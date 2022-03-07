LINCOLN — The Norfolk Catholic Knights won their first game at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament since 2012, beating the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans 54-41 on Monday afternoon at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“I’m really happy with how our guys responded in that second half,” coach Kevin Manzer said. “It wasn’t anything we as coaches did in the adjustments. Our guys just went out and made plays and attacked.”
Up 26-23 in the third quarter, Mason Timmerman hit a three that sparked a 14-2 run to end the period. Brennen Kelley hit one of his own and the Knights went up 40-25.
Cedar Catholic responded with a 10-2 run of their own — capped off by a layup and a three from Grant Arens — to make it a 42-35 game with four minutes, 44 seconds to go.
It was then that Preston Burbach drove through the lane and made a layup to extend the lead. From there, Norfolk Catholic’s defense was able to hold on and the team was able to move on.
Burbach, whose 12 points were tied with Timmerman and Kelley for the team lead, was feeling some jitters in the fourth quarter, along with his teammates who were new to the state tournament.
With the ball in his hands and having made a critical error earlier, the senior saw a chance at redemption.
“We needed something to happen and I had turned it over a couple of possessions before that so I just got to the rack, got the bucket and just helped our team anyway I could.”
The teams faced twice in the regular season prior to Monday’s meeting. Norfolk Catholic won the Mid-State semis 56-45 while Cedar Catholic won 48-44 on Feb. 18.
The Knights win the season series with Monday’s victory. Meanwhile, Cedar Catholic — who finished fourth in C2 a year ago — won’t get the chance to improve on that mark this season.
Even then, the Treojans were able to eclipse 23 wins for the first time in coach Matt Steffen’s 16 seasons at the helm. That and more gave him a lot to be happy about.
“This is probably one of the best teams I’ve coached,” Steffen said. “It had great chemistry, great kids and I’m proud of them.”
Norfolk Catholic will face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Wednesday in the C2 semifinals at the Bob Devaney Center at 3:15 p.m.. The Knights handed the Bulldogs their only loss of the season thus far in their subdistrict final matchup on Feb. 24.
NEBRASKA STATE BOYS C2 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS
Norfolk Catholic 14 8 18 14 — 54
Hartington CC 12 8 5 16 — 41
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (22-4): Mason Timmerman 2-3 6-6 12; Brennen Kelley 3-6 4-6 12; Preston Burbach 5- 2-7 12; Ben Hamond 1 0-0 3; Karter Kerkman 1-2 1-4 4; Kade Pieper 1 3-4 5; Nolan Fenessy 3-3 0-1 6; Total 16-31 16-28 54.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (23-5): Tate Thoene 3-14 0-0 9; Grant Arens 2-5 0-1 5; Andrew Jones 1-4 1-2 4; Carter Arens 4-4 1-2 7; Jaxson Bernecker 6-13 1-2 13; Total 16-47 3-8 41.