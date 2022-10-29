KEARNEY — Any concerns Norfolk Catholic might have had about losing two of its previous three matches heading into Saturday’s Class D1-1 district final against South Platte were quickly erased.
The top-seeded Knights overwhelmed the similarly named Blue Knights from start to finish in a 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 sweep at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum.
The win advanced Norfolk Catholic to a fourth consecutive state tournament appearance for the first time in school history.
“It feels good,” Knights coach Michaela Bellar said. “This team has been through a lot, so it’s good to see them get this moment as a team.”
Norfolk Catholic (28-4) jumped out to leads of 18-6 and 17-5 in the first two sets. South Platte (16-17) — which is located in Big Springs near the Nebraska-Colorado border — was a little more competitive in the third.
The Blue Knights tied that set at six but didn’t hold a lead at any point in the match.
“We talked about playing our ball and playing our tempo from the start,” Bellar said. “I thought we did a good job of that through the course of the match.
“Obviously they battled back in the third set, but they are battling for their season so you expect that. They did a good job, and I thought our girls did a good job of playing our ball.”
Norfolk Catholic had won 23 out of 24 matches before losing to Pierce in the Mid-State Conference final and Hartington Cedar Catholic in a subdistrict final in a span of six days.
But the Knights bounced back and returned to the top of their game against South Platte.
“It feels amazing,” said senior Channatee Robles, who had 11 of her match-high 20 kills in the first set. “Our practices are hard and really push us. It really helped us be prepared.”
Bellar said the three days of practices following the loss to Cedar Catholic — another Class D1 state tournament qualifier — convinced her that the team was still in good shape mentally.
“We had some good practices after our couple of losses, and that’s always good to reassure us,” she said. “I feel like have good practices and hard practices give you that confidence going into games, so I thought our girls were ready today, which was good to see.”
Saylor Fischer — who recorded 12 set assists, three kills and four aces — said the late-season losses served as a motivating factor.
“It was a little bit of a letdown, but we used it to work harder at practice and work to get better at everything,” she said.
Addison Corr finished with 10 kills for Norfolk Catholic. She said playing at a high level in the district final was important in addition to coming away with the win.
“It was very reassuring for us to get our confidence back after our loss to Cedar so we can come into state with a lot of confidence,” she said.
“We need to stay together, go for every ball, have high energy and communicate. We’ve been struggling a little bit with communication, so we’re going to work to keep it at a high level and be at our very best for state.”
Sidonia Wattier finished with 27 set assists as the Knights dominated the statistics just like they did the scoreboard. Robles’ 20 kills were seven more than South Platte totaled as a team.
An extra boost for Norfolk Catholic was Allison Brungardt entering the match in the second set. She had missed the previous eight contests because of illness.
Norfolk Catholic will play in the opening round of the Class D1 state tournament at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Knights face eighth-seeded Nebraska Christian (27-7).
South Platte (16-17) 10 9 16
Norfolk Catholic (28-4) 25 25 25
SOUTH PLATTE (kills-aces-blocks): Madison Cheleen 1-0-0, Zaerihya Doncheske 1-0-0, Avery Hayward 1-1-0, Isabelle Reichman 1-1-0, Delaney Martin 1-0-1, Haily Koenen 7-0-1, Johanna Frerichs 0-0-0, Jordyn Babst 0-0-0, Aleah Blochowitz 1-1-0. Totals 13-3-2.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Kenzie Janssen 3-0-2, Sidonia Wattier 2-0-0, Saylor Fischer 3-4-0, Addison Corr 10-3-1, Channatee Robles 20-0-0, Morgan Miller 0-0-0, Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Aubrey Barnes 5-1-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0, Allison Brungardt 0-0-0, Danielle Carney 1-0-0, Hanna Brummer 1-0-0, Piper Craig 0-0-0. Totals 45-9-3.
Set assists: South Platte 12 (Cheleen 8, Blachowitz 3, Koenen 1); Norfolk Catholic 43 (Wattier 27, Fischer 12, Brummer 3, Wolf 1).