Battle of the Knights goes to Norfolk Catholic
By MIKE RENNING
OAKLAND - Norfolk Catholic traveled east to play a quality opponent in Oakland-Craig and came away with a hard-fought 37-12 win over the Knights in a battle of the Knights.
The Oakland-Craig Knights took the opening kick off and used up nearly eight minutes of the opening quarter of 2022 for the other Knights, but failed to score.
"If we would have punched that in, we would have been in good shape," Oakland-Craig coach, Joe Anderson said. "It would have been a completely different game, I think."
Oakland-Craig took off on a 16-play, drive with the opening kick, but the "other" Knight defense bowed its back and turned O-C away with a fumble recovery.
"We knew they were going to be a great team," Norfolk Catholic coach, Jeff Bellar said. "Well coached, they came right at us from the beginning."
After Oakland-Craig failed to score, Norfolk Catholic got offensive.
Karter Kerkman scored the first of his five touchdowns on the night on his way to 220 yards rushing, running through holes, through tacklers and around Oakland-Craig.
"We're very young," Anderson said. "We had a lot of sophomores out there tonight who had to grow up - Norfolk Catholic is experienced and one of the top teams in our class."
Oakland-Craig answered with a one-yard score from LJ McNeill, who ended up with 118 yards of his own, but the highlights were over for the home team.
The NC Knights would score the next three touchdowns and 21 points to take control of the game and come away with the win.
"We made some stops and just kept going at them," Bellar said. "We blocked pretty well and Karter really took it to them - he had a lot of yards after contact."
Kerkman would score from four yards before the half, 16, and 20 in the third frame, then took off on a 56-yard scamper through and around the Oakland-Craig defense after they had scored with just over two minutes left in the third.
After Braylon Anderson found Grant Seagren wide open in the Norfolk Catholic defense to make it 27-12 in the third, the Norfolk Catholic Knights used just three plays to respond with the Kerkman run at the 1:23-mark in the stanza.
"We did do a good job of responding when we needed to," Bellar said. "We have some things to work on, but this was our first game of the season - we'll have to get a lot better but I was pleased with what we did here tonight."
Norfolk Catholic kicker, Max Hammond shook off a miss on his first extra-point attempt, to come back with four successful add-ons and a 35-yard field goal in the final 12 minutes.
Both coaches realize it will be a long season and tomorrow will be a different day.
"We need to keep growing and get better," Anderson said. "We played one of the best teams we will play tonight and for the most part we were right there - we'll have to do the same next week and every week after that, we need to grow up and get better."
Bellar echoed the getting better part.
"You can't take a week off with our schedule and in this class," Bellar said. "We will need to get better for next week against Ord - we'll watch the tape and coach, we need to keep moving forward.
NC 6 7 21 3 - 37
OC 0 6 6 0 - 12
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 14 run, kick failed, :00, 6-0.
SECOND QUARTER
OC: LJ McNeil 1 run, kick failed, 6:38, 6-6.
NC: Kerkman 4 run, Max Hammond kick, 2:40, 13-6.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Kerkman 16 run, Hammond kick, 9:57, 20-6.
NC: Kerkman 7 run, Hammond kick, 4:35, 27-6.
OC: Grant Seagren 32 pass from Braylon Anderson, run failed, 27-12.
NC: Kerkman 56 run, Hammond kick, 1:23, 34-12.
FOURTH QUARTER
Hammond 35 field goal, 10:21, 37-12.