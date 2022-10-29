Call it a quiet confidence, or maybe even a little certainty that comes with playoff experience.
Whatever it was, Norfolk Catholic had it Friday evening during a 28-14 win over Yutan in the Class C2 playoffs opening round. The undefeated Knights faced one of their toughest tests all year at Veterans Memorial Field, leading only 14-7 with 15 seconds before halftime when Karter Kerkman scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.
“They were a good football team,” said Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar, who led the Knights to the C2 championship game last year and is the winningest high school football coach in the state. “We had a lot of penalties. I think we had two touchdowns called back that one drive, but we maybe still scored. We need to watch and learn from tonight and try to get better or we probably won’t last a lot longer.”
Despite the penalties, the Knights never panicked and never got down. That translated into a workmanlike effort with no turnovers and a combination of running plays and play-action passes to keep moving the ball on offense in the second half.
Yutan, which had shut out four opponents this year, played stingy defense all game.
“Again, that’s a good looking football team,” Bellar said. “They have big kids up front. That’s a good tight end (junior Derek Wacker). Their quarterback (Braxton Wentworth) also played well tonight.”
Bellar said on offense, the Knights “were a little off.”
“We need to execute better,” he said. “Our power run game was not quite as good as it typically is. I think Karter (Kerkman) played OK tonight, but he was a little bit nicked up. We thought we needed to use him, so we’ll evaluate that and see where we are at next week.”
In the second half, the Knights used a ball control offense to sustain drives. Then quarterback Carter Janssen connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Mason Timmerman and a 36-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Borgmann. Both passes were thrown long where each receiver was able to get behind the Chieftains' defense.
Bellar was pleased that his players kept playing hard.
“Sometimes things just don’t go your way. There are things you can’t control and some of that did happen tonight, but we needed to keep our head in the game and keep trying and striving. When you do that, sometimes you have just enough just to get by,” Bellar said.
Yutan coach Dan Krajicek said he thought that the Chieftains' two turnovers were the big difference in the game. Yutan also had one touchdown called back because of penalty, but ended up scoring that drive.
The turnovers were a Clayton Carney interception and a Nolan Fennessy fumble recovery. Both of the turnovers eventually led to Knight touchdowns.
While Yutan had several drives where it moved the ball well in the first half, there was only one drive in the second half where it got more than about 30 yards.
So was it Norfolk Catholic adjustments in the second half or a situation where the Knights wore them down a little?
“They have some big strong kids over there,” Krajicek said. “In the first half, we were fortunate enough to string some first downs, which helps because you can kind of get into a rhythm. In the second half, we barley had the ball. They switched to a five-front on us. I don’t know if that was it, but we (should have been) used to that. I think it was really the turnovers.”
Yutan (6-4) 0 7 0 7 — 14
Norfolk Catholic (10-0) 7 7 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Kanyon Talton 27 run, (Max Hammond kick), 5:25.
SECOND QUARTER
YU: Braxton Wentworth 1 run, (Haley Kube kick), 8:19.
NC: Karter Kerkman 16 run (Max Hammond kick), 0:15.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Mason Timmerman 33 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick), 0:10.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Cameron Borgmann 36 pass from Janssen (Hammond kick), 5:26.
YU: Derek Wacker 7 pass from Wentworth (Kube kick), 1:40.