By no means does the Rev. David Martinez claim to be Jesus.
But the pastor of Hispanic ministry at Northern Heights Baptist Church is taking what he has learned from the gospels and is applying it to ministry in the Norfolk congregation.
Through the new Colegio Bautista Latinamericano — in English, Latin American Baptist College — offered by Northern Heights, Martinez is instructing Spanish-speaking laity of the congregation to become more heavily involved in ministry.
“I’m not Jesus, but what I’m saying is the plan is there,” Martinez said. “He trained the disciples to do the work.”
Martinez came to Norfolk about six years ago after being invited by his father, the Rev. Gene Martinez, who was working with the Norfolk Rescue Mission and offering Spanish services at Northern Heights.
Martinez said when he arrived in Northeast Nebraska, he was surprised to see that so many communities with large Hispanic populations had so few places of worship for those who spoke Spanish. Seeing the need, Martinez devised a plan to identify those communities so partnerships with existing churches could be formed and new churches could be planted.
As part of that plan, Martinez recently began offering the Bible institute at Northern Heights to train lay members of the congregation.
“We have several men who feel the call and maybe wanted to do something else or start a church in another place,” he said.
Martinez said he is applying the same curriculum offered in ministry in Mexico, where he served for 14 years before coming to the United States. The students attend two-hour classes once a week. The instructors vary; some speak only English and rely on Martinez to do simultaneous translation using special devices for the students who are not fully bilingual.
The institute covers a variety of topics: “Some of the topics we have are how to talk with people, how to outreach, how to teach, how to open your Bible,” Martinez said. “We train them to teach what is in the Bible — going through lessons that Jesus did and taught when he was here.”
The lessons also include grammar and speech and how to speak in a public setting. To provide practical experience in ministry and public speaking, Northern Heights has partnered with the Norfolk Rescue Mission, where students receive an opportunity to preach at the weekly chapel service.
The Rev. Will Perrigan, executive director of the Norfolk mission, said those who seek assistance from the mission are required to attend a chapel service before receiving certain benefits. Before the partnership, that often meant non-English speaking residents of the community had to sit through a Tuesday night chapel service that was officiated by a minister who spoke only English.
Through the partnership with Northern Heights, ministry students preside at the Spanish chapel services now offered at the mission.
“Now we have a focused time in the community to come and be ministered to by people in their own language and get the services they need,” Perrigan said.
The Northern Heights also is helping to fill in areas throughout the state where Spanish-speaking ministers are in greater demand. A church has been started in North Platte, another has started in Lincoln and yet another has begun ministry in Columbus, Martinez said.
Wakefield and O’Neill are communities Martinez said he intends to focus on next. Northern Heights is conducting a coat, hat and mitten drive for people in need in the Wakefield area. Current members of Northern Heights who live in Wakefield have offered to open their home for services in Spanish until a partner church or another location can be found, he said.
The Spanish ministry at Northern Heights began as a similar partnership five years ago. It now is one church, which offers a Spanish service in addition to its English service. The youth gatherings at the church are done together as the majority speak the same language, he said.
Ultimately, bringing people together to share God’s word is goal, Martinez said.
“When we focus on the message and not on our differences, all of the other things are secondary,” he said.