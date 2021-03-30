At a Norfolk City Council meeting earlier this month, public safety officials presented annual reports painting a picture of what crime looks like within the Norfolk community.
The Norfolk Public Safety Department, directed by Shane Weidner, collects, analyzes and presents data to track the effectiveness and efficiency of the department.
Included in the public safety department’s findings is an annual report from the Norfolk Police Division, which includes reports regarding calls for service, citations, arrests, property loss, traffic reports and service requests.
The report includes statistics on a number of different offenses, including homicides, thefts, assaults and disturbances.
Findings within the annual police report, which was presented by Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller, show that the community saw a decrease in the total number of crimes reported last year, but the number of arrests took an upward trend.
The crime rate in Norfolk decreased 6.6% from 2019 to 2020, but the number of drug- and alcohol-related arrests increased substantially, according to the report.
“What was interesting is that while calls and requests for service were down, our law enforcement activities were up,” Miller said.
The police division responded to 2,291 crime-related calls for service in 2020, compared with 2,454 in 2019. The number of citations and arrests increased by 2.94%.
One of the largest increases within the report was the number of drug- and alcohol-related arrests. The total arrests related to the possession or sale of drugs increased from 401 in 2019 to 497 in 2020 (24%). DWI arrests jumped from 125 to 153, a 22% increase.
The top five calls for service that officers responded to last year included disturbances, theft, drug- and alcohol-related occurrences, criminal mischief and child abuse.
Miller said the increase in drug and alcohol offenses last year is likely due to the increase in officers on patrol. The police division added two officers who began training last year, Miller said, and police training increased substantially.
This enabled Norfolk police to have more officers patrolling within the community, as opposed to handling other duties at the station.
“When you don’t have time for patrolling, traffic offenses are down; your driving under suspension numbers are down, your DWIs are down,” Miller said. “It’s a cause and effect for traffic stops. While we’re still in need of manpower, our numbers have increased over the last few years, and that’s allowed us to have more officers — in turn, resulting in more arrests pertaining to drugs and alcohol.”
Norfolk officers responded to 18,746 calls for service last year, which is 4.4% lower than 2019. The reduction in calls is likely a result of COVID-19, Miller said.
“I think a big factor was that people just weren’t out and about as much as usual, especially during the first few months of COVID,” Miller said. “When you have a greater number of people staying home, you’re likely to see the calls for service trend downward.”
Norfolk saw two homicides in 2020 — one of which was a shooting and the other a stabbing. Norfolk police are well trained and equipped to handle homicide investigations, Miller said.
Also on the report were statistics regarding Norfolk dispatch services.
A team of 11 dispatchers and one supervisor answered more than 51,000 phone calls in 2020 — about 8,500 of which were 911 calls and 42,500 that were non-emergency calls.
Miller said this year's annual police report shows that Norfolk is generally a safe community to live within. The chief credited the entire division — including dispatchers, records workers, patrol officers and administration — for helping create a well-functioned police force.
“There’s so much everyone is asked of, and Norfolk wouldn’t be as safe of a community if it weren’t for the work of each person involved,” Miller said. “Our dispatchers currently work in a space that’s way too small, our records office seems to have more responsibility added to their plate all the time and our patrol staff has worked with extremely different protocol during the pandemic.
“Officers recognized the risks of COVID, while completing their task to protect the citizens in the community.”