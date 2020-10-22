After splitting the first two sets, Norfolk Catholic took control in the third and fourth to defeat Wayne for the Mid-State Conference crown, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20,on Thursday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
"We came out really wanting to compete tonight," Norfolk Catholic senior middle, Mary Fennessy said. "This was one of our goals from the beginning of the year and we were really motivated to accomplish it."
The Knights dominated the first set but the Blue Devils responded by taking control of the second.
"In that game, I felt we played defense a little bit better and we got some swings that put them out of system," Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said. Now, they made a few errors in that game, but for the most part, we did a good job of keeping them out of system, because when they're in system, they're really good."
Wayne's combination of setter Kiara Krusemark to middle Lauren Pick worked well in the second set as the Blue Devils tied the match at a set apiece.
"They get the ball where it needs to be so their they're tough to stop," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "Lauren hits a lot of shots."
Fennessy said the Knights let the Blue Devils' energy dictate the second set. "We started playing a little scared and our talking kind of went down," she said. "So, we talked about that in between the second and third sets just to pick it up and focus on our side of the court to get it done."
Get it done, they did.
While Wayne had other quality hitters besides Pick, like Rubie Klausen and Emily Longe, the Blue Devils were unable to match Norfolk Catholic's depth with setter Carly Marshall feeding the ball to Fennessy, Channatee Robles, Addison Corr, Avery Yosten and Allison Brungart.
"When they rotate somebody in the back row, the next person coming to the front row is a great hitter," Krusemark said. "They've got four or five good ones. If you keep them in system, they're going to be able to attack all night long and that's what happened tonight. We were on defense for too many balls."
In the third set, in particular, Norfolk Catholic kept the pressure on by not commiting a single attack or service error. All 13 of Wayne's points came from kills including nine from Pick.
Meanwhile, Fennessy caught fire in the middle of the third, then later, Yosten chipped in on three straight scores for the Knights with a kill, a block and an assist.
Wayne looked to even things up again in the fourth. Klausen's kill tied it at 8-all. But, Norfolk Catholic scored the next four points. Fennessy's block made it 12-8.
The Blue Devils pulled to within two on several occasions, but never got any closer, as the Knights hung on to win the set and match, 25-20.
"Hopefully, it gives our girls some confidence going into subdistricts but they also know our subdistrict is very hard," Bellar said. "We're going to have to play really good volleyball against two really good teams."
Norfolk Catholic will compete in the C2-6 subdistrict at Lutheran High Northeast. The Knights will battle Clarkson/Leigh on Monday night at 6 before top-ranked and unbeaten Lutheran High plays agianst the winner of an earlier match between Madison and Stanton.
The final is set for Tuesday night at 7. However, since Lutheran High, Norfolk Catholic and Clarkson/Leight are all among the state leaders in power points, the two that do not win the subdistrict will almost surely earn wild cards into one of eight district finals across the state.
"It's going to be a battle," Bellar said, "but we're excited to take on that challenge. There's some things we've got to improve on still, but I'm liking where we're at right now."
Meanwhile on Monday, Wayne will host the C1-6 subdistrict. The Blue Devils will take on either Winnebago or Homer in the semis. A win would earn them a championship match against either Battle Creek or Pierce.
"The nice thing is, we're going to host it," Krusemark said. "We haven't played at home for a long time. We only have a few home games this season and so, I think the girls are excited about that and hoefully, we can play well like we have been for the last three weeks."
Earlier in the day, Guardian Angels Central Catholic swept Battle Creek to take third place and Hartington Cedar Catholic handled Crofton in straight sets for fifth place.