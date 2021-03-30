Norfolk Catholic track and field team win big at Plainview Invite

PLAINVIEW -- Although the elements were less than ideal, as competitors from eight area teams braved a gusty, chilly northwest wind, both Norfolk Catholic track and field teams won big, taking home the team titles at the Plainview Invitational Tuesday afternoon.
The Knights scored 171 points in the boys division to out-distance runner-up Osmond (94), while Norfolk Catholic’s girls squad tallied 154 points with Wausa’s 74 points earning second. Meanwhile, the Lutheran High Northeast girls totaled 50.5 points and took third.
Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said he like the Knights’ results in the throwing events where sophomore Kade Pieper finished first in the shot and second in the discus behind freshman Brandon Kollars. Isaac Wilcox and Kollars took third and fourth in the shot. While Caden Arens grabbed fifth in the discus.
“We did really well and improved in the throws, where we’re really young; I think we’ll get better every time,” Kassmeier said. “Our vaulters were solid even though the heights weren’t great, but a cross-wind is hard. We weren’t as good in the high jump as I think we need to be, but hopefully that’ll get better as we go.”
John Clausen (11-0), Preston Bamsey (10-6), and Clayton Carney (9-6) finished in the top three spots in the pole vault. All three are underclassmen.
Kanyon Talton, Eli Pfeifer, and Cayden Cunningham went third, fourth, and fifth in the long jump, but Kassmeier pointed out that “Eli had a really good running day, too, in the open 400 and the 4 x 400.”
“Our distance crew as a whole--Ben Hammond, Travis Kalous, and Dalton Brunsing--did good things today,” Kassmeier said. “We ran Ben in the 4 x 800, the 1600, and the 3200. It’s about getting in condition right now. He was very consistent on his laps, and that’s what we wanted this time of year. We’ll keep working and build, especially on the last 100 meters.”
Kassmeier also liked Alex Prim’s wins in the two hurdles races, “even though we haven’t had enough time to really work technique as much as we could, but we’re slowly getting there.”
“I’m happy for Alex; at Wayne State he did okay, but he’s going to keep getting better all year long,” Kassmeier said. “Every race is going to be a new experience for him.”
“Jackson Clausen has been consistent in the sprints; for him to go under 11 seconds today, on a cold day, is really good,” he said. “I think we’re in a good spot with the boys. We just need to keep getting better.”
On the girls side, Kassmeier liked the results he got in the field events where Jozy Piper, Elly Piper, and Mary Fennessy won the top three spots in the shot, then took the first three places in the discus as Jozy Piper won again with Fennessy finishing just ahead of Elly Piper for second.
The Knights also got a second (Josy Mrsny) and third (Emily Faltys) in the pole vault and added 13 points from the high jump, which was won by Channatee Robles, while Tiffani Peitz and Piper Craig took fifth and sixth place, respectively.
“Overall, I thought we were solid in the throws--finishing 1, 2, 3 in both,” Kassmeier said. “We had a couple people place in the pole vault and did okay in the high jump, even though it was a difficult day with a cross-wind.”
Kassmeier mentioned several performances on the track, such as freshman Allison Brungardt’s second-place in the 100 and 200 and also senior Carly Marshall’s wins in the two hurdles races--but also her work in a pair of relays.
“I thought Allison made some strides, had some personal bests in the 100 and 200,” Kassmeier said. “Carly was solid in both hurdles events, but she had a really good 4 X 400 anchor. As a senior you expect that of her.”
The Knights experimented with some athletes in some events, Kassmeier said.
“It was nice to get out and compete, and nobody got hurt,” Kassmeier said. “We’re slowly getting people in the spots we should be, but we’ve still got some work to do. We’re not in the greatest shape yet.”
“We’ve got an invitational at Battle Creek on Tuesday, so we’ll see where we’re at against some quality girls teams like Battle Creek,” he said. “It’ll be a work in progress all year long.”
Lutheran High Northeast sprinter Halle Berner won both the 100 and 200 as well as the long jump, while teammate Aubrey Herbolsheimer contributed a fifth-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles.
Kendra Petersen won the triple jump for the Eagles and added a third-place finish in the long jump, and Alyssa Marotz took fifth in the triple jump.
“Halle did really well in the sprints, but that wasn’t surprising since she was a standout as a sophomore two years ago,” Lutheran High coach Brenden Olsen said. “Our girls triple jumpers got a lot better today; we’re kind of hitting the learning curve there, and our long jumpers were in the top two spots in prelims before finishing first and third.”
The Lutheran High boys got a third in the high jump by Landon Johnson, while Champion White was just outside of medal contention with a seventh-place finish in the 800.
“Champ ran the same time that he ran at last week’s dual in the 800, but what we focused on was cutting down on his lap times; that lap difference is now shrinking, so he’s learning how to pace that--and I think he’s got a bright future in that race,” Olsen said. “Given the circumstances, I’m pretty happy with the day went.”
Boys division:
Norfolk Catholic 171, Osmond 94, Wausa 51, Chambers/Wheeler Central 36, Plainview 27, Creighton 24, Stuart 17, Lutheran High Northeast 6, Santee 6.
(Winner, NCHS and LHNE medalists)
High jump: 1. Jaxon Claussen, WAU, 6-0; 4. Landon Johnson, LHNE. Pole Vault: 1. John Clausen, NCHS, 11-0; 2. Preston Bamsey, NCHS; Clayton Carney, NCHS. Long jump: 1. Claussen, WAU, 18-2; 3. Kanyon Talton, NCHS; 4. Eli Pfeifer, NCHS; 5. Cayden Cunningham, NCHS. Triple jump: 1. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 40-3; 6. Robbie Otero, NCHS. Shot put: 1. Kade Pieper, NCHS 52-3.50; 3, Isaac Wilcox, NCHS; 4. Brandon Kollars, NCHS. Discus: 1. Kollars, NCHS, 112-9; 2. Pieper, NCHS; 5. Caden Arens, NCHS.
100: 1. Jackson Clausen, NCHS, 12.87; 6. Karter Kerkman, NCHS. 200: 1. Clausen, NCHS, 23.32; e. Mason Timmerman, NCHS. 400: 1. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 54.90; 2. Eli Pfeifer, NCHS. 800: 1. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 2:15.50; 2. Travis Kalous, NCHS, 3. Ben Morland, NCHS. 1600: 1.Schultze, OSM, 5:09.50; 4. Ben Hammond, NCHS; 5. Dalton Brunsing, NCHS. 3200: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 10:56.90; 2. Hammond, NCHS; 3. Brunsing, NCHS; 6. Alec Foecking, NCHS.
110 hurdles: 1. Alex Prim, NCHS, 17.70; 5. Noah Morland, NCHS. 300 hurdles: 1. Prim, NCHS, 46.60. 4x100 relay: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Timmerman, Prim, Dillon Barnes, Clausen), 46.9. 4x400 relay: 1. Osmond (Dominic True, Chishiba, Schultze, Connor Gutz), 3:49.10; 2. Norfolk Catholic. 4x800 relay: 1. Osmond (Chishiba, Ryan Schmit, Karter Johnson, Schultze), 9:28.90; 2. Norfolk Catholic.
Girls division:
Norfolk Catholic 154, Wausa 74, Lutheran High Northeast 50.5, Plainview 46, Creighton 33.5, Stuart 29, Chambers/Wheeler Central 26, Osmond 20.
(Winner, NCHS and LHNE medalists)
High jump: 1. Channatee Robles, NCHS, 4-8; 3. Tiffany Peitz, NCHS; 6. Piper Craig, NCHS. Pole Vault: 1. Leah Fritz, CRE, 7-6; 2. Josy Mrsny, NCHS; 3. Emily Faltys, NCHS. Long jump: 1. Halle Berner, LHNE, 15-11.75; 3. Kendra Petersen, LHNE; 5. Aubrey Barnes, NCHS. Triple jump: 1. Petersen, LHNE, 32-2.25; 3. Lauren Preister, NCHS; 5. Alyssa Marotz, LHNE; 6. Reilly Schlomer, NCHS. Shot put: 1. Jozy Piper, NCHS, 37-2.50; 2. Elly Piper, NCHS; 3. Mary Fennessy, NCHS. Discus: 1. Jozy Piper, NCHS, 113-7.50; 2. Fennessy, NCHS; 3. Elly Piper, NCHS.
100: 1. Berner, LHNE, 13.38; 2. Allison Brungardt, NCHS; 3. Kalee Gilsdorf, NCHS. 200: 1. Berner, LHNE, 27.53; 2. Brungardt, NCHS; 3. Robles, NCHS. 400: 1. Christina Martinson, WAU, 1:05.90; 5. Herbolsheimer, NCHS. 800: 1. Martinson, WAU, 2:42.20; 2. Emily Faltys, NCHS. 1600: 1. Michelle Koenig, CWC, 6:14.80. 3200: 1. Koenig, CWC, 13:26.30; 5. Charli Fischer, NCHS.
100 hurdles: 1. Carly Marshall, NCHS, 17.58. 300 hurdles: 1. Marshall, NCHS, 51.60; 5. Aubrey Herbolsheimer, NCHS. 4x100 relay: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Gilsdorf, Brungardt, Marshall, Barnes), 54.51. 4x400 relay: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Barnes, Brungardt, Faltys, Marshall), 4:37.70. 4x800 relay: 1. Chambers/Wheeler Central (Cheyenne Pokorny, Koenig, Brooke Ehlers, Hailey Genereux), 11:33.70; 2. Norfolk Catholic.