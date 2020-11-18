The show must go on.
That’s the attitude the Norfolk Community Theatre (NTC) is adopting despite a pandemic that has shuttered theaters and concert halls around the world.
However, that doesn’t mean the organization is ignoring the warnings surrounding the coronavirus, including the plea to not have large gatherings. Instead, the upcoming production of “The Unraveling” by Fin Kennedy is being offered virtually.
The transition to virtual performances began last spring when the coronavirus first reared its ugly head, said Libby McKay, president of the NCT board of directors, who is also directing the performance.
“We ... as a board decided last May to go to a virtual platform,” she said.
That meant they had to put their schedule of shows aside and “start from scratch,” looking for plays designed to be presented in a Zoom platform.
“We looked for smaller cast sizes ... and smaller crews,” she said, “something that was easier to produce.”
In six weeks, the organization put together a new season, which allowed it to stay close to its timeline.
“We didn’t want our sponsors and volunteers to worry we would disappear,” she said.
Once the schedule was in place, the board had to deal with logistical issues, including where to rehearse. Normally, the group uses the theater in Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College for rehearsals and the production. But because of the virus, that wasn’t available.
For the upcoming production, members rehearsed in the Elkhorn Valley Museum’s community room, said McKay, who is the museum’s education director.
Actors auditioned virtually, and they and the crew wore masks during rehearsal and the production. Plus, surfaces were cleaned regularly, and doors were left open as much as possible.
Tim Miller and Brian Anderson, who teach in the Northeast Community College’s media arts department, filmed and produced the play for the virtual broadcast. Then, they were able to use the stage in the Cox Activities Center for filming.
Through the process, they have learned that producing a play for the camera is different from producing one for a live audience, McKay said.
For instance, actors had to enunciate words even more than normal for a stage production, because the masks muffled the sound. A couple of the actors who had long monologues used silicone inserts in their masks to help keep the masks away from their faces, giving them a little “extra room,” McKay said.
Masks also limit the use of visual cues actors use to communicate with fellow actors and the audience, and body language is even different, McKay said.
“It made me realize how much I use facial expressions ... to give feedback,” she said.
While producing a play for the camera offers challenges, it also offers a few advantages, such as being able to shoot a scene multiple times if necessary.
“You can’t do that in a live performance,” McKay said.
“The Unraveling” is about a woman who is dying who has a competition among her children to determine who will inherit her fabric shop.
It is being offered Friday-Sunday, Nov. 20-22 and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, and is available through the theater’s website, nctheatre.org. for a free-will donation.