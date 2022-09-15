The Class D No. 1 Norfolk Catholic Knights swept each match in their home triangular on Thursday, beating Albion Boone Central 25-18, 25-14 and Stanton 25-10, 25-12.
Stanton swept Boone Central 25-15, 27-25.
“(Against) Boone, I didn’t think we played at the level I wanted us to play at, but we got the win and I was happy about that,” coach Michaela Bellar said. “Stanton, I kind of challenged them to come out ready to play, and I thought we did a really good job of getting off to a good start and then not letting them go on runs in that game.”
The Cardinals and Knights got the triangular started. After an error by Saylor Fischer, Norfolk Catholic found itself holding onto a 9-7 lead. However, a kill by Addison Corr and an ace by Allison Brungardt gave it positive momentum that it would ultimately use to win the first set.
In the second set, a kill by Macy Rankin cut into Norfolk Catholic’s lead to make it 10-6. Back-to-back kills by Corr and Channatee Robles started a 12-3 run. Four errors by the Cardinals put the match out of reach.
Robles led the charge for the Knights with 11 kills. Brungardt was second with six.
The next match saw the Cardinals take on the Mustangs. An error by Stanton gave the Cardinals a 15-14 lead. However, a serving error by Karlie Weis allowed the orange and black to go on an 11-0 run and take the first set.
With the second set tied at 19, the Cardinals used a kill by Kailey Patzel, a Stanton error and an ace by Mara Ranslem to go up 22-19. Stanton then took a timeout and answered with a 5-0 run to go up 24-22.
Boone Central tied it back up 25-25, but two kill attempts that went out of bounds allowed Stanton to win the match, leaving the Cardinals winless in the triangular.
Coach Jordynn Luettel loved the fight her team showed, but she wanted to see more consistency.
“Norfolk Catholic’s a great team. Stanton fights until the end, too,” she said. “We just didn’t play consistent like we should have.”
For Stanton coach Teresa Christensen, the key to each comeback came largely thanks to mentality.
“We started passing the ball up. Before, our setter was running all over the place and we couldn’t get an attack and we got some key blocks, which changed the momentum,” she said. “The girls started playing with some fire instead of playing scared a little bit.”
Stanton’s magic seemed to run out in the nightcap as the Knights got out to a 6-0 start in the first set. The Mustangs managed to make it 8-3, but back-to-back kills by Robles and Brungardt got the red and white on a 17-7 run to seal the set.
With the Knights leading the second set 5-2, Robles tallied five straight kills to put the match out of reach and give Norfolk Catholic its second sweep of its home triangular.
The senior led the way with 10 kills.
In Bellar’s eyes, the key to Robles’ big day was her ability to adjust as the triangular went on.
“She got blocked a couple of times and she got a little bit frustrated, but she rebounded. That’s one thing we’ve been working on,” Bellar said. “But I thought she did a great job of adjusting her hits and just getting better with them each and every time she got blocked.”
Norfolk Catholic — now 10-1 on the season — returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Columbus Lakeview and Wayne in another triangular.
Boone Central 18 14
Norfolk Catholic 25 25
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Kenzie Janssen 1-0-0; Sidonia Wattier 1-0-0; Saylor Fischer 1-1-0; Addison Corr 3-1-0; Alli Brungardt 6-1-0; Channatee Robles 11-1-0; Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0.
BOONE CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Elle Webster 6-0-0; Natalie Schrad 4-0-0; Tristin Hooker 2-0-0; Macy Rankin 7-0-0; Kailey Patzel 1-0-0; Linnea Nissen 2-0-0; Karlie Weis 0-1-0.
Stanton 25 27
Boone Central 15 25
STANTON (kills-aces-blocks): Kennedie Gartner 1-0-0; Olivia Cunningham 6-0-0; Skyler Siebrandt 7-0-0; Arynn Spence 8-0-0; Tresha Koch 1-0-0; Kelby Pohlman 1-0-0.
BOONE CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Macy Rankin 7-0-0; Mara Ranslem 7-3-0, Natalie Schrad 3-0-0; Kailey Patze 6-1-0; Elle Webster 2-0-0; Linnea Nissen 2-0-0; Trystyn Hooker 1-1-0.
Stanton 10 12
Norfolk Catholic 25 25
STANTON (kills-aces-blocks): Kennedie Gartner 4-0-0; Kelby Pohlman 1-0-0; Olivia Cunningham 3-0-0; Arynn Spence 4-1-0; Skyler Siebrandt 3-0-0.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Kenzie Janssen 1-0-0; Sidona Wattier 1-0-0; Addison Corr 7-1-0; Allison Brungardt 5-4-0; Channatee Robles 10-0-0; Hannah Hoesing 2-0-0.