O'NEILL - Boys teams from Norfolk Catholic and Humphrey St. Francis, and girls squads from O'Neill and Wausa took home championship trophies on Thursday from the O'Neill Invitational.
Cool temperatures and a cold north wind, especially late in the day, prevented the athletes from posting a lot of top times and distances. Just the same, the competition on the track and in the field was intense as is the norm for the annual big-time meet.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC'S boys took the Division I title mainly on the back of their depth. Shot putter Kade Pieper earned first place as did the 4x100-meter relay team of Mason Timmerman, Alex Prim, Dillon Barnes and Jackson Claussen.
"Conditions are tough. When it's 40 degrees with some wind, it makes it a little chilly, but our kids have battled through it well and we had some good performances," Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said.
Claussen also took first place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes
"I was just trying to stay warm and run a good time today," Claussen said. "As a team, we probably didn't run as well as we can but with this cold weather, I think we're pretty happy about it."
The Knights held on to the team title over runner-up Ord 116-110 1/2, mainly due to a half-dozen second-place finishes, including Pieper in the discus, Eli Pfeifer in the 400 and Travis Kalous in the 800.
The 4x400 team of Kanyon Talton, Kalous, Preston Bamsey and Pfeifer also earned the silver medal, as did Ben Hammond in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Hammond battled Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth in both of the distantce races, running stride-for-stride with the state cross country runner-up until the final 100 meters in both.
Schlueter said he and Hammond started the 3,200 slowly but kept a good pace. "Once we got to the mile, we started kicking it up a little bit," he said.
"He's a really good runner, and he had that little last bit of endurance," Hammond said. "He just got me."
Another Ainsworth athlete, Carter Nelson, took first in both the pole vault and high jump
Nelson won the vault with a 12-2 performance. "We had a lot of people up at the same height," Nelson said. "Most of the time, you only get one or two up there, so it was a lot good competiton."
THE NORFOLK CATHOLIC girls had to settle for the second-place trophy, losing out on the Division I title to host O'Neill, 125 1/3 to 92.
Jozy Piper led the Knight weight throwers to 1-2-3 finishes in both the shot put and discus along with her sister Elly and Mary Fennessy.
"Honestly, we have such a great time together, that as long as we keep competing with each other, that's all we really look forward to," Jozy Piper said.
Hurdler Carly Marshall was the Knights' only other champion on the day, winning the 300-meter low hurdles in dramatic fashion over Britta Deden of Ord.
The race was similar to Marshall's victory last week over BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek, in that Marshall and Deden were even going over the last hurdle, but Marshall was more balanced after clearing the final barrier and sprinted to the finish line to win by 17 hudndreths of a second.
"I always just focus on attacking (the last hurdle) because there's always a chance the other girl could stutter, so it's important to attack it," Marshall said.
O'Neill's Lauren Young was a three-time champion on Thursday winning gold in the long jump and triple jump, and running a leg on the first-place 4x100-meter relay along with Alyssa Eichelberger, Meg Schluns and Blair Gutshall.
Eichelberger, Gutshsll and Schluns also teamed up with Autumn Hilker to win the 4x400 relay and Schluns won a third gold by winning the 800.
Schluns had to hold off Summerland's Hadley Cheatum down the stretch. "I just heard people saying, 'She's catching you,' so I just had to stride it out and finish," Schuluns said.
Cheatum did get a gold in the 400, defeating O'Neill's Gutshall in a close race.
"I saw Gutshall coming up beside me on the curves," Cheatum said. "The last 100 meters, I really kicked it in and I think that's what helped me a lot."
Valentine's Isabelle Salters was also a two-time champion in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
There was a mild disappointment in the Division I girls competition when North Central's Hunter Wiebelhaus was unable to compete.
Wiebelhaus has the second-best high jump in the state regardless of class with an effort of 5-6, but her coach, Alex McCleary said a nagging knee injury forced her out of competing at O'Neill.
"She jumped real well on Tuesday, went over 5-6 and was going for 5-7 and tweaked her knee a little bit, nothing major. She's been kind of battling it since basketball, so we decided to sit her today," McClearly said. "She's going to Omaha on Tuesday to the track and field festival."
THE WAUSA GIRLS also used superior depth to take first place among the Division II teams. The Vikings won just three of the 17 events but a lot of second-through-sixth-place finishes added up for a 114-97 triumph over runner-up Humphrey St. Francis.
Morgan Kleinschmit and Taylor Thompson went 1-2 in the shot put for Wausa. Abrielle Nelson took first place in the 300-meter hurdles, then teamed with Leah Bloomquist, Ashlynn Timmerman and Brooke Kumm to win the 4x400-meter relay.
Humphrey St. Francis star Allison Weidner took a pair of firsts and a pair of seconds on Thursday. The future University of Nebraska basketball player won both the 400-meter dash and the triple jump.
Weidner just missed getting under the one-minute mark in the 400. "It's pretty cold, but it felt pretty good," she said. "I felt the start was pretty good. I made up the stagger pretty quickly."
Weidner ran both the 400 and 800 - and won state championships in both - in 2018 and 2019, but this year she's competing in the 100, 200 and 400 along with the triple jump.
"It's definitely using different muscles," she said. "I have to take my warmup a little more seriously because sprints engage your muscles a little different so you definitely have to focus."
Weidner had to settle for second place in the 100 and 200 - behind Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer.
"I came into the meet kowing (Weidner) was going to be here," Eisenhauer said. "It's a big deal for me because she's kind of a celebrity in high school."
Eisenhauer also took first place in the 100-meter hurdles and was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay foursome with Madison Abbenhaus, Kate Bruns and Lauren Pinkelman.
O'Neill St. Mary's distance ace Faith Williamson was a three-time winner on Thursday, taking the 1,600- 3.200-meter runs and teaming with Alissa Brabec, Lorissa Reiman and Hope Williamson for the winning 4x800-meter relay.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS' boys earned the Division II team title despite winning just one event. Tanner Pfeifer took first place in the high jump.
In the tightest team race of day, the Flyers scored 99 points to Wausa's 94 and Bloomfield's 93.
Wausa's Addison Smith won both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. The 3,200 was contested with the Division I and II athletes running in the same heat and Smith held his own against Ainswoth's Schlueter and Norfolk Catholic's Hammond but fall off the pace in the final 100 meters.
"They have more experience and more endurance," he said. "I just need to work on my kick during the rest of the season," Smith said.
Another Viking, Tyler Baue, won the 110-meter high hurdles and joined teammates Josh Wattier, Jaxon Claussen and Steel Claussen to take first place in the 4x100-meter relay.
Bloomfield's Evan Haverkamp was the Divsion II sprint champion, winning both the 100 and 200.
Haverkamp said he got off to a slow start in the 100 final. "It was a little rough out of the blocks," he said. "I was behind right away then I kind of gained on him and gapped it."
Finally, Chase Snyder of Boyd County was a double gold-medalist in the shot and discus.
THIS MARKED THE 60th running of the O'Neill Invitational.
The meet has been run every year since 1960 except for 2016 when it was weathered out and had to be canceled because no suitable makeup date could be found, and, of course, 2020.
O'Neill activities director Nick Hostart said it's a great event for Northeast Nebraska and that it gets a lot of support from the area schools.
"The city of O'Neill has a lot to be proud about. They really come out in full force to help support this and it's just been a really good event.
"We're never really blessed with great weather, but the toughness of Nebraska kids and we've just really worked through this and this year, I think it's going to finish as a great event, too."
O'NEILL INVITATIONAL
Girls Division I: O’Neill 125.33; Norfolk Catholic 92; Ord 83; Ainsworth 78.33; Valentine 62.33; North Cenral 44; Summerland 21; Elkhorn Valley 20; Pierce 1.
Girls Division I top two and Norfolk Catholic medalists: 1,600: 1. Kloe Severance, ORD, 5:48.82; 2. CeeAnna Beel, AIN, 5:54.95; 6. CC Kann, NC 6:20.37; 4x400: 1. O'Neill (Meg Schluns, Alyssa Eichelberger, Autumn Hilker, Blair Gutshall), 4:26.74; 2. Ord, 4:36.51; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Aubrey Barnes, Allison Brungardt, Emily Faltys, Carly Marshall), 4:36.66; 4×800: 1. Ord, 10:46.05; 2. North Cenral, 10:59.85; 4. Norfolk Catholic, 11:12.98 (Charli Fischer, Kann, Morgan Miller, Faltys); Discus: 1. Jozy Piper, NC, 118-10; 2. Elly Piper, NC, 117-5; 3. Mary Fennessy, NC, 116-4; 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:03.01; 2. Gutshall, O'N, 1:04.31; 3. Barnes, NC, 1:05.13; 4. Marshall, NC, 1:05.34; High Jump: 1. Kailee Kellum, VAL, 5-0; 2. Kaidance Wilson, ORD, 4-9; 5. Tiffani Peitz, NC, 4-6; Long Jump: 1. Lauren Young, O'N, 16-3 1/4; 2. Schluns, O'N, 16-0 1/2; Shot put: 1. J. Piper, NC, 38-8; 2. Fennessy, NC, 38-5; 3. E. Piper, NC, 36-8; Triple jump: Young, O'N, 34-4 1/2; 2. Journi Moran, ORD, 32-11 1/2; 3,200: 1. Beel, AIN, 12:41.94; 2. Katherine Kerrigan, AIN, 12:53.27; 100: 1. Isabelle Salters, VAL, 13.47; 2. Zelie Sorensen, O'N, 13.50; 800: Schluns, O’N, 2:32.92; 2. Cheatum, SUM, 2:34.03; 300 hurdles: 1. Marshall, NC, 48.80; 2. Britta Deden, ORD, 48.97; Pole vault: 1. Brooklyn Buell, NCEN, 9-8; 2. Sorensen, O'N, 8-8; 100 hurdles: 1. Britta Deden, ORD, 16.67; 2. Gutshall, O'N, 17.11; 200: 1. Salters, VAL, 27.43; 2. Sorensen, O'N, 27.90; 4x100: 1. O'Neill (Eichelberger, Gutshall, Schluns, Young), 52.96; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Kalee Gilsdorf, Allison Brungardt, Marshall, Barnes), 54.32.
Girls Division II: Wausa 114; Humphrey St. Francis 97; Bloomfield 82; O'Neill St. Mary's 79; Boyd County 58; CWC 55; Elgin Public/Pope John 33; Santee 4.
Girls Division II top two finishers: 4x400: 1. Wausa (Leah Bloomquist, Abrielle Nelson, Ashlynn Timmerman, Brooke Kumm), 4:34.35; 2. Boyd County, 4:37.42; 4×800: 1. O'Neill St. Mary’s (Alissa Brabec, Lorissa Reiman, Hope Williamson, Faith Williamson), 10:44.76; 2. Humphrey St. Francis, 11:01.50; Shot put: 1. Morgan Kleinschmit, WAU, 34-10 1/2; 2. Taylor Thompson, WAU, 31-7; 400: 1. Allison Weidner, HSF, 1:00.40; 2. Lauryn Hoffman, BOYD, 1:05.23; High jump: 1. Kylee Wessel, HSF, 4-9; 2. Alexa Cunningham, WAU, 4-8; Discus: 1. Rachel Dierks, CWC, 98-2; 2. Brynn Bargman, BLM, 97-11; Long jump: 1. Hoffman, BOYD, 15-4; 2. Cunningham, WAU, 14-7 1/2; Triple jump: 1. Weidner, HSF, 33-4; 2 Elise Ruterbories, EPPJ, 30-10 1/2; 3,200: 1. Michelle Koenig, CWC, 12:54.50; 2. Darla Nelson, WAU, 13:25.38; 100: 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer, BLM, 13.05; 2. Weidner, HSF, 13.24; 800: 1. Faith Williamson, O'NSM, 2:34.44; 2. Koenig, CWC, 2:36.38; Pole vault: 1. Emma Winkelbauer, O'NSM, 8-2; 2. Emma Otte, O'NSM, 7-2; 300 hurdles: 1. Nelson, WAU, 50.66; 2. Madison Abbenhaus, BLM, 50.94; 100 hurdles: 1. Eisenhauer, BLM, 16.86; 2. Abbenhaus, BLM, 17.54; 200: 1. Eisenhauer, BLM, 26.86; 2. Weidner, HSF, 27.14; 1,600: F. Williamson, O'NSM, 6:04.65; 2. Koenig, CWC, 6:10.06; 4x100: 1. Bloomfield (Abbenhaus, Kate Bruns, Lauren Pinkelman, Eisenhauer), 53.29; 2; Wausa, 53.29; 2; 4×400: 1. Wausa (Bloomquist, A. Nelson, Ashlynn Timmerman, Kumm), 4:34.35; 2. Boyd County, 4:37. 42.
Boys Division I: Norfolk Catholic 116; Ord 110 1/2; O'Neill 81; Ainsworth 63; Pierce 44; North Central 31; Valentine 31; Elkhorn Valley 24 1/2; Summerland 24.
Boys Division I top two and Norfolk Catholic medalists: 4x400: 1. Ord, 3:33.75; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Kanyon Talton, Travis Kalous, Preston Bamsey, Eli Pfeifer), 3:45.60; 4×800: 1. North Central (Raden Orton, Mason Hagan, Zach Dickau, Ben Bruns), 8:50.80; 2. O'Neill, 8:57.08; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Wyatt Ash, Dalton Brunsing, Ty Lammers, Travis Kalous), 9:12.53; Shot put: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 53-6 1/4; 2. Joseph Engelbart, O'N, 43-10; Triple jump: 1. Kenneth Shelbourn, VAL, 41-6; 2. Quinton Ries, ORD, 41-5; Discus: 1. Christopher Jennings, O'N, 144-5; 2. Pieper, NC, 130-9; 5. Brandon Kollars, NC, 123-4; High jump: 1. Carter Nelson, AIN, 5-11; 2. Sean Coventry, O'N, 5-11; 4. Ben Morland, NC, 5-6; Pole vault: 1. Nelson, AIN, 12-2; 2. Adam Miller, EV, 11-8; 4. John Clausen, NC, 11-8; Long jump: Ries, ORD, 20-11 3/4; 2. Shelbourn, VAL, 19-4 3/4; 3,200: 1. Ty Schlueter, AIN, 10-32.02; 2. Ben Hammond, NC, 10:35.96; 4. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 10:55.17; 5. Dominic Liess, NC, 11:09.28; 400: 1. Owen Lane, ORD, 52.60; 2. Eli Pfeifer, NC, 53.74; 100: 1. Jackson Clausen, NC, 11.39; 2. Trevor Thompson, SUM, 11.87; 800: 1. Zach Smith, ORD, 2:06.93; 2. Kalous, NC, 2:11.46; 110 hurdles: 1. Keaton Wattier, O'N, 15.66; 2. Dalton Delka, PiE, 16.63; 5. Alex Prim, NC, 17.31; 6. Max Wattier, NC, 17.44; 300 hurdles: 1, Hayden Kluthe, ORD, 43.77; 2. Clayton Thomsen, ORD, 44.13; 6. Prim, NC, 45.98; 200: 1. Clausen, NC, 23.29; 2. Thompson, SUM, 23.99; 1,600: 1. Schlueter, AIN, 4:55.28; 2. Hammond, NC, 4:59.90; 4. Brunsing, NC, 5:04.79; 4×100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Alex Prim, Dillon Barnes, Clausen), 46.27; 2. Pierce, 46.70.
Boys Division II: Humphrey St. Francis 99; Wausa 94; Bloomfield 93; O'Neill St. Mary's 82; CWC 71; Elgin Public/Pope John 46; Boyd County 28; Santee 2.
Boys Division II top two: 4x400: 1. Bloomfield (Cody Bruegman, Wylie Ziegler, Blake Guenther, Layne Warrior), 3:46.58; 2. O'Neill St. Mary's 3:49.12;
4×800: 1. O'Neill St. Mary's (Grant Winkelbauer, Will Schmitz, connor Semin, Isaac Everitt), 9:01.88; 2. Humphrey St. Francis, 9:21.15; Discus: 1. Chase Snyder, BOYD, 151-8; 2. Dalton Gieselman, BLM, 138-9; Long jump: 1. Myles Kittelson, EPPJ, 18-6 3/4; 2. Isaac Everitt, O'NSM, 18-4; Triple jump: 1. Brandon Kristensen, WAU, 38-8; 2. Spencer Engel, HSF, 38-2 1/2; 400: 1. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 53.96; 2. Cole Duba, CWC, 54.18; Shot put: 1. Snyder, BOYD, 51-7 1/4; 2. Dalton Gieselman, BLM, 43-11; High jump: 1. Tanner Pfeifer, HSF, 5-11; 2. Jaxon Claussen, WAU, 5-10; Pole vault: 1. Tate Thompson, O'NSM, 10-2; 2. Tyson Sauser, BLM, 10-2; 3,200: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 10:37.62; 2. Emerson Krings, HSF, 10:50.21; 100: 1. Evan Haverkamp, BLM, 11.53; 2. Waldo, CWC, 11.89; 800: 1. Winkelbauer, O'NSM, 2:10.97; 2. Pfeifer, HSF, 2:15.45; 110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Baue, WAU, 17.58; 2. Dustin Olmer, HSF, 19.58; 300 hurdles: 1. Connor Semin, O'NSM, 44.30;2. Baue, WAU, 45.48; 1,600: Smith, WAU, 5:00.23; 2. Ethan Moses, CWC, 5:13.09; 4×100: 1. Wausa (Josh Wattier, Baue, J. Claussen, Steel Claussen), 48.81; 2. Humphrey St. Francis, 49.48; 200: 1. Haverkamp, BLM, 23.31; 2. Cole Duba, CWC, 24.20.