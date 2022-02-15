TILDEN – Norfolk Catholic went through some bumpy stretches during the regular season.
But that appears to have paid off through one game of the postseason.
The third-seeded Knights took control of Tuesday’s Class C2, Subdistrict 7 semifinal in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 52-38 upset of second-seeded Fullerton.
That sets up a meeting in Thursday’s championship game against Class C No. 8-rated Elkhorn Valley, which topped Lutheran High Northeast 60-46 earlier in the evening.
Norfolk Catholic (11-11) didn’t look like a team that lost four games in a row in mid-January while it outscored the Warriors (16-6) by a 24-8 margin over the final 12:48.
“I don’t think there’s any question that our schedule helped us throughout this game,” Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. “It prepared us to have to play extremely hard all the time. Even though some of the games didn’t go the way we would have liked, hopefully we took some lessons from each of the games that we didn’t do well.”
Fullerton led by as many as six in the first half and shot 50%, but Norfolk Catholic kept switching defenses trying to slow the Warriors down. That worked in the second half, when Fullerton scored a total of 11 points, shot 3-for-14 and committed 12 turnovers.
“Our 2-3 (zone) played a big part in our defense tonight,” said sophomore Avery Yosten, who had a game-high 21 points. “Our communication was really good, and we got a lot of touches and steals.
“We really locked down on transition and steals. We finished strong as a team.”
Fullerton shot 2-for-10 on 3-pointers, which was an area of focus for the Knights’ defense.
“We just wanted to try to extend the 3-point shooters,” Kassmeier said. “We were fortunate that they missed a couple, but limiting them to one shot was huge.”
Norfolk Catholic only shot 20% in the third quarter and scored six points, but that was still enough to turn a 28-27 halftime lead into a 34-30 advantage with how its defense performed.
Fullerton didn’t manage a field goal in the final 6:18, and the Knights went 5-for-7 from the floor and 7-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final period to seal up the win.
“I thought to be able to stretch the lead a little bit in the second half was important,” Kassmeier said. “We tried to limit them to one shot, created some turnovers and Avery had a great scoring game. We had some kids find her, too.”
Addison Corr added eight points while Saylor Fischer and Hanna Brummer each contributed seven for Norfolk Catholic, which was a confident team despite entering the postseason below .500.
“We struggled a little bit early in the year, so to come together and play with our full abilities is great,” Yosten said. “We’re best friends off the court, so to do this together really means a lot.”
Kassmeier said the postseason is all about winning and advancing no matter how the game looks. But he said the Knights will have to put together a sharp performance against Elkhorn Valley.
“They have an extremely balanced team that can shoot the three and they can go inside-out,” the coach said. “They have a defense that’s solid that won’t give you anything easy. I think a big key for us is to do what we do and figure out what’s working in that game.”
ELKHORN VALLEY put together a strong response when Lutheran High Northeast tried to get back into the first semifinal.
The Falcons led 36-19 at the half before the Eagles scored 12 unanswered in the third quarter to close within seven points.
But a Sydnee Schaecher 3-point play ignited an 11-0 run by Elkhorn Valley to end the threat.
“The 12-0 run – I didn’t even know what it was, I just knew that we didn’t score for a very long time,” Falcons coach Brendan Dittmer said. “It was so slow and methodical. They just were able to get back into the game, and I knew that they would.
“I told the girls at halftime that the 3-pointer is the equalizer. We had to withstand that and then we hit a couple shots that helped us.”
Mia Wiederin scored seven of her 22 points during the Eagles’ third-quarter run.
“Mia was taking over a little bit there, finding good opportunities and then everybody was following her,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Mike Wiederin said. “We were stopping them on the defensive end, and in the first half we weren’t stopping them much. They’re such a good team. You have to stay focused on them.”
Carney Black led Elkhorn Valley (21-3) with 22 points while freshman Karlee Broberg had 10 of her 12 in the first quarter to help stake the Falcons out to a 21-11 lead.
“We got everything that we could handle and more from Lutheran High,” Dittmer said. “We probably could have won that game by 30, but it’s probably better to win like we did – having to take care of the basketball, rebound and play good defense to win.”
The Eagles finished their season 10-13.
“Is 10-13 a little disappointing? I suppose it is,” Mike Wiederin said. “But you look past that and we played hard tonight against one of the best teams in the state.”
Norfolk Catholic 11 17 6 18—52
Fullerton 14 13 3 8—38
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (11-11): Avery Yosten 7-14 6-6 21; Addison Corr 3-11 0-0 8; Channatee Robles 2-5 0-0 4; Kaelea Fisher 2-9 0-0 4; Saylor Fischer 1-6 5-8 7; Hanna Brummer 2-3 2-2 7; Tiffany Peit 0-0 1-2 1; Morgan Miller 0-1 0-0 0; Aubrey Barnes 0-0 0-0 0; Jacey Wolf 0-0 0-0 0; Hannah Hoesing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 14-18 52.
FULLERTON (16-6): Teagan Gonsior 1-5 0-1 2; Julianna Maxfield 2-4 2-3 6; Jordan Plumbtree 2-3 5-5 10; Piper Kramer 0-2 1-4 1; Alyssa Reardon 3-8 1-2 8; McKenna Plumbtree 5-11 1-2 11; Isabel Norman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-34 10-17 38.
Lutheran High NE 11 8 16 11—46
Elkhorn Valley 21 15 13 11—60
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (10-13): Kealy Ranslem 1-6 0-0 2; Kendra Petersen 2-6 0-0 5; Avery Koeppe 0-1 2-8 2; Mia Furst 3-7 5-6 13; Mia Wiederin 9-15 3-3 22; Delaney Rose-Hancock 0-1 0-0 0; Sophia Wolff 0-2 2-2 2; Faith Baumgartel 0-1 0-0 0; Juliana Rojas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-39 12-19 46.
ELKHORN VALLEY (21-3): Bria Gale 1-6 3-4 6; Kenzie Mosel 2-9 1-2 6; Carney Black 10-20 0-0 22; Karlee Broberg 3-4 4-5 12; JJ Black 3-8 0-0 6; Taylor Hasebroock 1-3 0-0 3; Sydnee Schaecher 1-5 1-1 3; Lillian Hagemann 1-2 0-2 2; Kennedy Penne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 9-14 60.