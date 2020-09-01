Norfolk Catholic seizes triangular; Thramer leads the way

STANTON — A beautiful day at the Elkhorn Acres Golf Club on Tuesday also turned out to be just as beautiful for the Norfolk Catholic girls golf team, which had three girls finish in the top five in their home triangular (moved from the Norfolk Country Club) against Stanton and Clarkson/Leigh.
Carly Thramer led the way for the Knights with a 44.
"We had some difficult holes today, but they made the best out of the other holes, and they didn’t let one bad hole lead to another one," Norfolk Catholic coach Emily Duncan said.
Thramer, a senior for the Knights, fired a 44, just eight over par as she had two pars and a birdie on the par-5 hole No. 6.
"Carly played very well today. Chipping and putting has been her go-to, but she has also been striking the ball well," Duncan said. "She has been doing really well right now."
Senior Kalee Gilsdorf of Norfolk Catholic also had a strong showing on the course on Tuesday as she shot a 52 and finished right behind Thramer. Kalee’s sister, junior Shelby Gilsdorf, broke 70 with a 66 while Kalea Fischer rounded out the Knights with a 73.
Coming off of an illness, Rachel Thomas of Stanton led the Mustangs on their home course with a 67 as she finished in fourth.
"Rachel is coming around well right now," Stanton coach Raymond Seeman said.
Stanton is young and will be looking to gain more experience as the season goes along.
"There’s a lot of work to do. There is a lot of stuff that happened today that we will work on in the next couple of days," Seeman said.
Stanton junior Shelby Jenkinson shot a 71, sophomore Zoe Wurdinger was one stroke behind with a 72, freshman Terra Woods had a 90 and Aryana Wurdinger closed out the day with a 94.
Clarkson/Leigh’s Hazel Mundt finished in fifth with a 70. Mundt led the young Clarkson/Leigh squad that is in its second year of the program.
"I’m hoping by the end of the season, there will be a few of them who will be shooting in the low 60s or high 50s," Clarkson/Leigh coach Mike Meyer said.
Clarkson/Leigh’s Ashly Guillan finished right behind Mundt with a 71 while Cortlynn Cadwallader finished the day with an 80.
Stanton will get to host an invite this Friday and play at Elkhorn Acres twice this week.
"It’s open air — it’s safer than a few other sports since it is a noncontact sport," Seeman said. "I hope they don’t close down sports because the kids need this social interaction with each other."
The Knights will see the golf course again next Tuesday as they travel to play in a triangular at the Pierce Community Golf Course.
"We will practice the rest of the week," Duncan said. "The girls have things they want to work on."
Norfolk Catholic Triangular
Norfolk Catholic (235): Carly Thramer, 44; Kalee Gilsdorf, 52; Shelby Gilsdorf, NC 66; Kalea Fischer, 73;
Stanton (300): Rachel Thomas, 67; Shelby Jenkinson, 71; Zoe Wurdinger, 72; Terra Woods, 90; Aryana Wurdinger, 94.
Clarkson/Leigh (NS): Hazel Mundt, 70; Ashly Guillan, 71; Cortlynn Cadwallader, 80.