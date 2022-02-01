The Mid-State Conference tournament got off to an ominous start for the top-seeded Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team.
A pregame technical awarded Guardian Angels Central Catholic two free-throw attempts and the opening possession — and the Knights promptly trailed 4-0 before they ever had the ball during Tuesday's quarterfinal at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
"Our start wasn't great, obviously," Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. "But we responded."
A 17-2 run over 5 minutes, 44 seconds of the second quarter gave the Knights all the momentum, and there was no stopping the hosts in a 75-45 victory. Norfolk Catholic (15-2) will face Hartington Cedar Catholic (16-3), a 55-53 winner over Boone Central, in Friday's semifinals to be played at Wayne High.
"This conference is tough. Whoever we play, it's going to be an enormous challenge, so we've got to be ready to go," Manzer said. "We've got to get better these next couple of days, and our guys will."
Norfolk Catholic was spearheaded by a balanced offensive attack that featured three different Knights finishing with at least 17 points.
Kade Pieper totaled 21 points and six rebounds, including a personal 7-0 scoring run by the junior post in the second quarter that pushed Norfolk Catholic's lead to 33-18 with 2:16 left.
"We gave them quite a few second-chance points in the first half, which really killed us," GACC coach Jason Folkers said. "We executed well for a quarter and a half."
Ben Hammond helped dig the Knights out of the early hole with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, added a third 3 later in the quarter and opened the game-changing 17-2 run in the second quarter with a 3-pointer just 14 seconds into the stanza. The senior finished with 20 points, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range.
Brennen Kelley shook off a sluggish start to take over the third quarter with 11 of his 17 points in those eight minutes alone. That helped Norfolk Catholic take a 19-point lead into the final period and, after back-to-back baskets to open the fourth, the Knights never trailed by fewer than 21.
"Brennen and Ben are opportunistic. They're just hard to stop," Manzer said. "We're extremely blessed at their ability to score, and a lot of Brennen's comes from defense. Once he gets more active on defense, the offense follows. Both of those guys are active. They get a lot of steals and a lot of deflections, and that seems to be when they have success on the offensive end."
Early on, Norfolk Catholic struggled defensively, and GACC took advantage. The Bluejays were 6 of 8 from the field in the first quarter, leading to a tie at 16 through eight minutes. But from there, they shot 38% the rest of the game to finish at 45.9% (17 of 37).
"I thought the first quarter, we played really well," Folkers said. "It was 16-16 at the end of the first quarter. We did exactly what we wanted to do execution-wise."
Norfolk Catholic whipped GACC in virtually every statistical category. The Knights finished with double the rebounds (26-13), including a 9-2 advantage in offensive rebounding, and sizable gaps in assists (14-8) and steals (14-6). The Bluejays had more than twice as many turnovers (21-10).
The Knights finished 50% (26 of 52) from the field, including 8 of 20 from 3-point range, and converted 15 of 20 chances at the free-throw line.
"We scored the ball well," Manzer said. "It took us awhile to settle in defensively, which normally doesn't happen for us but, as the game went on, we got better."
GACC was led by Branden Duhsmann, who had six of his team-high 13 points in the first quarter. Nate Niewohner chipped in 10 points, including back-to-back 3s midway through the third quarter.
GACC 16 7 10 12 — 45
NC 16 20 16 23 — 75
WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (5-13): Trey Smith 1-4 2-2 4; Nate Niewohner 4-9 0-0 10; Reese Schlecht 3-5 0-0 6; Michael Cohee 2-4 0-0 5; Branden Duhsmann 5-8 3-6 13; Cole Hutchinson 0-1 2-2 2; Mitchell Plagge 0-2 0-0 0; Coy Kreikemeier 1-1 0-0 3; Konnor Kralik 1-2 0-0 2; Tanner Ehrisman 0-0 0-1 0; Kolton Kralik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-37 7-11 45.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (15-2): Mason Timmerman 1-2 0-0 2; Brennen Kelley 6-14 4-4 17; Preston Burbach 1-4 3-4 5; Ben Hammond 6-10 2-2 20; Kade Pieper 8-11 5-8 21; Carter Janssen 0-1 0-0 0; Preston Bamsey 1-2 0-0 3; Eli Pfeifer 1-2 0-0 2; Tyler Gaspers 0-2 0-0 0; Nolan Fennessy 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 26-52 15-20 75.