HOOPER — In its first outing since gaining the top spot in the Class C2 state rankings, Norfolk Catholic’s football team displayed the characteristics that have led to an undefeated 3-0 start to the season.
The Knights’ diverse offense, stingy defense and solid-across-the-board special teams were too much for winless Logan View/Scribner-Snyder as Norfolk Catholic put the game out of reach by halftime en route to a 49-9 win.
“We talked about wanting to be efficient all week,” Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. “Our special teams have really been a pride for us to try to create something off of special teams, but I thought our offense executed well whether we ran or threw. We tried to mix it up.”
Norfolk Catholic simply had too many talented weapons, along with too much size and strength, for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Knights, whose starters played only the first half, scored all six times the offense had the ball — needing just three plays the first two possessions and four plays on another, followed by drives of seven and five plays — to put the game out of the Raiders' reach early.
Brandon Kollars scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 2-yard run that put Norfolk Catholic on the scoreboard less than two minutes into the game.
Hayden Kelley’s interception set up the next touchdown, this one by Carter Janssen on a 4-yard run two minutes later.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s best possession of the game came on an eight-play drive from its own 41 that reached the Knights’ 9-yard line.
A 5-yard procedure penalty — one of four on the Raiders in the first half — pushed the ball back to the 14, and the Norfolk Catholic defense stopped the next three plays before LVSS settled for sophomore Dom Bayliff’s 30-yard field goal, a line drive that just cleared the crossbar.
Kollars scored once more for the Knights before the end of the first quarter on a 19-yard run that put Norfolk Catholic ahead 21-3.
Nathan Timmerman opened the second period with an 11-yard burst up the middle that increased the score to 28-3 and, on the Knights’ next possession, Kollars added a 2-yarder for a 35-3 advantage.
The special teams touchdown came next when, on fourth and 4 from the LVSS 26-yard line, Timmerman broke through the Raiders’ punt protection to first block and then recover the ball in the end zone for a 42-3 lead with four minutes left in the half.
Janssen then wrapped up Norfolk Catholic’s scoring with 50 seconds left when he darted in from the Raiders’ 11 for his second touchdown run of the game and a 49-3 margin that would end time on the field for the Knights’ starters.
Janssen completed 4 of 5 throws for 65 yards in his half of play, completing the passes to four receivers — a 27-yarder to Sam Speidel, 16 yards to Clayton Carney and 14- and 8-yard receptions by Trevin Sukup and Aiden Kosch, respectively.
“I thought Carter threw some real good balls, including one long ball that I thought should have been caught but was dropped,” Bellar said. “He was on the money tonight, so overall I think we played pretty good offensive football.”
Other halftime stats showed the effective balance of Norfolk Catholic’s running game, with Kollars totaling 83 yards on nine tries, including double-digit runs of 33 and 19 yards. Janssen added 46 yards on four carries that included a 28-yard scamper. Timmerman’s two runs were 10 and 11 yards, and Trevin Sukup rushed five times for 19 yards as the Knights accumulated 168 yards on 20 attempts.
“That’s what we’re after right now, trying to build depth and not be one-dimensional,” Bellar said. “We had two really good football teams that we opened the year with, and (LVSS) may not be quite there, but we didn’t want to come out and have a letdown. We wanted to come out and do some good things, and I think we did.”
Bellar said the Knights typically try to “expand the playbook” each week.
“We’re normally trying to expand the playbook to see what we can do well,” Bellar said. “I think we’re always trying to do that, to try to build some things in that might be good for an opponent, or may not get used until another two or three weeks down the road.”
Norfolk Catholic’s defense did its job in the first half as well, limiting the Raiders to 20 rushing yards and 58 passing yards with sophomore quarterback Truman Young completing 7 of 20 throws with the one interception by Kelley.
“They tried to do some stretch plays off tackle and tried to throw the ball a little bit,” Bellar said. “I thought our coverage was good. Their quarterback has a nice arm. I think it’s always good for a defensive back to get reps in covering.”
Bellar turned the second half over to the Knights’ reserves and, although Norfolk Catholic didn’t score in the final 24 minutes of play, LVSS scored just once when Justus Weidemann broke loose into the end zone on third and goal from the Knights’ 10-yard line.
Norfolk Catholic blocked the ensuing PAT, which created the 49-9 final score.
“We talked about if we scored right at the end of the half, then we wouldn’t use our starters in the second half, and we did that,” Bellar said. “I talk to our reserves about, if you’re a backup football player, then you’re auditioning for a spot for next year. These seniors are going to graduate, so what can you do for us? We saw some good things, and we saw some little things we need to work on.”
Norfolk Catholic (3-0) 21 28 0 0 — 49
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-3) 3 0 6 0 — 9
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Brandon Kollars 2 run (Max Hammond kick), 10:24.
NC: Carter Janssen 4 run (Hammond kick), 8:04.
LV: Dom Bayliff 30 field goal, 4:21.
NC: Kollars 19 run (Hammond kick), 2:59.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Nathan Timmerman 11 run (Hammond kick), 9:55.
NC: Kollars 2 run (Hammond kick), 6:15.
NC: Timmerman punt block and recovery (Hammond kick), 4:09.
NC: Janssen 9 run (Hammond kick), 0:50.
THIRD QUARTER
LV: Justus Weidemann 10 run (kick failed), 3:42.