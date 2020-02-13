Government Affairs Committee

A pair of bills in the Nebraska Legislature could help the arts flourish in Nebraska.

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee is issuing a letter of support for Legislative Bills 942 and 943, proposed by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

LB943 would establish four “creative districts” in Nebraska and a competitive grant program to be run by the Nebraska Arts Council. LB942 would establish the method for funding the grants: a new vanity license plate. Sales of the plates would generate about $20,000 to $25,000, according to the bill’s projections.

Scott Williams, president of Insurance Associates in Norfolk, brought the pair of bills to the attention of the chamber’s government affairs committee Thursday morning and said supporting the bills would send a message that creativity is welcome and could help grow Norfolk and Nebraska as a whole.

“The Norfolk community and Northeast Nebraska wants to create the idea and the actuality that we are open to young, creative people and all the things that go with that,” Williams said. “We are open for business to all types of people.”

Williams said a grant would help boost institutions such as the Norfolk Arts Center and Elkhorn Valley Museum, as well as events like the sculpture walk.

“With our strong arts center and strong museum, any help that we could get from a larger state-wide campaign would help those organizations,” Williams said. “Or if we applied for a grant and won it, that funding could be used to help the sculpture walk and the artists.”

