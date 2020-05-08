Daniel Gubbels tried to enjoy his high school experience as much as he could. But without his father, that was difficult to accomplish.
Gubbels is a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School. His father, John, died when he was in junior high, but he hasn’t let that stop him from trying to get the most out of his high school experience, he said.
“Sometimes, I feel sad, but I know my dad would want me to be happy and enjoy high school, like he did,” Gubbels said “So I try my best.”
That doesn’t mean it has been easy, though, he said.
“It’s really difficult because at some points in time, I wish my dad was there to help me with school,” Gubbels said. “When I did football, it was because I wanted to be like my dad. I still feel sad and heartbroken that my dad couldn’t be there.”
Even at home, things seemed different after loosing his dad, he said.
“It’s almost like my house is not the same. He would light the place up with a few jokes,” Gubbels said. “He liked to make everyone smile and make them feel special, like I try to do.”
Gubbels played football and was in band since junior high, he said. He also has bowled the past three years.
Of those activities, Gubbels would like to continue with band, where he plays the clarinet, he said.
“Playing music, I don’t know how to describe it, but it feels really good to master the music you’ve been practicing,” he said. “It feels good when you and the other people have the melody down and it sounds beautiful.”
After graduation, Gubbels plans to attend Northeast Community College to study business, he said. After that, Gubbels isn’t sure what he wants to do yet.
“After Northeast, I can’t decide if I want to take another two years or call it good,” he said.
The coronavirus has created a host of new challenges for Gubbels and his classmates, he said, with normal classes, activities and trips being canceled.
“To be honest, I was hoping that it would never come to this. My class was supposed to have a ski trip a week before school closed,” he said. “It’s kind of disappointing. I was hoping that my graduation would be like every other senior before me.”
Gubbels said he also was disappointed that he wouldn’t be able to hold a normal graduation party and see friends and family, he said.
While the situation has not been ideal, Gubbels said he is proud of how people have dealt with it.
“I’m proud that everyone is doing their best to work in these conditions,” he said. “I’m praying for everyone to be safe.”