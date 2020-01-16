Norfolk used eight pins, two injury defaults and three forfeits to dominate Elkhorn 78-6 in dual action on Thursday at Norfolk.
“The guys bounced back well from the loss to Columbus, which is a quality team,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “That was our goal, to be more aggressive than we were on Tuesday night and I thought the guys came out really aggressive.”
Of the Panthers' eight pins, six happened in the first period, which ended the contest in less than 40 minutes.
A random draw determined the 220-pound match would open the dual. That meant the night's most anticipated showdown at 195 between fifth-ranked Laikon Ames of Norfolk and No. 6 Evan Johnson of Elkhorn would serve as the finale. But it didn't happen. More on that later.
The first match lasted just 16 seconds. Norfolk's 220-pounder, Brayden Heffner shot for a single leg, scored a quick takedown and immediately had Hamed Syed on his back before the referee slapped the mat, signaling the pin.
The Panthers made the score 12-0 with a forfeit 285 where Jake Jensen was unopposed.
The visiting Antlers had their only chance to cheer in the 106-pound match. Tyler Japp scored a first-period takedown against the Panthers' James Cole, who fought hard and managed to avoid giving up back points before the first period ended.
The Elkhorn wrestler, however, chose the down position to start the second period, put Cole in headlock, flipped him over and earned the pin 37 seconds into the period.
The next four Panthers to step on the mat – Calvin Empkey (113), Dylan Busch (120), Weston Godfrey (126) and Aaron Ditmer (132) - all pinned their opponents in the first round.
“We're still fighting that flu bug,” Grey said. “But we had some JV guys step up tonight and I thought they did a good job going out and getting a pin for us.”
Norfolk's 138-pounder, Cory Armstrong earned an early takedown, then went for a cradle on Kade McNamara, who complained of a knee injury.
He was tended to by trainers and was helped off the mat, giving Armstrong the victory by injury default.
Another Panther 138-pounder, Kaleb VanDriel moved up in weight to 145, stuck in a second-period chicken wing and pinned Sean Stara a little more than a minute into the period.
Norfolk's usual 152-pounder, undefeated Josh Licking, was at home battling the flu, so his freshman brother, Jake, the Panthers' normal 145-pounder moved up and leg-rode Parker Harrahill into the third period, where, leading 13-1, Licking executed a near-side cradle to pin the Antler in 5 minutes, 2 seconds.
“My older brothers like leg riding, so just learning from them, that's really helped my wrestling,” Licking said. “It was definitely nice to break a sweat,” just having a nice match before the conference tournament.”
The Panthers' Brayden Splater followed at 160 with a first-period pin, then Austin Miller at 170, scored a takedown and 3-point near fall against Elkhorn's Landon Porter.
Miller then went for the fall late in the period with an arm tilt, but Porter asked for injury time, was treated and chose not continue, giving the match to Miller, also by injury default.
The Panthers' 182-pounder Hunter Mangelson was unopposed setting up the main event at 195 between Ames and Johnson. But the Elkhorn wrestler refused to step on the mat giving Ames a victory by forfeit.
Grey was disappointed. “That last match was supposed to be our premiere match between two ranked kids. I don't know why they ducked us but I can't control that,” he said.
The Panthers are in action again on Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Lincoln Pius X High School.
“We get to see the top five teams in the state in Class A, so, we're looking forward to that opportunity,” Grey said. “And it doesn't get any easier because the following weekend we go out to Lexington and they've got a 16-team tournament out there, which is going to be just like the state tournament.”
NORFOLK 78, ELKHORN 6
- 220: Brayden Heffner, NOR pinned Hamed Syed, :16; 285: Jake Jensen, NOR, won by forfeit; 106: Tyler Japp, ELK pinned James Cole, 2:19; 113: Calvin Empky, NOR pinned Landon Karre, :37; 120: Dylan Busch, NOR pinned Johnny Radicia, 1:22; 126: Weston Godfrey, NOR pinned Alsen Mays, :32; 132: Aaron Ditmer, NOR pinned Zach Crouch, :38.
- 138: Cory Armstrong, NOR def. Kade McNamara by injury default; 145: Kaleb VanDriel, NOR pinned Sean Stara, 3:02; 152: Jake Licking, NOR pinned Parker Harrahill, 5:03; 160: Brayden Splater, NOR pinned Trey McDougald, :24; 170: Austin Miller, NOR def. Landen Porter by injury default; 182: Hunter Mangelsen, NOR won by forfeit; 195: Laikon Ames, NOR won by forfeit.