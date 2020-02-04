WEST POINT — Norfolk Catholic quickly closed a 9-2 deficit, took the lead and never looked back en route to a 57-45 victory over O'Neill in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament at Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School on Monday.
“We had to fight our way to get back in it,” winning Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “But, I thought the second half, we were stronger with the basketball and a little more decisive on some of the things we were doing.”
Knight guard Anna Kassmeier, Tim's daughter, said after getting behind early, she and her teammates got more aggressive. “We started shooting more and then going inside and getting fouls.”
The win was Norfolk Catholic's second over the Eagles in six days. The Knights won an overtime contest in O'Neill last Tuesday, 57-53.
Trailing 9-2, Hanna Neesen sparked the Knights with a 3 from the right wing. Later, in the closing seconds of the first frame, Norfolk Catholic's Hayden Wolf stole a pass and scored on a coast-to-coast layup, then just seconds later put in a reverse layup to pull the Knights to within two at 11-9 after one quarter.
“She's just so long defensively,” Tim Kassmeier said of Wolf. “She makes things hard for the other team. I thought she was just really heady in how she handled the ball and made decisions.”
The Eagles' Alyssa Eichelberger sparked a run early in the second quarter, connecting on a layup and 3-pointer to put O'Neill on top 18-13.
The shamrock city led for most of the remainder of the second stanza until freshman Channatee Robles stole an inbounds pass and scored on a layup to put Catholic on top 22-21.
“I thought we got some good minutes out of Channatee,” Tim Kassmeier said. “She was a spark for us, and I thought we got some good minutes out of Elly Piper. I thought she was a presence inside.”
Trailing 23-22 at the half, O'Neill coach Brock Eichelberger said he was frustrated in his team's inability to stay out of foul trouble. “We had four girls with two fouls in the first half, and that changes the way we can play,” he said. “We can't play aggressive and physical, we can't push tempo. It's about us getting better right now.”
Alyssa Eichelberger, Brock's daughter, opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3s to give the Eagles a 28-23 advantage. But Norfolk Catholic answered with a 17-5 run. Anna Neuhalfen's baseline jumper with five seconds on the clock gave the Knights a 40-33 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
The fourth quarter seemed to take forever as both teams combined to shoot 22 free throws. Anna Kassmeier scored early with a turn-around jumper and a pair of free throws, while Neesen connected from 3-point range and assisted both Abby Miller and Robles.
The Eagles closed the gap to six at 42-36, but that's as close as they could get as the Knights pulled away at the free-throw line.
“As a group, I thought we played very smart basketball in the second half, especially,” Tim Kassmeier said. “We did a good job of getting our feet ready to shoot it earlier. We did a good job of being patient and maybe not firing the first shot when we might have been wide open and made them work just a little bit longer on the defensive end.”
Statistically, the game was almost even on the boards as O'Neill outrebounded Norfolk Catholic 37-36. The Eagles committed 21 fouls compared with the Knights' 20 and the Knights won the turnover battle, committing 12 to the Eagles' 17.
“I think we took some steps back in the last two weeks,” Eichelberger said. “We're not playing very confident right now. We lack a little bit of leadership, and we've got to play smarter.”
O'Neill made half of its 3-point attempts — 5 of 10 — while Norfolk Catholic was 21% from beyond the 19-foot, 9-inch arch at 3 of 14.
Earlier in the evening, top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic outclassed Boone Central 59-26.
All four teams play next on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk. The Knights have a semifinal meeting with Guardian Angels at Northeast Community College while the Eagles take on Boone Central in the consolation bracket at Norfolk Catholic.
Norfolk Catholic 9 14 17 17 — 57
O'Neill 11 11 11 12 — 45
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (13-5): Carly Marshall 0-6 2-4 2; Anna Neuhalfen 1-2 0-0 2; Hanna Neesen 5-10 0-0 13; Anna Kassmeier 4-9 5-6 13; Emily Faltys 0-2 0-2 0; Taylor Kautz 0-0 1-2 1; Hayden Wolf 4-8 3-6 11; Abby Miller 1-2 2-4 4; Channatee Robles 3-3 1-2 7; Elly Piper 1-3 2-4 4; Jozy Piper 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 19-47 16-28 57.
O'NEILL (12-7): Kiersten Welke 0-1 0-0 0; Alyssa Eichelberger 4-11 1-3 12; Makayla Hilker 1-3 0-0 3; Meg Schluns 2-8 3-5 7; Zelie Sorensen 1-3 1-2 4; Blair Gutshall 3-13 1-2 7; Lauren Young 2-6 8-12 12; Wreece Liewer 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 13-47 14-24 45.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: NC 3 (Neesen, 3); O'N 5 (Eichelberger 3, Hilker, Sorensen).