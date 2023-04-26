A double rarity is set up to occur during Thursday’s Norfolk Classic.
How often do you see the two all-time best from Northeast and North Central Nebraska in an event go head-to-head on the track?
And, although it may be a little more common, how often does the sequel outperform the original?
On paper, the featured event for the annual showcase of the area’s best high school track and field athletes on the boys side will be the 1,600-meter run.
Field events get underway at Norfolk High’s Johnny Carson Field at 4 p.m. with running events starting at 5 p.m.
The boys 1,600 should take place shortly after 6 p.m.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker has put together a stellar career, including setting the all-time area records in the 1,600 and the 3,200. However, Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa claimed the 1,600 mark by going 4:18.77, 1.30 seconds quicker than Noecker has recorded this season.
So let’s decide who is fastest the simplest way possible — by lining up and firing the starter’s pistol and see who crosses the finish line first.
It’s a rare meeting of two excellent runners who have piled up medals in both cross country and track. Because of the difference in their schools’ sizes, they don’t travel to the same meets.
But this is a rematch of the 2021 Norfolk Classic. In that year’s 1,600, Noecker edged out Ochoa 4:29.71 to 4:32.96.
It’s overdue for them to compete again. And, if that’s not enough, both are entered in the 3,200, which will take place at approximately 7:35 p.m. Noecker has ran about 10 seconds faster than Ochoa this season at that distance.
Here’s a look at the other boys events for the Norfolk Classic:
— Shot put: If the 1,600 is the main event for the boys, this should certainly qualify for co-main status. Four of the top eight on the all-class state chart are entered — Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper, Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir, Oakland-Craig’s JT Brands and Stanton’s Barrett Wilke. Add in Norfolk High’s Jackson Bos, who is fifth in Class A, and calling this a stacked field is an understatement.
— Discus: Uhlir is favored with a mark of 179 feet even, which is 12-6 farther than anyone else in the field.
— High jump: At 6-4.5, Elkhorn Valley’s Carter Werner has gone a half inch higher than Bancroft-Rosalie’s Elliott Nottelmann, Plainview’s Spencer Hille and Howells-Dodge’s Lance Brester.
— Pole vault: Norfolk Catholic’s John Clausen leads the area after clearing 13-8 at the O’Neill invite. West Point-Beemer’s Jax Jacobson (13-6) and Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson (13-2) also have cleared 13 feet. Nelson won two of the three boys gold medals handed out last year before thunderstorms ended the Norfolk Classic early. He took first in the high jump and discus. Nelson is entered in the pole vault, discus, shot put and 4x100 relay this time around.
— Long jump: Norfolk High’s Rowdy Bauer has a nearly 2-foot advantage over the field. Can he go another 2.25 inches over his season best of 23-8.5 to claim the area’s all-time record?
— Triple jump: West Point-Beemer’s Treven Weddle, Pierce’s Gavin Sullivan, Wakefield’s Cade Johnson and Norfolk Catholic’s Cam Borgmann are all within 7 inches, setting up what could be a close competition.
— 100-meter dash: Battle Creek’s Caleb Brauer (10.87) and Pender’s Brody Krusemark (10.88) are the two entries who have gone under 11 seconds.
— 200: Krusemark is again among the favorites at 22.39 with West Holt’s Luke Klabenes (22.50) and Bauer (22.57) among the top challengers.
— 400: Wayne’s Sedjro Aguomba is the top seed with a time of 51.89 while Norfolk Catholic’s Kanyon Talton (52.27) is second.
— 800: Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens is the favorite with a time of 2:01.06, which is the second fastest in the area this season between Ochoa and Noecker, who are sitting this one out to focus on their two longer races.
— 110 hurdles: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Daniel Puppe (14.94) and Battle Creek’s Jackson Ricchio (14.98) have both broken 15 seconds.
— 300 hurdles: Puppe again has the top time in this event at 41.11, ahead of Elkhorn Valley’s Carter Werner (41.49).
— 4x100: Battle Creek (44.19) and Norfolk Catholic (44.51) will get used to running against each other down the home stretch of the season. They will face off again in Saturday’s Mid-State Conference meet and in a district meet on Thursday, May. 11.
— 4x400: Battle Creek is again the top seed in this relay at 3:33.13. Norfolk High is second (3:35.48).
— 4x800: Elkhorn Valley’s top time of 8:36.09 is almost three seconds faster than Cedar Catholic.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
1,600
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 2023 4:18.77
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 4:18.77
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:20.07
Brody Taylor, Ponca 4:47.48
Addison Smith, Wausa 4:48.42
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 4:49.92
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 4:50.95
Drew Martin, West Holt 4:51.81
Kyler Mosel, Plainview 4:51.96
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022 9:11.70
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9:16.97
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 9:26.78
Brody Taylor, Ponca 10:20.54
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 10:27.38
Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic 10:39.04
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 10:40.12
Grant Springer, Valentine 10:43.47
Ryan Anderson, Wakefield 10:48.78
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek 179-0
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 163-6
Dawson Raabe, Pierce 163-3
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 161-9
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 160-1
Samuel Zazueta, Norfolk 157-11
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 157-3
Barrett Wilke, Stanton 147-5
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988 62-10
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 61-2
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek. 59-8½
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig. 58-5¼
Barrett Wilke, Stanton 55-11
Jackson Bos, Norfolk 53-5¼
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 53-4¼
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 52-1½
Trent Patzel, Boone Central 51-10
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022 7-0
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 6-6
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central 6-5
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 6-4½
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 6-4
Spencer Hille, Plainview 6-4
Kaden Hunt, Winside 6-1
Multiple athletes tied at 6-0
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011 15-3
John Claussen, Norfolk Catholic. 13-8
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer 13-6
Matthew Johnson, Creighton 13-6
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 13-2
Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic 12-8
Devon Schultz, Wisner-Pilger 12-7
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central 12-6
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 12-6
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009 23-10½
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 23-8½
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 22-0½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 21-9
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 21-0½
Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley 21-0¼
Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle. 20-11½
Spencer Hille, Plainview 20-11
Bennett Meyer, West Point-Beemer 20-10½
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997 47-5½
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer 43-1¾
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 43-1¼
James Fogelman, Boone Central 43-1
LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig 42-11½
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 42-10
Cameron Borgmann, Norfolk Catholic 42-7
Cameron Korth, Battle Creek 42-1
Reece Williams, Tekamah-Herman 42-0
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 10.30
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 10.87
Brody Krusemark, Pender 10.88
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 10.94
Luke Klabanes, West Holt 11.00
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 11.11
Drew Beeson, Clarkson/Leigh 11.13
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic 11.18
Asher McCart, West Holt 11.22
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015 21.30
Brody Krusemark, Pender 22.39
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 22.49
Luke Klabenes, West Holt 22.50
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 22.57
Ethan Eifert, Ponca 22.65
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne 22.70
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 22.94
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 22.98
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne 51.89
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 52.22
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic 52.27
Asher McCart, West Holt 52.74
Parker Clausen, Battle Creek 52.79
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52.88
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield 52.96
Will Hamer, Battle Creek 53.22
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 1:55.50
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 1:59.31
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:01.06
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:03.05
Addison Smith, Wausa 2:03.46
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 2:04.14
Alex Christo, Boone Central 2:04.33
Mason Hagan, North Central 2:04.37
Dawson Meyer, Oakland-Craig 2:05.24
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 14.12
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 14.60
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 14.94
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 14.98
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce 15.10
Joe Hyde, Norfolk 15.61
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 15.65
Addison Croghan, Pierce 15.77
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 15.88
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 38.20
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 38.29
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridgeq 41.11
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 41.12
Kanyon Talton,Norfolk Catholic. 41.14
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 41.39
Cael Johnson, Wakefield 41.67
Kaden Hunt, Winside 41.79
Spencer Hille, Plainview 41.80
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994 42.60
Battle Creek 44.19
(Jaxon Mettler, Will Hamer, Jackson Ricchio, Caleb Brauer)
Norfolk Catholic 44.51
Stanton 44.56
Norfolk 44.73
Boone Central 44.75
West Holt 44.86
West Point-Beemer 44.96
Pierce 45.01
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Boone Central 3:30.62
(Jaden Hagemann, Ryan Drueppel, Thomas Roberts, Jackson Roberts)
Battle Creek 3:33.13
Norfolk 3:35.48
West Holt 3:36.14
Elkhorn Valley 3:38.07
Norfolk Catholic 3:38.47
West Point-Beemer 3:39.49
Pierce 3:39.55
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Boone Central 8:31.57
(Ryan Drueppel, Zander Jarecki, Jaden Hagemann, Alex Christo)
Elkhorn Valley. 8:36.09
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:39.03
West Holt 8:41.68
Battle Creek 8:41.76
Wausa 8:43.55
Osmond 8:51.00
Wynot 8:51.06
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be included on this chart please email dmiller@norfolkdailynews.com