Christmas programs are a staple in many families, such as a late-night service or children’s concert that brings communities together for one special day.
This year, people might need these events more than ever, to bring a sense of normalcy to the holiday season. But many churches and schools that have Christmas programs are switching to virtual events because of the pandemic.
Tim DeFor, lead minister at First Christian Church, said 1,800 people attended last year’s Christmas Eve services. The possibility of the same gathering made it impossible to plan an in-person event, he said.
“Even if half that many people try to participate, with social distancing and equally distributed between all services, we would still have to have six to eight services,” DeFor said. “That would be multiple days long, which would be logistically difficult and difficult on our volunteers.”
First Christian’s Christmas Eve service will instead be broadcast on television and online at 7 p.m. The video will be made available through Christmas Day.
DeFor said the church does meet virtually if the health department’s risk dial is in red for Madison County, and this has been allowing people from across the country to tune in.
“We are not just looking at not being able to be together as an obstacle. I hope those who go online or on TV will see it as an opportunity because people can participate with us and together with one another, even though they aren’t in the same building together,” DeFor said. “Because last year we had 1,800 people participate, there’s a potential of having 18,000 hearing the good news of Christmas. It's not limited by geography.”
Another part of community Christmas events includes school programs and concerts. Many local schools also are turning to a virtual format, and this includes Christ Lutheran School, which will have several online holiday performances for the season.
Rehearsing during a pandemic is one feat, but taping a performance is another, said Earleen Gansebom, music teacher at Christ Lutheran.
The school band has to be socially distant during the recording, making it difficult to hear each other. And it’s just not the same without a live audience, Gansebom said.
“A live performance has its own energy in the room, and the performers usually rise to the occasion and the audience is able to enjoy it a little bit more,” she said. “There is something about the electricity or the feeling in the room when you have a live performance.”
Gansebom said students have been working hard on relaying the music’s message and feeling virtually. But because the choir can’t be socially distant, students have to sing through masks, making pronunciation difficult.
Every class is still planning on singing, performing a memory verse and reciting a resuscitation, and eighth graders will be narrating. The programs will include closed captioning.
The taping, which will be available on Christ Lutheran’s website, took several shifts and class periods for staff to create.
“We had to be up for seven different tapings instead of one performance; we had to be fired up and aware and watching,” Gansebom said. “Myself the day after a concert, I’m tired — but I am really tired after these past two weeks.”
Northeast Community College is also shifting to online for its holiday concert, “Home for the Holidays,” but students and staff had to get creative.
Members of the College/Community Concert Band recorded their parts completely on their own, according to a Northeast media release. Music instructors partnered with the college’s audio recording technology program to put the concert together.
The Northeast Jazz Machine and Northeast Concert Choir also will be performing during the concert.
Stewart Cramer, director of vocal activities, said the pandemic was part of the choir’s theme this year.
“Each piece represents a different part of our journey; a few of the ensemble members also wrote and read personal experiences that they have had during COVID-19,” Cramer said. “By telling our stories of the pandemic, we hope that our music will be the perfect gift for the holiday season.”
Hannah Vokoun, a Northeast student from Chelsea, Iowa, said she was grateful to still perform this year.
“Choir for me this year was definitely a different experience; however, it really helped me stay positive during these negative times in the world,” Vokoun said in the release. “I have been involved in music my whole life, so I am so grateful Mr. Cramer worked so hard to make everything seem like it was almost normal. Although we were all 10 feet apart and had masks on covering up our smiling faces and even muffling our voices a bit, it still felt like the college choir I love and enjoy.”
Want to learn more?
Northeast Community College’s holiday concert may be viewed on the college’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/Northeast4U. Christ Lutheran’s programs will be available at https://tiger.clnorfolk.org and First Christian’s service will be at www.live.fcnorfolk.org and on News Channel Nebraska.