The power of a mentor or a role model can be difficult to measure.
Probably nobody knows that more than Norfolk High School football coach and teacher Tom Olson, who was 3 years old growing up on a 35,000-acre ranch in northwest South Dakota when his father died of cancer. The elder Olson was just 26.
His mother went back to college, so she moved the family to Spearfish. Tom went to school in town but worked on the ranch during summers. His uncle and brother are still ranching.
“I had a great life,” he said. “I got to live the city life, go out for sports and things like that and then come back in the summers and work the ranch. It was perfect.”
Growing up in the city and cowboy environments, he had a lot of influences. Those early influences all helped to shape the future psychology teacher and football coach, who is retiring from Norfolk High School at the end of the school year.
The ranch is about 25 miles on dirt roads from Buffalo, with another grandfather’s 28,000-acre ranch adjacent to it.
“You’ve got to be going there,” Olson said. “You don’t just run into it.”
Without a father, Olson said he had many male influences.
“I would like to say that one of the main male influences in my professional life was my grandfather, Guy Doll. And my (Black Hills State) college coaches, Dave Little the track coach, Gene Schlekeway the football coach and Walt Cook the basketball coach. Each had a profound influence on who I became as a coach and educator in their own way.”
Although Olson has assisted with other sports including track, he is best known as the Norfolk High School football coach since 1998. He and his wife, Valorie, came to Norfolk in 1986.
Olson, who recently turned 63, said he has been eligible to retire under school guidelines for seven years but never considered it until about a year ago.
“I always so enjoyed what I’m doing that it never crossed my mind. It was getting to the point that from a retirement standpoint — that it was becoming financially (where it didn’t make sense to keep working), so last year I thought about it because of the situation we are in and how the retirement system works. It made sense that last year or this year would be the year to get out.”
Ben Ries, Norfolk High School activities director and assistant principal, was coached by Olson and has coached with him.
Ries said as good of a coach and teacher as Olson has been, he has helped to shape a lot of students. Ries said he doesn’t know how many times he has been with Olson outside of school and they get approached by former students or athletes he taught who want to catch up. That shows the kind of impact he has made on students over the years, Ries said.
“You can replace the coach. You can replace the leader, but those things are hard to replace, the relationships and the culture that he has done such a wonderful job making part of Norfolk High School football and Norfolk High School in general,” Ries said.
“He’s a leader in our school. He’s a leader in our coaching staff. And I think he’s a leader in our community. I think he has a servant heart. He has mentored countless students and athletes and other coaches during his career,” Ries said.
Ability to relate to kids
Dan McLaughlin, who recently retired as the winningest Wayne State College football coach, also coached with Olson before he went to Wayne State.
McLaughlin, who was the head coach when Norfolk High School won its only Class A football championship in 1994, said good coaches influence athletes later in life.
“Tom’s biggest strength was his ability to relate to kids. He had a great gift for communication, especially with kids. He was able to get them to understand what was needed and how to accomplish that successfully. I’ve always said that the best coaches should be the best teachers, and Tom Olson was certainly the prime example of that,” McLaughlin said.
“Tom was also extremely prepared and organized. He would research what he wanted to do and he would put a plan in place to accomplish that goal. Tom is also perhaps the most positive person I’ve ever known. He was the perfect antidote for my ‘glass is half empty approach.’ He could always find a silver lining, and I really appreciated that about him,” McLaughlin said. “He is also a very close friend.”
Ries said McLaughlin’s impact on the football program includes development of the hurry-up offense, two-way players, a commitment to special teams and the unique defense that the Panthers play.
Ries said great coaches share with others what they have learned. Olson has done that, attending and presenting at clinics and bouncing ideas off other coaches and seeking their input.
‘I’m open to anything’
Olson said while he is retiring from Norfolk High School, he isn’t ready to quit teaching.
“I want to be around education, but I have no idea what I am going to do. I am not ready to quit working,” he said. “I’m open to anything.”
Olson said he and Valorie are going to take the summer off, fulfilling a promise he made to her. Plans include seeing their four children and six grandchildren. Valorie works as a court reporter and this year they don’t have to worry about getting their vacations together.
“My vacation is going to match up with hers no matter what,” Olson said with a laugh.
Their son, Luke, is a basketball coach at Bennington. Another daughter, Becky, lives in Bennington and is a sports psychologist. Then there is Matt, who runs a lawn care company in the Omaha area, and Nate, who is a probation officer and basketball coach at Broken Bow.
Family has always been important to Olson. He used to referee basketball games when he wasn’t coaching. Then he wanted to find more time with his family, so he quit being a ref when Luke was going into eighth grade.
Several ‘watershed’ teams
Teaching and coaching can involve a lot of moves. Olson spent two years in Lexington, then three years in Eureka, South Dakota, before coming to Norfolk in 1986.
One of the reasons Olson said he eventually sought to become the head football coach at Norfolk High School was for stability. There had been five different coaches in the 12 years he had been here, including four coaches in five years at one point.
Olson provided that stability, lasting 23 years. In the history of Norfolk football going back to 1899, nobody had coached more than 11 years, with the majority of them two years or fewer.
One of the questions he often gets asked is what was his best team. Olson assisted on the 1994 team that won the state title, but there were several “watershed” teams in his tenure, including 2002. That team finished 8-3, with two of its losses to state champion Lincoln Southeast in competitive games. The other loss occurred a couple of days after the U.S. Bank shootings when the whole community was dazed.
“Just the records don’t tell the teams,” Olson said. “A lot of times it comes down to matchups. Lyle Moeller always had a great saying, ‘It’s not how good you are, it’s when you are good.’ ”
His overall record of 111-112 is by far the most wins of any football coach at the school. Too much emphasis gets placed on winning, but winning success depends on a lot of factors, he said.
“In football, you better have a pretty solid 25 or 30 kids,” he said. “At Norfolk High School — and I would say at any of the outstate schools or smaller (Class A) schools — you need two back-to-back athletic classes to be really good.”
Depth is an issue, especially in Class A. But it isn’t just about numbers.
“I’ve said a number of times the makeup of schools are important. Certain groups of kids are more interested in extracurricular activities. Some schools are just loaded with those students because of the socio-economic background,” he said.
Play multiple sports
Olson said when he went to undergraduate school at Black Hills State, he played football, basketball and track. Coaching has changed considerably over the years.
It is more focused now on individual sports, although there are much better coaches at every level than years ago. And the athletes are better now, he said.
Kids are bigger and stronger, but sometimes they get too focused on one sport.
Olson said he would encourage athletes to play all the sports they can. Oftentimes, a sport an athlete likes when younger gets replaced by another sport later.
“It seems like we are getting so many things outside of our school system. There’s clubs and individual coaches and things like that. They are pulling kids out and telling them things that are important that I don’t think are important. Too often, we have coaches who are running their own agenda, making money off kids. Our high school programs are becoming secondary. As a high school coach, naturally that concerns me.”
Part of the concern is that the student athletes then only enjoy the sport if they are highly successful.
“Unfortunately, kids don’t stick with it as long because they aren’t having that immediate success,” Olson said. “That’s something I struggle with.”
As an example, Olson said the Norfolk Junior High School has A, B and C football teams because of the number of players out. Just about every year, more than 60% of the players on varsity end up coming from the B and C teams, while some of the A players no longer go out.
“We’ve lost the patience, for whatever reason. It’s not the kids’ fault. They are a byproduct of the circumstances. We’ve just lost the patience for growth, development and time it takes for getting better.”