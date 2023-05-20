Norfolk Catholic wins boys 4x100 for third time in five years

OMAHA — When Norfolk Catholic's boys 4x100 showed up at Burke Stadium, it did so in matching shirts that came from a Walmart. The shirts with a pair of dogs with spiked collars and the words "back off" in a font inspired by the rock band AC/DC. It started off as a gag and drew attention from opponents.
But after this track and field season, they'll be talking about the latest entry on Norfolk Catholic's record board.
Seniors Kanyon Talton and Mason Timmerman plus juniors Carter Janssen and Mason Weidner rounded the track in 43.37 seconds to win the Class C championship. In the process, the quartet reset their own school record.
"It was very special," Talton said. "It takes a lot of people to do that. It takes guys who want to come to practice every day and run and get the handoff down. It just feels really good coming out here and doing it for our last year."
That effort helped Norfolk Catholic to a sixth-place finish in the boys team standings, too.
"It was awesome," Timmerman said. "It was a packed house here today. It was very loud. It was fun. We're having a great time and we like the competition. Just to go out here means a lot because it's where it started."
"It" referred to the Knights' recent tradition in the 4x100. This year was the fifth time in six seasons, not including the cancelled 2020 season, that the Knights medaled in the boys 4x100.
Timmerman and Janssen were a sophomore and a freshman, respectively, when Norfolk Catholic won the event in 2021. The Knights also won the 4x100 in 2019, finished as runner-up in 2018 and were fourth in 2017. The lone outlier was last season.
It was just the latest championship entry for the Knights, which had won a state football title this past fall and qualified for boys state basketball in back-to-back seasons. For Talton and Timmerman, it proved to provide a fitting finish to their careers.
"It's just an amazing feeling to end it off with a state championship," Talton said.
Talton added a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash, rounding the track himself in 51.25 seconds.
"We have a lot of guys who do a lot of things for our track team with Kanyon in the hurdles and longer distance races, and the other two (Janssen and Weidner) are in the sprints," Timmerman said. "I told them that this is the first time that we've all been really fresh going into a 4x1, so let's expect a lot. That's the thing about Burke is that everyone was fresh, so it was going to be a good time."
THAT EVENT LED Norfolk Catholic's Saturday performances at Burke Stadium.
Norfolk Catholic's girls 4x100 group of Jamaya Koehlmoos, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes finished second to Atkinson West Holt in 50.30 seconds. The girls were the state champions in the event last year.
That result was a repeat of their Class C district meet, which was won by West Holt.
In the field events, John Clausen and Clayton Carney both medaled in the pole vault. Clausen finished at 13-6 for third, while Carney tied for eighth at 13 feet.
Channatee Robles was part of a three-way tie for fifth in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches. The Knights finished tied for 19th in the girls division with 13 team points.