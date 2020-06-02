After missing out on the spring high school season, junior golfers from around the state competed in the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour season opener at the Norfolk Country Club on Monday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, tournaments had been on hold this year until Monday’s Premier Tour event that saw a handful of golfers from Northeast Nebraska and around the state, competing from ages 12 to 17 years old.
“It’s always good to have golf, especially junior golf here in Northeast Nebraska. With the junior tour, we knew we were going to have a large crowd, so with everything that’s going on, it’s great to have juniors out here playing golf,” said Tom Johnson, head golf professional at Norfolk Country Club.
The course was able to comply with social distancing guidelines and the state’s directed health measures.
“Golf is the safest sport you can play right now,” Johnson said, “and the precautions they have set up makes it safe for everyone to enjoy it.”
Norfolk High student-athlete Isaac Heimes entered the day with one of the best handicaps in the event and ended up tying for third place in the boys 16-and-older flight.
“It was a little touch and go. Some parts of my game were good, but other parts needed a little more help,” Heimes said. “I putted pretty well, but getting off the tee was a struggle.”
For Heimes and many of the golfers in the tournament, this was the first sanctioned tournament of the year, since the high school golf season was canceled in the spring.
“It was fun. I just had to be a little bit more mentally sharp because we didn’t have a season to prepare,” Heimes said.
Heimes finished the day with a score of 78, 6 over par and tied for third place in the boys 16-and-over division with Teddy Peterson, Mason Burger and Ethan Smith.
Geran Sander had the lowest score in the flight with a 76 while Jason Kolbas came in one stroke behind for second place in the boys 16-and-over division.
A few other golfers from Northeast Nebraska also competed in the event.
Rockney Peck of Wisner played in the boys 16-and-over division, finishing his day with an 87.
“It was nice to play a different course — the wind was a little swirly, but it was fun to get out and play,” Peck said.
Tanner Walling from Wayne finished tied for ninth place with an 80 while Hunter Raabe from Hadar went home with an 88 in the boys 16-and-over division.
In the boys 14-and-15 flight, Thane Hardwick from Albion shot a 101.
Trey Ruge took home the boys 14-and-15 flight trophy with a score of 78, while Porter Topp and Zac McCormack tied for second with a score of 79. Beau Petersen took fourth place while Jackson Benge finished in the top five.
Coltrane Mittag had the lowest score of the day in the entire event with a 75 in the boys 12-and-13 flight. Thomas Bryson came in second place, Trevor Gutschewski and Vijay Kumar tied for third and Tommy Kelley finished fifth.
Julie Karmazin won the girls 16-and-older flight with a score of 77. Katie Ruge finished in second, Sydney Taake took third and then Nicole Kolbas and Karsen Morrison tied for fourth place.
In the girls 14-and-15 flight, Tatum Terwilliger won with a score of 87, Isabelle Gutschewski and Erika Headlee tied for second, Aidan Sander finished in fourth place and Izabella Pesicka and Alysen Sander tied for fifth.
The Nebraska Junior Golf Tour will continue this Tuesday, as golfers will get to compete at the Westwood Heights Golf Course in Omaha.