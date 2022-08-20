No sign of any emotional letdown was evident from Norfolk High on Saturday.
Just over 37 hours from a season-opening split against Class A preseason No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, the Panthers rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Grand Island.
Preseason No. 7 Norfolk produced 23 hits over 12 innings to top the Islanders 7-1 and 8-3 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
“I thought there were really a lot of good things,” Panthers coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Obviously, as coaches, you’re always looking for things that you can improve on. There were mistakes here and there, but we did what we needed to do to come out and take care of business.
“We told them this morning that this was a team that we could jump on early. We started out a little slowly in that first game but once we got the bats rolling, things looked really good. I like where this team is going.”
It was a solid home opener in all aspects for the Panthers (3-1). In addition to the offense’s output, the defense had a total of one error over the two games.
The pitching staff didn’t give up many free bases, either, walking a total of three batters.
And areas that don’t show up in the stats helped lead to the sweep.
“We’ve been really big on communication since the first day of practice,” said shortstop/third baseman Miley Wichman, who went 5 for 7 with three RBIs. “We’re still working on it, but we’re getting better. I think that helped us today.”
The Islanders (0-4) had some success early and led the first game 1-0 in the middle of the third inning.
Norfolk starting pitcher Jessica Schmidt didn’t throw a strike until her sixth pitch.
But she quickly turned things around and struck out six in a row starting with the final batter of the first inning.
“Once she settled down, she’s as good as they get,” Siedschlag said. “If she pitches to contact like I tell her to, we have a good defense behind her. And she can throw it by people. As long as she’s throwing strikes, that’s all that we can ask for. She got it figured out.”
Schmidt allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 innings.
Norfolk took the lead in the third. Emerson Waldow’s RBI double tied it and she scored on Wichman’s two-out single.
The Panthers tacked on four runs in the fifth, which saw them called safe on two out of three plays at home plate in a busy half inning.
After putting up 11 hits in the opener, the offense kept rolling with 12 in the second contest.
Schmidt went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Waldow, Wichman and Ava Borgman – one of two seniors on the roster – each had two hits.
“We struggled a little bit on Thursday with the offense,” Siedschlag said. “That second game we won 8-6 and only had three base hits. But it’s one of those things that the bats come along as the season goes on, and I think you could tell they looked a lot more comfortable in the box today.”
Nine Panthers recorded hits in the doubleheader.
“The balance is key,” Wichman said. “We’ve been clicking. We are a young team, but we click.”
Kierstyn Linn picked up the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 6 1/3 innings.
The first four games of the season provided a confidence boost for a team that entered the season with high expectations.
“It was already there and then on Thursday, it made it real,” Wichman said.
Grand Island 100 000 0—1 4 1
Norfolk 002 041 x—7 11 0
WP: Jessica Schmidt. LP: Adriana Cabello. 2B: (GI) Mya Gawrych; (N) Emerson Waldow 2, Payton Schnoor.
Grand Island 001 002 0—3 7 0
Norfolk 211 022 x—8 12 1
WP: Kierstyn Linn. LP: Adriana Cabello. 2B: (N) Miley Wichman, Jessica Schmidt, Linn.