants in the region.
In 2014, J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh donated funds to a charitable foundation that provides scholarships to students who attend the technical institute. Only the interest from the donation is used to help pay the salaries of faculty.
Last week, Patel donated another $100,000 toward the hospital, with hopes that others also will contribute or help those who are less fortunate.
While the needs are great in India, Patel said it is his hope that people also might contribute to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, which sometimes serves patients who don’t have health insurance and can’t afford to pay for their care.
There is a great need to help the less fortunate all around the world, Patel said.
Patel grew up on a farm near Jotana, which is considered a “town” of about 10,000 people. The Patels like to visit in the winter, “when it’s not that hot,” he said. Temperatures average between 100 and 110 degrees in the summer.
“I have several trustees for the hospital and the education department. They oversee what is going on and take care of all the day-to-day activities if there are any problems,” Patel said.
In addition, Patel said he regularly talks to the chairman of the trust to see what is happening. Because of donations, many people from India who would not otherwise be able to go to college can do so.
The institute enables the graduates to find jobs. Many of them move away, but having this type of educational facility enables “people who really have nothing” to better themselves, he said.
Patel said his father was a farmer. All things considered, “we were pretty good,” he said.
Patel received a good education and had everything he needed growing up. He graduated valedictorian of a class of about 100 people and went to college in a big city, then to a medical school. The hospital with the medical school was one of the biggest in India at the time — with more than 2,500 beds.
The hospital in Jotana deals with cases that include tuberculosis, jaundice and dental cases.
After graduation, Patel did his residency and fellowship in the United States. Among other places, he has been a transplant surgeon and was on the faculty at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
He later went to Creighton University, which was seeking to do transplants but never ended up getting a program going. While at Creighton, however, Patel did an advanced surgery where he removed a kidney that had cancer, took out the cancer from the kidney, then put the kidney back in the patient.
“At the time I did that surgery, there were eight cases in the world that had been done,” Patel said. “It was a big deal at the time.”
The surgery also made the front page of the Omaha World-Herald more than 40 years ago.
Eventually Patel said he left when the transplant program didn’t get started. Later he found his way to Norfolk. He knew Dr. J.G. Desai, who was practicing in Norfolk and also from India.
Initially, Patel said, he wasn’t sure he would stay in Norfolk.
“I was used to the big city and a university,” he said.
Once he got started in Norfolk, he focused on his work. He had a family and, before he knew it, he had put roots down in the community.
Patel also runs daily. He estimates he has run more than 75,000 miles, including the Lincoln Marathon. He ran outside for 35 years but now runs inside on a treadmill.
And while he is old enough to retire, Patel said he has no plans to do so at this time.
“I like to keep myself busy,” he said. “I love what I do.”
Patel said he also is grateful for what he had growing up and has been able to achieve. He hopes other people who can are willing to help those who don’t have anything.
Patel has set up a foundation, which has nonprofit status. The government of India recognizes the foundation and allows the funds to go to the hospital.
“I just want to encourage others to help,” Patel said.
* * *
Want to donate?
For those who want to make a donation to his foundation, contact Dr. Patel at Faith Regional at 402-316-1002. To make a donation to the Faith Regional Health Services Foundation, call 402-644-7302 or visit www.frhs.org and click the Donate Now button at the top of the home page.