One of the key issues in Norfolk in recent years has been a lack of housing. But solutions are coming in the form of hundreds of new housing units on the horizon.
Housing shortages cause problems for both residents and businesses. Individuals and families are less inclined to live in Norfolk because they cannot find a place to live, and businesses can't open or expand because their employees would not have a place to live.
A housing study completed in 2016 by Hanna:Keelan Associates found that Norfolk would need an estimated 762 affordable housing units to accommodate new and incoming residents. And within the past five years, a total of 722 units have been permitted for construction with a total of about 1,200 planned in total so far.
The number of units under construction increased significantly recently, with fewer than 100 in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but a significant jump to 257 in 2019 and already 282 in 2020.
The main goal is to provide more workforce housing, a term that Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said could be misleading, as workforce housing is much more broad than it implies.
"People are people, not just workers," he said. "People, regardless of how you want to categorize them, need quality housing options. It's housing for people, not just workers."
Andy Colvin, Norfolk city administrator, said the city made the development of housing one of its key economic development goals in 2016, renewing focus on bringing new developers to the city and getting projects started by local developers, as well.
To spur development, the city took steps to make the building process easier and attract more competition.
"We wanted to create an environment and a culture where developers knew Norfolk was open for business," Moenning said. "There wasn't new construction taking place here for a long time."
To accomplish that, the city made investments in infrastructure and reorganized city departments to better cater to new developments.
That reorganization was one of the key components to turning around the housing shortage, Moenning said. The division of planning and development, formed in 2019, combined various resources that developers and builders needed, such as permits and inspection services, into one department in the same building.
Previously, they were split between planning and zoning officials and what was previously called the prevention bureau, which Moenning noted was an ironic name for a department attempting to help increase construction.
"The reform of making a one-stop shop for planning made developing in Norfolk easier and more user-friendly," Moenning said.
Along with that restructuring, there was an effort to change the culture by seeking partnerships and connections with builders and developers.
"We were able to go and make our case to developers," Colvin said. "We hope to connect economic development efforts with developers, and once that connection is established, and they get to see the community and, along with that policy change, we can facilitate the building."
‘We don’t do anything alone’
Among the ongoing developments are in southeast Norfolk: Nor-Park and Victory Village.
Nor-Park is a neighborhood along Chestnut Street, East Bluff Avenue and East Michigan Avenue, and the newly named Ferguson Drive. The development has 28 single-family homes, 22 townhomes, 15 triplexes and two apartment buildings with 28 units each, and a possible second phase of apartments later.
Roger Nadrchal, the CEO of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, said the idea for the neighborhood began in 2017, when he was asked what NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska was doing to help with the housing shortage.
A series of partnerships and collaborations helped make the idea a reality, which is necessary in the development business.
"We don't do anything alone in these kinds of projects," Nadrchal said.
NeighborWorks and the two other companies, Progressive Builders and Mesner Development Co., formed a limited liability company to launch the development. Land was purchased from the Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and Nucor, and eventually ground was broken in 2019.
Now, several homes have already been built and sold, the triplex units are being rented and the first apartments will open in October.
Nadrchal said one of the big challenges, in addition to the cost of land and construction, is the long timetable for developments.
"This took two years until it even broke ground," Nadrchal said. "It takes commitment to see this through."
NeighborWorks also is helping potential homeowners through incentives for single-family lots and closing cost grants of up to $5,000. Additionally, the organization also offers home ownership and financial classes, and also assists in rehabbing older homes to put on the market.
Victory Village
At Victory Village, 160 apartments are being developed by DP Management of Omaha and under construction by local contractors, although the first tenants began signing leases at the beginning of September.
Patty Downs, director of executive operations for DP Management, said the company saw the 2016 housing study and set out to provide a product to meet the demand. From there, plans were formed, land was acquired, the developers met with the city and architects and contractors were hired while Downs and her team strategized how to actually market and sell the spaces.
"It's such a long process, with coming up with plans, having meetings, hiring architects," Downs said. "It's basically become our baby."
Downs said the complex would have more amenities and space than traditional apartment complexes.
"This is more of a villa-style home," Downs said. "Instead of interior crowded hallways, we want people to feel like this is their own home, and we'll have a pool, clubhouse and more. We want to stand out from what's already here and bring something new to the area."
More amenities
Moenning said many of the new developments underway in Norfolk are similar, with focuses on more amenities for residents.
"The quality of amenities we're seeing at some of these new developments are pretty unique to Norfolk," he said. "The focus on quality of life in terms of trails, park space, beautification, community orchards, fitness areas, clubs, pools. Those are the types of places people want to live."
Downs said the location, near the intersection of Victory Road and Omaha Avenue, was a strategic choice.
"This is the first place people who come into town will see," she said. "Many people work in Norfolk who don't live here, and they may see this place and realize they could be living closer."
The boom in new housing has led to some significant economic impact, Moenning said, as sales tax receipts are higher than last year despite a large dropoff at the outset of the pandemic in March and April.
The new housing has led to both new and returning residents seeking opportunities in Norfolk that were previously much more difficult to achieve.
"I'm surprised by the number of people who were living in bigger cities, who had some connection here, who came back during the pandemic and are still here, because they want to be here," Moenning said. "They, and even people who didn't have a connection here, want to start new careers, new lives and put down roots here. And with these new housing options coming online, it's a much easier environment for them to do so."