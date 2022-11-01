This year’s senior class of the Norfolk Catholic volleyball team accomplished something no other group has done in program history.
The Knights qualified for their fourth consecutive state tournament for the first time. Last year’s third appearance in a row tied the school’s longest streak, which also was reached between 2005-07.
And the seniors are well aware of their accomplishment and rightfully proud of it.
“We’ve done it for three years, so we didn’t want to break the streak,” said senior outside/middle hitter Addison Corr. “We wanted to get a fourth one and keep it going. Obviously, we didn’t want our season to end. We wanted to keep it going as long as possible and hopefully get to the championship.”
Norfolk Catholic missed out on state for the six seasons prior to this group of seniors’ freshman year. To help establish the streak is something they are thrilled about.
“It’s super special because when we first started making it to state, we were just freshmen,” setter Saylor Fischer said. “It’s cool to see all the progress we’ve made with all the girls we’ve played with and to continue to go there.”
Outside hitter Channatee Robles said that ending their Norfolk Catholic volleyball careers in Lincoln leads to some mixed emotions.
“It’s really sad that it’s ending, but at the same time it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s our fourth year in a row, and we’ve been doing it since we’ve been freshmen.”
A focused, determined group wanted to make sure it did what was necessary to get back to the state tournament.
“We were held at a high expectation from the beginning of the season, and I think that really helps us,” Corr said. “We’re looking for that ultimate goal every game, and every point matters when it comes to districts and everything. You’ve got to go for it and be ready for everything.”
Even for the top-seeded team in Class D1, everything didn’t always go smoothly for the Knights (28-4) over the course of the season. But coach Michaela Bellar liked how her team responded to the tougher times.
“We’ve had our ups and downs like every team does,” she said. “We’ve had some adversity situations with Avery (Yosten, who missed the season with an injury) and then Ali (Brungardt) being sick. Now we’re just rallying and getting back into the swing of things. The girls are doing a really good job of working hard and playing together.”
Late-season losses to Pierce and Hartington Cedar Catholic were something new and unexpected for a team that had lost just twice prior.
“I think it did shake our confidence a little bit, but we got back to work and made sure we had high energy and fast-paced practices,” Corr said.
And maintaining that was the focus following Saturday’s district championship sweep of South Platte.
“We’re just going to have to keep working hard at practice,” Fischer said. “The last week, we’ve had super intense practices and I think that’s just going to have to continue to prepare ourselves for bigger and better competition.”
It will be a different look for the seniors and the rest of the Knights at this year’s state tournament. The team is in Class D1 after previously competing in Class C2.
That means some unfamiliar opponents, with eighth-seeded Nebraska Christian (27-7) up first on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It will be tough,” Bellar said. “You get down to state and all teams are good. We’ve just got to be ready and play our ball.
“Hopefully with our experience, some of those nerves won’t be there as much. Nerves will be there, obviously, but hopefully having the experience will help us down there.”
Robles tops the team with 463 kills. Freshman Sidonia Wattier and Fischer provide balance in the team’s 6-2 offense with 431 and 425 set assists, respectively.
Robles has 284 digs while Wattier and Fischer are again in step with 225 each.
The seniors said the team chemistry is a big part of this year’s success.
“Everyone loves each other and wants the best for each other,” Corr said. “We are a super selfless team, and that’s exactly what we need, especially when we’re going to state.”
Fischer agreed: “We love each other a lot. We’ll do anything for each other. We’ve come a long way from growing up together.”
So far, the Knights have lived up to their motto for the season.
“Our theme this year is ‘We are one,’ and having that team unity aspect throughout the course of the season has been huge,” Bellar said.
Robles said a strong team performance in the sweep over South Platte sends Norfolk Catholic into state just how it had hoped.
“I feel like it’s a really good advantage because that really gave us some momentum,” she said.
Now the seniors hope to reach one more first in program history. The Knights lost their only finals appearance in five sets to Lutheran High Northeast in the 2020 title match.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC won nine out of 10 sets in the postseason to earn its sixth state appearance in the past seven years. That included a 3-1 win over Norfolk Catholic in a subdistrict final to avenge two earlier losses this season.
A fourth meeting between the teams could occur only on Saturday with them sitting on opposite sides of the bracket.
The Trojans (24-10) are seeded seventh and face second-seeded Cambridge (29-2) on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Cambridge — also the Trojans— has lost only to C2 state qualifier Southwest and D2 qualifier Overton.
Senior Laney Kathol leads Cedar Catholic with 415 kills. She returned in the postseason after missing the Mid-State Conference tournament with an injury.
Senior Meredith McGregor has compiled 805 set assists for a team that is led statistically by seniors but has only three on the roster.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS and Falls City Sacred Heart are playing, which must mean that a Class D2 state volleyball or girls basketball tournament is being held.
A rematch of last year’s title match won by the Irish is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. This is the third consecutive meeting for the teams at the state tournament with Sacred Heart winning in four sets in 2020 and in five last year.
The two schools also have met up in the last two girls basketball championship games.
Senior Kylee Wessel has 376 kills and 394 digs for the Flyers. Senior Tessa Deets has added 221 kills.
Senior Emma Baumgart has 702 set assists while twin sister Hannah has 470 digs.
All four losses by St. Francis came to state qualifiers, with only a 3-0 sweep by Howells-Dodge in a subdistrict final coming against D2 competition.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S is back at state for the first time since 2016.
The Cardinals (28-4) have won their first-round match in four out of six appearances and will try to improve on that when they take on second-seeded Overton (28-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
St. Mary’s, with a strong class of juniors, carries a 12-match winning streak into Lincoln.
That streak included avenging earlier losses to Summerland and Stuart — a fellow D2 state qualifier that the Cardinals beat in both the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament and subdistrict finals.
STUART returns to the state tournament for the second consecutive season and looks to surprise after being eliminated in the first round in five sets by Wynot last year.
The Broncos (22-10) are the eighth seed in Class D2 and drew top-seeded Howells-Dodge (26-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Only two of Stuart’s 10 losses came against D2 competition, and both of those were to state qualifier O’Neill St. Mary’s, which won the season series 2-1 unless the teams meet up again on Saturday.
Coach Sandy Miller has 450 career wins and has led four different schools to the state tournament.
This year’s Stuart squad is led by junior Lacey Paxton’s 364 kills. Senior Sydney Estill has 286 kills, 285 set assists and 335 digs.
Sophomore Addisyn Ketteler tops the Broncos with 464 set assists.