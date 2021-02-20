OMAHA - Norfolk Catholic's junior heavyweight Isaac Wilcox will wrestle for the Class C, 285-pound championship Saturday night after defeating Fillmore Central's Connor Asche 3-0 in the semifinals at the CHI Health Center on Saturday afternoon.
Wilcox and Asche played it safe in the first period which ended scoreless. Wilcox chose the down position to start the second and was able to get to his feet almost immediately.
As Wilcox worked for an escape, Asche lifted him from behind and slammed him to the mat. But it was counter-productive as Wilcox used the momentum to bounce up, peel Asche's arm and get the one-point escape.
Asche chose the down position to start the third and tried in vain for the escape to tie the match. But Wilcox broke him down.
As Asche tried to build to his base, Wilcox reacted with a near-side cradle and used it to put the Fillmore Central wrestler to his back for two near-fall points and the final 3-0 score.
Wilcox (35-8) will face Carson Fehlhafer (51-5) of Utica Centennial in Saturday night's final.
Four other area athletes will wrestle for Class C gold medals on Saturday: Trenton Arlt of Oakland-Craig (106), Chris Williams of Valentine (126) and Ty Rainforth (132) and Brady Thompson (145) both of O'Neill.
The finals will be broadcast live on NET beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.